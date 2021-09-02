Saudi Arabia produce second half comeback against Vietnam, UAE held by Lebanon in World Cup qualifiers

You are here

Saudi Arabia produced a second half blitz to beat 10-man Vietnam 3-1 in their opening AFC Asian Qualifier.
UAE and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.
  • Next in the group, Saudi Arabia travel to Muscat to face Oman
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia produced a second half blitz to beat 10-man Vietnam 3-1 in their opening AFC Asian Qualifier for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

Vietnam took an early lead when Nguyen Quang Hai slotted home from outside the box in third minute, but Do Duy Manh's red card in the 54th minute proved decisive as the Green Falcons got back into the game.

Saudi Arabia's comeback started with Salem Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri neatly converting their penalties together with Yaseer Al-Shahran's stunning header to secure all three points at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia suffered a blow in the first half as midfielder Abdullah Otayf was stretchered off in tears to be replaced by Mohammed Kanno.

Next in the group, Saudi Arabia travel to Muscat to face Oman, who beat Japan earlier in the day, while Vietnam’s Tuesday fixture sees them welcome an Australia side who opened their campaign with a comfortable win against China.

Elsewhere, UAE and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai despite the the Emiratis dominating possession and chances throughout the 90 minutes.

UAE are seeking to qualify for the World Cup Finals for only the second time in their history, but will be disappointed with the result while Lebanon will be the happier after sealing a point in their opening game of the campaign.

TOKYO: Oman stunned Japan in the opening game of the final World Cup qualifying round on Thursday, winning 1-0 thanks to an Issam Al-Sabhi goal in the closing minutes.

Japan's shock home defeat in Group B came after the Samurai Blue dominated the previous rounds, with eight wins from eight.

After a scoreless first half at a rainy Panasonic Stadium in Osaka, the hosts sent on young stars Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan -- both joining the national team after playing in the Tokyo Olympics.

But Oman broke through Japan’s defensive line several times and Al-Sabhi netted the 88th-minute winner — just a few minutes after coming off the bench.

He said it was an “amazing feeling” when he scored the goal.

“Thank God. We got a good result. We worked together very hard,” he told a news conference.

Oman coach Branko Ivankovic toasted “a historical victory” for the team.

Japan’s poor performance disappointed some 5,000 local fans allowed to watch the game at the stadium after the number of spectators was slashed due to virus restrictions.

Captain Maya Yoshida lamented the team’s showing.

“We lost as we were supposed to lose,” he said. “Our tempo was bad. Our combination was bad. Really bad.”

Japan, Asia’s highest-ranked side, are seeking a seventh straight appearance at the World Cup finals in 2022 in Qatar.

The group also includes Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the World Cup, and the third-placed sides will face off for a chance to enter the intercontinental play-off.

Japan take on China in Doha next week.

London: Cristiano Ronaldo signalled his intention to keep playing for Portugal for “years to come” after breaking the all-time international goalscoring record of 109 previously held by Iran’s Ali Daei.
The Manchester United forward scored twice in the dying minutes to move to 111 international goals as Portugal came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.
Ronaldo, who is the all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League and the leading marksman in Real Madrid’s history, led his country to their only major tournament win at Euro 2016.
The 36-year-old spoke of his pride after his latest milestone.
“From all the records that I have broken during my career — and fortunately there have been a few — this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud,” Ronaldo said in a post on Instagram.
“Scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like the ones we experienced today in Algarve, moments of worldwide union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all around the globe. For them, every sacrifice is worth it.”
Ronaldo will not add to his tally during the current international break, though, after leaving the Portugal squad on Thursday.
He is suspended for next week’s qualifier against Azerbaijan after being booked for removing his top while celebrating the winning goal against Ireland.
The Portuguese football federation said he had been “exempted” from playing in this weekend’s friendly with World Cup hosts Qatar.
Ronaldo became the first player to feature in five European Championships at this year’s Euro 2020, winning the Golden Boot.
And he could equal the record of playing at five World Cups should Portugal make it to Qatar next year.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who secured a return to United from Juventus this week, hinted he has no intention of retiring from international football in the near future.
“Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my teammates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable,” he added. “Let’s keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come! I’m not closing the count just yet.”
Portugal face Qatar in a friendly on Saturday before traveling to Azerbaijan on September 7.
Thanks to Ronaldo’s rescue act in the Algarve, Fernando Santos’s men top Group A of European qualifying, three points clear of Serbia, who have a game in hand.

