US Senate delegation in Lebanon to ease crisis fears

US Senate delegation in Lebanon to ease crisis fears
A US congressional delegation met Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Wednesday. (@LBpresidency)
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

US Senate delegation in Lebanon to ease crisis fears

US Senate delegation in Lebanon to ease crisis fears
  • Ghajar: “Lebanon has received no request to import fuel from Iran”
  • Nasrallah said earlier that a shipment of Iranian fuel from a third vessel was being sent to Beirut
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A US congressional delegation led by Sen. Chris Murphy, chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, met Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Wednesday.

The president’s media office said that the meeting focused on “the situation in Lebanon and the future steps.”

Aoun told the delegation that there “is progress in the government formation process” and praised the “US support for the Lebanese army.”

The delegation is also expected to meet Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and PM-designate Najib Mikati.

A meeting was also held between the US delegation and Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Gen. Joseph Aoun. It focused on ways to help the army maintain stability in the country.

In a speech delivered in March, Gen. Aoun asked Lebanon’s ruling political class: “Where are we headed? What are you planning to do? We have warned you of the danger of the situation more than once. The Lebanese are hungry and poor — and soldiers, like the rest of the people, are suffering and hungry.”

Gen. Aoun also rejected criticism of the army’s acceptance of foreign aid, and said: “If it was not for that aid, the situation would have been much worse.”

According to a report issued by Washington, the congressional delegation in Lebanon is discussing issues related to “regional security and democracy.”

The group will travel to Israel and the West Bank after their stop in Lebanon.

It includes senators Richard Blumenthal, Jon Ossoff and Chris Van Hollen.

Murphy and Ossoff will later continue on to Tunisia and Greece.

“New leadership and simmering crises dot the landscape of the Mediterranean right now,” said the delegation. “We look forward to speaking directly with key actors in the region, especially the new Israeli government and Palestinian leadership.

“This trip will also give us the chance to discuss the path forward to protect democracy in Tunisia and address the economic and political crisis in Lebanon. The US must be a force for good in the Middle East and North Africa, and we look forward to a productive trip.”

Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis that the World Bank has described as potentially one of the most severe crises since the mid-19th century.

The situation has crippled military institutions and other security forces. Lebanon has been without a stable government for more than a year, even though three different figures have been assigned to handle the task of leadership.

More than 70 percent of Lebanon’s population has slipped below the poverty line and the Lebanese pound has collapsed, losing more than 90 percent of its value on the black market.

The international community is also unlikely to aid state institutions if a national government has not been formed.

The fuel shortages that Lebanon has witnessed since the start of the summer have encouraged sales on the black market and prompted disputes outside gas stations.

Tensions developed into violent clashes with weapons and knives in some areas,  threatening civil coexistence.

Gasoline and diesel prices have also increased with the gradual lifting of subsidies, which is expected to be fully completed by the end of September. Security raids have unveiled enterprises hoarding millions of tons of subsidized fuel across the country, to be later sold at higher prices.

Energy minister in the caretaker government, Raymond Ghajar, told the public on Wednesday: “The first shipment of Iraqi fuel (30 million tons) will arrive in Lebanon in the second week of September and the second shipment (33 tons of oil) will arrive in the third week of September.”

The shipments are aimed at increasing the supply of power from as little as 30 minutes per day in some areas to more than eight hours.

Lebanon has also inked an agreement with Iraq to buy 1 million tons of fuel to be used in power plants.

Ghajar added: “Lebanon has received no request to import fuel from Iran.”

But the leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said earlier that a shipment of Iranian fuel from a third vessel was being sent to Beirut.

Sources close to PM-designate Najib Mikati told Arab News: “Mikati was reassured by Hezbollah that the Iranian shipment will cause no distress to anyone.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Iran fuel

Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises

Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises
Updated 13 min 2 sec ago
AP

Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon's crises

Hezbollah hammered with criticism amid Lebanon’s crises
  • As Lebanon sinks deeper into poverty, many Lebanese are more openly criticizing Iran-backed Hezbollah
  • “Why is Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah above questioning?” asked Samy Gemayel, head of the right-wing Christian Kataeb Party recently
Updated 13 min 2 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Driving back to base after firing rockets toward Israeli positions from a border area last month, a group of Hezbollah fighters was accosted by angry villagers who smashed their vehicles’ windshields and held them up briefly.
It was a rare incident of defiance that suggested many in Lebanon would not tolerate provocations by the powerful group that risk triggering a new war with Israel.
As Lebanon sinks deeper into poverty, many Lebanese are more openly criticizing Iran-backed Hezbollah. They blame the group — along with the ruling class — for the devastating, multiple crises plaguing the country, including a dramatic currency crash and severe shortages in medicine and fuel.
“Hezbollah is facing its most consequential challenge in maintaining control over the Lebanese system and what is called the ‘protective environment of the resistance’ against Israel,” said Joe Macaron, a Washington-based Middle East analyst.
The incident along the border and other confrontations — including a deadly shooting at the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter and rare indirect criticism by the country’s top Christian religious leader — have left the group on the defensive.
The anger has spread in recent months, even in Hezbollah strongholds where many have protested electricity cuts and fuel shortages as well as the currency crash that has plunged more than half the country’s 6 million people into penury.
In its strongholds, predominantly inhabited by Shiite Muslims, it is not uncommon now for people to speak out against the group. They note that Hezbollah is paying salaries in US dollars at a time when most Lebanese get paid in Lebanese currency, which has lost more than 90 percent of its value in nearly two years.
Protests and scuffles have broken out at gas stations around Lebanon and in some Hezbollah strongholds. In rare shows of defiance, groups of protesters have also closed key roads in those areas south of Beirut and in southern Lebanon.
In recent speeches, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has appeared angry, blaming the shortages on what he describes as an undeclared Western siege. The chaos in Lebanon, he said, is being instigated from a “black room” inside the US Embassy.
Critics say that rather than push for reform, Hezbollah has stood by its political allies who resist change. They say the group is increasingly pulling Lebanon into Iran’s orbit by doing its bidding, and that US sanctions against Iran and Hezbollah have made things harder.
Where Hezbollah was once considered an almost sacred, untouchable force fighting for a noble cause — the fight against the Israeli enemy — it is now seen by many simply as part of the corrupt political clique responsible for the country’s epic meltdown. Still, when it comes to fighting Israel, the group enjoys unwavering backing within its base of support.
Often criticized for operating as a state within a state, Hezbollah has tried to ease the effects of the crisis on its supporters in similar fashion.
While the government has been working for months to issue ration cards to poor families, Hezbollah has been well ahead. It has issued two such cards to poor families living in Hezbollah bastions, one called Sajjad after the name of a Shiite imam, and a second called Nour, or light, for its fighters and employees of its institutions who number about 80,000.
“We will serve you with our eyelashes,” is Hezbollah’s slogan to serve the extremely poor in its communities — a Lebanese term meaning they are ready to sacrifice anything to help others.
The tens of thousands carrying Sajjad cards not only can buy highly subsidized products from dozens of shops spread around Lebanon — mostly staples made in Lebanon, Iran and Syria — but can also get medical treatment and advice at 48 Hezbollah-run clinics around Lebanon.
Nasrallah is also organizing a sea corridor carrying oil from Iran to Lebanon to help alleviate the fuel shortages, with the first tanker believed to be on its way. The move has been praised by Hezbollah’s supporters and heavily criticized by its opponents, who say it risks bringing more sanctions on Lebanon.
In the border incident, villagers from the minority Druze sect intercepted Hezbollah fighters on their way back after firing rockets toward a disputed area held by Israel. The villagers briefly detained them and the mobile rocket launcher they used after accusing them of putting them at risk if Israel strikes back.
The fighters and the launcher were then handed over to Lebanese troops, who released them on the same day.
Later, Hezbollah angered many Christians after supporters launched a social media campaign against the head of Lebanon’s Maronite Catholic church, the country’s largest, accusing him of treason after he criticized the group for firing the rockets on Israeli positions.
The widely feared group has been hammered by accusations from its local opponents. They include silencing its opponents, facilitating smuggling of fuel and other subsidized items to neighboring Syria, and alienating oil-rich Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, leading them to halt financial assistance because of Hezbollah’s dominance of Lebanon.
The most serious charge has been a claim by opponents at home that the group brought in the hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate that exploded at Beirut’s port last year, killing at least 214 people, wounding thousands and destroying parts of the capital.
No direct connection to Hezbollah has emerged, but unsubstantiated theories that tie the group to the stockpile abound. One claim is that Hezbollah imported the chemicals on behalf of the Syrian government, which used them in barrel bombs against rebel-held areas during the neighboring country’s 10-year conflict.
“Hezbollah’s agencies are active at the port and this is known to security agencies and all Lebanese. Why is Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah above questioning?” asked Samy Gemayel, head of the right-wing Christian Kataeb Party recently.
Hezbollah has repeatedly denied any link to the ammonium nitrate. But Nasrallah further angered families of the victims and other Lebanese recently by criticizing the judge leading the investigation into the blast, suggesting he should be replaced. Nasrallah described Judge Tarek Bitar as “politicized” after he filed charges against some legislators and former Cabinet ministers allied with Hezbollah.
“There is an attempt to satanize Hezbollah and tarnish its image,” said Lebanese University political science professor Sadek Naboulsi. The professor, who has ties to the group, accused foreign powers including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and the US of seeking to incite internal strife between Lebanon’s Shiite and Sunni Muslim communities with the aim of weakening Hezbollah. He added that Hezbollah had overcome such pressures in the past and emerged more powerful.
A serious test for Hezbollah came in early August when a funeral of a militant came under fire by suspected Sunni gunmen on the southern entrance of Beirut. Three Hezbollah supporters were killed and 16 were wounded in the shooting in the town of Khaldeh.
Hezbollah did not retaliate and instead called on Lebanese authorities to investigate the case.
“An increasing number of Lebanese are realizing that the concept of a Lebanese state cannot coexist with a powerful armed militia serving an outside power,” wrote Michael Young, editor of Diwan, the blog of the Carnegie Middle East Center.
Macaron said Hezbollah will not be the same after the crisis and will have to adapt to ensure political survival in the long term.
“What they can do at this point is to limit losses as much as possible,” he said.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for Lebanon hospitals

UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for Lebanon hospitals
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for Lebanon hospitals

UN allocates $10 million to ensure fuel for Lebanon hospitals
  • Many hospitals have been forced to scale back operations because of the shortages
  • UNICEF has repeatedly warned that a near total shutdown of the water supply in Lebanon could threaten more than four million people
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: The United Nations said its humanitarian funds have allocated Lebanon $10 million to help the cash-strapped nation buy vital fuel to power hospitals and water stations.
“Lebanon faces profound uncertainty. The humanitarian community, though, is resolved to assist all vulnerable populations, whether Lebanese, refugees or migrants,” UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths tweeted Wednesday during a visit to Beirut.
The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said Tuesday a $6 million allocation from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund was planned to help 65 hospitals, primary health care centers, dispensaries and medical cold storage facilities.
Another $4 million would be set aside for health centers as well as water stations and four water facilities that serve more than two thirds of Lebanon’s population, it said in a statement.
“The allocation will help 2.3 million people across Lebanon by making sure there is enough fuel to keep water stations functioning,” said OCHA.
“The fuel shortage, a result of the ongoing socioeconomic and political crises, is jeopardizing the availability of health care and drinking water for nearly everyone in Lebanon,” it added.
Lebanon’s economic collapse has stripped the national currency of most of its value and left four out of five inhabitants below the poverty line.
The crisis deepened when central bank started removing subsidies in order to shore up its dwindling foreign currency reserves, making the cost of fuel imports more expensive.
That has led to shortages of almost everything, with power cuts lasting up to 22 hours a day and fuel for private generators increasingly scarce.
Many hospitals have been forced to scale back operations because of the shortages.
The UN children’s agency UNICEF has repeatedly warned that a near total shutdown of the water supply in Lebanon could threaten more than four million people.

Topics: Lebanon fuel hospitals UN

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank, health ministry says

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank, health ministry says
Updated 01 September 2021
Reuters

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank, health ministry says

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank, health ministry says
  • The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War
Updated 01 September 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.
Village residents said there were no disturbances or clashes in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the village of Beit Ur Al-Tahta, west of the city of Ramallah.
The man was returning from work in Israel when he was shot, they said.
The residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man who lives in the village but carries Jerusalem ID papers, allowing him to cross freely between Israel and the West Bank.
The Palestinian health ministry did not provide further details. The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.
The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Violence has broken out often since US-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

Topics: West Bank

Abu Dhabi adds 22 countries to COVID-19 green list

Abu Dhabi adds 22 countries to COVID-19 green list
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi adds 22 countries to COVID-19 green list

Abu Dhabi adds 22 countries to COVID-19 green list
  • Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test six days after arrival
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has updated its COVID-19 Green List of countries, adding 22 new countries to the travel list that exempts quarantine, state news agency WAM reported.

Travelers will only be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. 


Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test six days after arrival, while unvaccinated travelers will also take a PCR test on days six and nine.


The full list includes Albania; Armenia; Australia; Austria; Bahrain; Belgium; Bhutan; Brunei; Bulgaria; Canada; China; Comoros; Croatia; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Denmark; Finland; Germany; Greece; Hong Kong (SAR); Hungary; Ireland; Italy; Japan; Jordan; Kuwait; Kyrgyzstan; Luxembourg; Maldives; Malta; Mauritius; Moldova; Monaco; Netherlands; New Zealand; Norway; Oman; Poland; Portugal; Qatar; Romania; San Marino; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Seychelles; Singapore; Slovakia; Slovenia; South Korea; Sweden; Switzerland; Taiwan; Tajikistan; Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Arab coalition destroys three drones in Yemeni airspace

Arab coalition destroys three drones in Yemeni airspace
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys three drones in Yemeni airspace

Arab coalition destroys three drones in Yemeni airspace
Updated 01 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed three bomb-laden drones in Yemeni airspace on Wednesday. 
The coalition said its air forces initially intercepted one drone, then a few minutes later the bloc announced that it had destroyed a second in Yemeni airspace. Almost two hours later it intercepted and destroyed a third one. 

The coalition pointed to an escalation in the militia’s attempts to target civilians.
“We take and implement operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the coalition stressed.

Topics: Yemen Houthi miliitia

45thanniversary

