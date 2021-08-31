Top sovereign fund ADIA boosts research team with new scientist hire

Eradication of leaded petrol to save $2.4tr for global economy
Algeria, the last country to use the fuel, exhausted its supplies last month
Updated 31 August 2021
SHATHA ALMASOUDI AFP
Eradication of leaded petrol would “prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths per year, increase IQ points among children, save $2.44 trillion for the global economy, and decrease crime rates,” said the UN Environment Programme on Monday.
“The successful enforcement of the ban on leaded petrol is a huge milestone for global health and our environment,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP.
Nearly a century after doctors first issued warnings about the toxic effects of leaded petrol, Algeria — the last country to use the fuel — exhausted its supplies last month, UNEP said, calling the news a landmark win in the fight for cleaner air.
Even as recently as two decades ago, more than 100 countries around the world were still using leaded petrol, despite studies linking it to premature deaths, poor health and soil and air pollution.
When UNEP launched its campaign in 2002, many major powers had already stopped using the fuel, including the US, China and India.
But the situation in lower-income nations remained dire. By 2016, after North Korea, Myanmar and Afghanistan stopped selling leaded petrol, only a handful of countries were still operating service stations providing the fuel, with Algeria finally following Iraq and Yemen in ending its reliance on the pollutant.
UNEP warned that fossil fuel use in general must still be drastically reduced to stave off the frightening effects of climate change. Vehicle sales are set to climb globally exponentially, particularly in emerging markets.
“The transport sector is responsible for nearly a quarter of energy-related global greenhouse gas emissions and is set to grow to one third by 2050,” UNEP said, adding that 1.2 billion new vehicles would hit the streets in the coming decades.
“This includes millions of poor-quality used vehicles exported from Europe, the US and Japan, to mid- and low-income countries.
“This contributes to planet warming and air polluting traffic and (is) bound to cause accidents,” the global body said. Oil market
Oil edged higher on Monday, but remained below session highs as Hurricane Ida weakened after forcing shutdowns of US Gulf oil production, and OPEC+ looked set to go ahead with a planned oil output increase.
Brent crude rose 49 cents a barrel, or 6.7 percent to 73.19 by 12:24 ET (1624 GMT), having reached $73.69 earlier, the highest since Aug. 2. US crude rose 37 cents, or 0.51 percent to $69.11 a barrel, having earlier touched $69.64, the highest since Aug. 6.
US gasoline was up almost 2 percent, lending support to crude. Power outages added to refinery closures on the Gulf coast and traders weighed the possibility of prolonged disruptions.
Brent has rallied 40 percent this year, supported by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, and some demand recovery from last year’s pandemic-induced collapse.
OPEC+ meets on Wednesday to discuss a scheduled 400,000 bpd increase in its oil output, in what would be a further easing of the record output cuts made last year.
OPEC delegates say they expect the increase to go ahead with the plan.
Saudi new residential real estate financing contracts reached over 18,000 worth SR8.4 billion
Updated 54 min 15 sec ago
Jana Salloum
RIYADH: More Saudis have taken out new mortgages in July after a short slump in June, however, the total banks lending to the real estate sector is still higher in the first six months of this year compared to last year as the effects of the pandemic have eased, official data showed.
Saudi new residential real estate financing contracts reached over 18,000 worth SR8.4 billion for individuals in July, up from a month ago but down from the same month last year, Saudi central bank (SAMA) data showed. It's half of the value recorded at the beginning of this year.
The slow down in the summer months of this year for new mortgage did not affect the overall growth this year, with total real estate loans to corporate and individuals in Q2, up by 40 percent from a year ago, settling at SR503 billion. One reason for this is the focus of banks on lending more at home after they cut on the amount of money they had in assets abroad, the data showed.
Khaled Al-Mobayed CEO of Menassat Reality Co., a Riyadh-based real estate developer, told Arab News that the reason for the growth in mortgage lending is due to growing demand for homes and continuation of governmental support being given to citizens through local banks.
"Banks have a growing appetite for mortgage lending to citizens, who want the opportunity to own their own homes, and I think it's going to continue as long as governmental land support remains for the next three quarters," he said.
Saudi banks lent SR85.397 billion for residential mortgages in the first seven months of 2021. Financial institutions lent SR2.267 billion for residential mortgages in the first seven months of 2021.
Saudi financial institutions and banks lent SR69.6 billion in the first seven months of the year for villas, while SR14.14 billion were lent for apartments.