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands: Max Verstappen will not tell his home crowd how to behave at this Sunday's Netherlands Grand Prix, even if they jeer Lewis Hamilton more than at previous races.
While Verstappen will be cheered on by raucous supporters, Hamilton will be playing away from home on Verstappen’s patch.
“Well, I look at it like this. When you go to a football match, you come to a home ground and the opposition will be booed at some point. You can’t go on the speakers and tell the home crowd ‘Don’t boo,'" Verstappen said Thursday at the Dutch GP.
“It’s not up to me to say ‘Guys, don’t boo.’ Of course, some of them will boo,” he added, "but I can’t decide for them, and I can't tell them (not to). Do you think they’re really going to listen to me?”
Things could get even more hostile considering Hamilton has been whistled and jeered by Verstappen’s fans ever since he knocked him out of the British GP in July.
The first-lap incident at Silverstone saw Hamilton making a risky overtake move on race leader Verstappen and clipping the side of his car, causing the Dutch driver to crash out of the race. He scored no points while Hamilton won — despite a 10-second time penalty — to trim Verstappen's overall lead.
Verstappen felt that the way Hamilton and his Mercedes team celebrated that British GP victory was disrespectful, considering he was in the hospital having checks.
Hamilton was loudly jeered by Dutch fans at the podium ceremony at Silverstone and subsequently at the Hungarian GP — where Hamilton moved into the championship lead — and the Belgian GP last weekend.
With F1 returning to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985, tens of thousands of orange-clad Dutch fans will be expected every day.
Verstappen calls them his “Orange Army” but just hopes the hostility does not go too far.
“As long as it doesn’t affect Lewis, that’s the most important thing," he said. “It’s going to be great to see fans here, even though it’s not going to full capacity.”
While Hamilton does not agree with jeering, he accepts it's part of sport.
“It's naturally something you could expect. I've never been someone that would go to an event and boo, but I understand it,” Hamilton said. “You see it at football events, it's just the passion the fans have, or the dislike they have of their opponents. But I respect it."
He says getting jeered works in his favor.
“I try to turn that energy they propel towards me into something positive," he said.
After last weekend's rain-soaked Belgian GP, which was won by Verstappen after a few laps behind a safety car, fans will be eagerly anticipating a proper race this Sunday on a circuit that first hosted a race in 1952.
The undulating 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) track is located at a seaside resort town just outside of Amsterdam. Rising and falling through dunes, it is fast with banked turns of up to 18 degrees offering plenty of chances for overtaking.
“Everyone is interested in the banked corners," Verstappen said. "It gives you more opportunity in what lines you can take. When you make a mistake, you can get punished. We don’t know how we’re going to react to it, because with banked corners the car wants to pull itself down.”
Verstappen is only three points behind Hamilton in the standings and could move ahead on Sunday. Hamilton is chasing a record-extending 100th F1 win.
All three drivers on the podium will get the first-ever F1 trophy made entirely from recycled materials. It is a replica of the one awarded at Zandvoort in 1939 and is made from recycled beer bottles, plastic and plywood.
“Yeah, it’s not the best," Verstappen said dryly, when asked to comment. "Recycled glass, that’s good. But it just looks ugly.”

As the 2021 cricket season in the UK enters its final month of activity, with a crammed program of events to be completed, my thoughts begin to turn to a different epicenter for the game.

