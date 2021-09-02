Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative events to be held in October

You are here

The inaugural Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative events will be held in Riyadh on October 23-25. (Supplied/Riyadh Green Project)
  • Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March of this year, the two initiatives have been praised by governments and international green agencies
  • Summits will bring together heads of state, business leaders, environmentalists, academicians
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) and Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) events in Riyadh on Oct. 23-25, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Thursday.
Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March, the two initiatives have been praised by governments and international green agencies.
The SGI forum and the MGI summit will bring together in the Kingdom’s capital heads of state, public officials, business leaders, renowned environment experts and academicians, SPA said.
The SGI and MGI are aiming to collectively plant 50 billion trees as well as propel the Middle East region toward achieving more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions reduction targets.
The two events will reinforce the Kingdom’s commitment to making a sustainable impact in the face of climate change and will enhance its work to protect the environment and the planet at large, SPA said.
They will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving the planet and supporting the efforts of the international community in combating environmental challenges.
The events reflect the Kingdom’s ambition to strengthen its regional and global role in overcoming even the most pressing environmental challenges, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia registers 8 COVID-19 deaths, 177 new infections

  • Municipalities close 70 businesses for violating coronavirus precautionary measures
  • One mosque reopens after being evacuated and sterilized after one person was infected with the virus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,560.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 177 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 544,811 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 2,821 remain active and 824 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 54, followed by Makkah with 29, the Eastern Province with 18, Jazan recorded 14, and Qassim confirmed 13 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 279 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 533,430.
Over 37.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of Jeddah closed 22 facilities during 3,547 inspection tours carried out on Wednesday. Authorities also issued fines to 37 other businesses.
The Eastern Province Municipality recorded 90 violations during 1,422 monitoring rounds on Wednesday.
In Hail, authorities closed 43 businesses during 762 tours and in Makkah five facilities were closed during 127 tours.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened one mosque after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing it after one person tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 2,024 within 207 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 219 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.54 million.

Arab coalition destroys booby-trapped Houthi drone launched toward Khamis Mushait

  • The militia's attempts to target civilians are futile and barbaric, the coalition said
  • At least 140 Houthis were killed in clashes with Yemeni government troops in the Marib on Thursday
RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait on Thursday.

The militia's attempts to target civilians are futile and barbaric, the coalition said.

The coalition is taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts, it added.

The attempted drone attack comes as at least 140 Iran-backed Houthi fighters were killed in fierce clashes with Yemeni government troops in the central province of Marib on Thursday according to military officials.

The militia is intensifying its attacks on government positions in an attempt to break through defenses and capture the city of Marib.

Saudi and Sudanese foreign ministers discuss relations

  • The two sides also discussed strengthening joint coordination in regional and international issues
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Sudanese counterpart Mariam Sadiq Al-Mahdi.
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
The two sides also discussed strengthening joint coordination in regional and international issues, in addition to discussing issues of common interest. 

First group of female Saudi soldiers graduate

  • The pioneering recruits completed 14 weeks of basic training at the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center
JEDDAH: The first group of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center on Wednesday, after completing 14 weeks of basic training that began on May 30.

Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, the head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, delivered a speech in which he said: “The center has an important mission, which focuses on providing excellent training programs and curricula and an ideal learning environment.

“It does so in line with international quality standards that meet the needs of (female recruits). This aims to improve overall performance, which will help achieve the ministry’s objectives in the future."

 

 

After words of congratulation from Chief Sgt. Suleiman Al-Maliki, acting commander of the women’s training center, its assistant commander, Chief Sgt. Hadi Al-Anezi, administered the oath to the graduates. Their results, and the names of the most outstanding students and those who had been rewarded for their efforts with prizes, were also announced.

The graduation ceremony was sponsored by Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili. Maj. Gen. Hamid Al-Omari, director of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, and other senior officers were also in attandance.

Saudi Arabia opened up military recruitment to women in February this year.

Saudi Arabia to discuss tourism investment potential at Berlin forum

  • More than 170 speakers and participants from 80 countries are slated to discuss the future of the hospitality industry
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will discuss tourism investment potential at the International Hospitality Investment Forum 2021 held in Berlin from Sept. 1 to 3.

The IHIF is hosting more than 170 speakers and participants from 80 countries to discuss the future of the hospitality industry.

The Saudi Ministry of Tourism is attending to acquaint the world with the development and growth of the industry in the Kingdom.

It will familiarize investors with development projects and investment opportunities offered by the Kingdom.

Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction at the ministry, will take part in a panel titled “Championing sustainable growth,” which will focus on the Kingdom’s efforts in creating a sustainable tourism market that combines balanced development projects and maintaining the environment and natural resources.

FASTFACT

100 Million

Saudi Arabia aims to increase the number of tourists to 100 million by 2030, and increase tourism from 3 to 10 percent of the gross domestic product.

There are diversified investment opportunities available for local and foreign investors, and once they are invested, the investor becomes a direct partner in developing the emerging international tourism sector, being the biggest untapped tourist attraction area in the world and the incubator for the biggest tourist projects,” Abdulhadi said. “Saudi Arabia is offering huge investment opportunities.”

He added that the forum will be an opportunity to communicate with the pioneers of the industry and shed light on the efforts exerted by the Kingdom during the pandemic, including “the strategy of the preparedness and development of tourist attraction, as part of its preparations to resume receiving foreign tourists.”

The Kingdom, in its pavilion at the forum, will be represented by the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Investment and major Saudi projects under the umbrella of Invest Saudi, the government sponsor of the forum.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a professor at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News that the Berlin forum will shed light on the megaprojects relating to Saudi Vision 2030 and will “allow investors to identify the facilitations and incentives offered by the Kingdom.”

Feroz Khan, vice president of sales in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for Webbeds, a leading accommodation supplier to the travel industry, told Arab News that the Kingdom could be one of the great travel destinations in the Middle East.