Financing for residential villas amounted to 78 percent of the total financing at a value of SR6.7 billion during July. Residential apartments amounted to about 18 percent at about SR1.5 billion.
Aviation industry looks to reduced-crew long-haul flights for cost savings
Engineers push the limits of automation as pandemic-induced slump bites
Opinion is divided on the wisdom of having fewer pilots on long-haul flights
Updated 31 August 2021
Jumana Al-Tamimi
DUBAI: Machines have revolutionized the customer experience in banks and other financial businesses, supermarkets experiment with unmanned tills and stores, while computers and robots help surgeons perform delicate procedures in operating theaters around the world.
The question then arises: Could a computer fly hundreds of passengers in an aircraft at a cruising altitude of 35,000 feet for hours on end, plus handle the landing and take-off?
Computers have long helped pilots through sophisticated auto-pilot and navigational technologies. But pilots actively fly the aircraft at critical points and are on standby throughout a flight.
Now, much as the focus may be on the implications and safety of the driverless car and lorry, studies are underway to determine whether machines can take the place of pilots in the skies.
To be precise, the studies are not looking at whether pilots can be phased out completely but at how many cockpit crew members are needed for a long-haul flight.
Nadine Itani, an aviation strategy consultant and head of the Middle East Aviation Research Center, said: “Long hauls are usually flights that are going beyond six hours. Usually, long-haul flights require a stop somewhere, so you are connecting two points, either directly or through a transit or a stop.”
Airbus and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific are examining a new system known as Project Connect, whereby a reduced cockpit crew of just two pilots fly a long-haul aircraft. Instead of the three or four pilots currently needed to be physically present on all long-haul commercial flights, only one pilot would be in the cockpit at a time with the two taking turns for rest breaks.
Cathay Pacific, in which Swire Group and Air China are the largest shareholders, confirmed that it was working on reduced-crew studies but said that it had no commitment or intention to be the first operator to launch such a program.
Lufthansa of Germany also said it had worked on the program but added that it currently had no plans to introduce it.
Itani pointed out that single-pilot operations were already the norm on small planes with up to nine passengers, private jets, and military aircraft. What was being tested was the ability to apply the same concept to large commercial aircraft and for flights lasting more than six or seven hours long. She added that the requisite computer technology was not currently available to guarantee the safety of aircraft.
She said: “When we speak of machines, machines have high margins of error and this might lead to accidents, which imposes a risk on safety.
“This is the main challenge that is putting this project back. Until today the research shows that there is no 100 percent secure and safe machine-led or machine-piloted aircraft.”
The reduced-crew concept also has to convince a rigorous array of regulators. Bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization, the Federal Aviation Administration in the US, and the EU Aviation Safety Agency would need to approve it, Itani added.
Other experts agreed that single-pilot operations were some way off.
Michael Wette, partner and head of transportation and services for India, the Middle East, and Africa at Oliver Wyman, a consultancy with offices in Dubai and other cities and clients in Riyadh and Jeddah, told Arab News: “Most of the pilots’ organizations and the airline managers we speak to are very skeptical about these independent flying computers.
“In this, the security aspect of it is the biggest hurdle and issue. The safety of passengers is until today ensured through the professional training and the experience of the pilots, especially when it comes to non-standard situations,” he said.
While there was currently a surplus of pilots, a shortage was expected again soon and Wette noted that technical studies such as Project Connect would likely continue as they had been conducted for some time.
He added that nearly 25,000 pilots were furloughed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but 75 percent of them had returned to their jobs as flight activity had picked up recent months. However, others were still on extended leave and almost 10,000 pilots had taken early retirement packages and left the job market due to the global health crisis.
Project Connect was not new. Itani said the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration started researching the possibility of single pilots flying commercial aircraft in 2012. The pressure to reduce costs had, however, intensified over recent years.
At the best of times, the aviation industry worked on very low-profit margins. It was continually trying to come up with ideas to minimize the cost of operating aircraft by limiting crew salaries and accommodation, training, and recruitment expenses.
Crew costs were estimated to be around 25 percent of running an aircraft and were the biggest expense after fuel, Itani added.
The reduced-crew concept had gained new urgency since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aviation industry had been badly affected. Entire fleets of passenger planes have been grounded, dozens of airlines have filed for bankruptcy, and thousands of pilots are believed to have been laid off.
And travel has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. Today’s global average of flight hours supplied was approximately at 65 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and that included the Gulf region, said Wette. Most travel at present was for leisure or family emergency, not business.
Airbus pointed out that its studies were based on a minimum of two operating crew per flight, and that tests were being conducted in conjunction with regulatory authorities and airline partners.
An Airbus spokesperson told Arab News that safety was a top priority for the giant European aircraft manufacturer and that the new technologies were “not fully mature” and “based on technology availability and maturity, the first potential application of autonomous technologies might be single-pilot operations and only during the cruise phase.”
The spokesperson said: “With safety and social acceptance being top priorities, Airbus’ mission is not to move ahead with autonomy but to explore autonomous technologies alongside technologies in materials, electrification, connectivity, and more.”
There was also the question of infrastructure. Single pilots in cockpits needed to communicate with the ground in case of emergencies and safety hazards and airports needed to upgrade their radio communications and ground operations, said Itani.
Usually, decisions were taken by collaboration among pilots in cockpits, but when there was just one pilot in control, the pilot required another party to communicate with, apart from a machine.
No Arab airline or Middle East carrier has joined Project Connect but, as sizeable international operators, they are likely to be watching closely. At the current stage, the single-pilot operations system is being tested on Airbus A350 jets.
Qatar Airways was the launch customer of the Airbus A350 and has major expansion plans. It is also a part of the Oneworld Alliance of which Cathay Pacific is a member. However, Singapore Airlines is now the biggest customer of A350 planes in terms of its fleet.
Itani said: “Middle Eastern carriers and Middle East airports play a significant role in connecting the east and the west through airports such as Doha, Dubai, and very soon, Madinah and Jeddah.”
If and when the single-pilot operations system wins approval, and the green light is given by the various authorities concerned, airports in the Middle East region as well as Middle Eastern carriers will have a “considerable and important role to play,” she added.
Hurricane Ida destroyed most of the offshore wells in the U.S. Gulf Coast: Oil market wrap up
OPEC+ seen going ahead with output increase at Wednesday’s meeting
Updated 24 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
Brent crude dropped 0.23 percent to $72.53 a barrel at 5:25 p.m. Riyadh time. WTI, the US crude benchmark, was 0.45 percent lower at $68.43 a barrel.
Other news:
Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region
The Federal Trade Commission will seek to deter "unlawful" mergers in the oil and gas industry and crack down on practices that may be harming consumers at the gasoline pump, FTC Chair Lina Khan told the White House in a letter last week.
Production losses -including at six Gulf Coast refineries - will lift retail gasoline prices by 5 to 10 cents a gallon, tracking firm GasBuddy said.
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) plans to keep crude allocation reductions for current customers at 5 percent in November. Read more
OPEC+ is set to ignore calls from the U.S. and stick to its planned modest production increase, according to Reuters. Read more
The 400,000 bpd increase in oil output agreed by OPEC+ nations in previous gatherings might be reconsidered at its next meeting on Sept. 1, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing Kuwait’s oil minister.
Bitcoin loses momentum, as more players enter NFT space: Market wrap
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Monday, falling by 0.91 percent to $47,857.75
Updated 43 min 15 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.57 percent to $47,115.50 at 9:16 a.m Riyadh time. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,237.88, up by 2.51 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.
Despite losing momentum after weeks long rally; the cryptocurrencies are fast gaining acceptability with different financial players announcing plans to adopt different digital currencies.
Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin announced that it registered more than 2 million new users in the second quarter, an increase of 1,144 percent over the previous quarter and 709 percent more than Q2 of 2020.
It said that the average daily transaction volume for KuCoin grew by 791 percent to $4.3 billion, with more than half of traders using its mobile app.
Although the number puts it below Binance, Coinbase, Huobi Global, and FTX, it is still among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.
In view of meeting the increasing demand, KuCoin launched local services in the region. Latin America saw the largest growth in new users at 172 percent compared to Q1 followed by Africa 130 percent, and Asia 67 percent.
Standard Chartered International Banking Group (SC) and Hong Kong-listed fintech services company Linklogis Inc. are creating Olia, a blockchain-based trade finance platform.
The Olea platform will focus on connecting institutional investors to businesses that require supply chain financing by leveraging blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, according to a press release issued on Monday.
The platform also aims to give investors access to investment options to obtain returns in line with their risk profiles and seeks to be operational by the end of 2021 as it awaits regulatory approval.
Nasdaq-listed crypto miner The9 has announced that it is entering the NFT space, with a “trading and community platform” to launch in Q4.
The Shanghai-based company said in a press release that the platform, dubbed NFTSTAR, will display artworks by international celebrities in sports, entertainment, the arts and other industries.
According to the owners of Dolle Mol cafe and bar in central Brussels, they have started accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option.