On Sept. 19, the Indian Premier League will resume in Dubai, having been suspended in India on May 2 with 29 of its 60 matches completed. The final is scheduled for Oct. 15, also in Dubai, with 17 matches being played in the UAE cities of Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Following swiftly on, the men’s T20 World Cup opens on Oct. 17 in Oman, where the hosts will play Papua New Guinea, and Bangladesh will face Scotland. Sixteen teams will participate, with eight competing in two groups of four, the top two in each group qualifying to join the other eight in a super 12 stage starting on Oct. 23.

The teams will compete in two groups of six, leading to semi-finals between the top two finishers in each group and a final in Dubai on Nov. 14. Apart from Oman and Dubai, matches will be hosted in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

These are the two standout forthcoming events in international cricket, which continues to be buffeted by political, social, and economic events beyond its control.

The most tragic of these is the situation that has unfolded in Afghanistan, currently a full member of the International Cricket Council. In order to maintain its position, the country must operate both a men’s and women’s national team. But severe doubts exist as to whether a women’s team will be allowed to continue to play.

Next month, the Afghan men’s team was due to play in the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. In preparation, it was planned for the squad to play a three-match one-day international series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, starting on Sept. 3. However, the plan was scuppered by a lack of flights and a 10-day coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown imposed in Sri Lanka on Aug. 20. The respective cricket boards agreed to switch the series to Pakistan but on Aug. 24 decided that the challenges were too great to overcome, and the series was rescheduled to take place next year. The team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup has been tinged with further uncertainty. Apart from the direct impact on the Afghanistan teams, the political transition has other cricketing consequences.

On completion of a two-match Test series against the West Indies, Pakistan is hosting a five-match T20 series and a three-match one-day series, starting on Sept. 17, against a New Zealand squad, minus some well-known players. Permission has been given for COVID-19-vaccinated spectators to attend within a maximum 25 percent capacity. The series will be the first time that New Zealand has toured Pakistan for 19 years, when a bomb blast during a Test in Karachi brought an end to the visit.

The England men’s and women’s teams are due to tour Pakistan in mid-October, each for white ball cricket. The last England men’s tour was in 2005. The Pakistan Cricket Board’s chair is confident that there will be no problem in hosting the matches. England were also due to tour Bangladesh in late September/October, but this has been postponed. Conveniently, it allows players of both sides to re-join the IPL.

There is much flexibility in the responses of the cricketing authorities to an unpredictable external environment. This has also been apparent in the women’s game. The qualifying pathways for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup take place between late August and late September in five groups, one team qualifying from each group for progression to the next stage en route to South Africa in February 2023.

In Europe, five teams – Turkey having withdrawn because travel permits could not be authorized in time – competed between Aug. 26 and 30 in Spain rather than Scotland, as originally intended, with Scotland qualifying. Four teams will compete between Sept. 11 and 18 in the US for the Americas place, as planned, as will eight in Samoa between Sept. 3 and 8 for the East Asia and Pacific place. Eight teams in the Asia group, hosted by Malaysia, will compete between Nov. 22 and 28, switched to allow back-to-back men’s and women’s competitions. In the Africa group, hosted by Botswana, 11 teams will now compete between Sept. 3 and 11, rescheduled from October.

It is notable that, out of the 37 teams seeking qualification, eight – Bhutan, Botswana, Cameroon, France, Malawi, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Turkey – are competing in an ICC women’s event for the first time, reflecting the growth in women’s cricket in emerging markets. Argentina and Brazil return to an ICC women’s competition for the first time since 2012.

Having been fortunate to be present at the opening of Rwanda’s international stadium in October 2018, I keep an eye on the progress of cricket in the country. In a recently completed, closely fought, five-match series with Ghana, the latter triumphed by three matches to two. International cricket is alive in many parts of the world, but is it well?

Although live cricket is screened, it needs audience participation, sponsorship, and revenue streams. This has been seriously denuded for the last year, with England and Wales being the first beneficiaries of permissions for capacity crowds.

Fortunately, the IPL and T20 men’s World Cup will take place but without the crowds that would have been in place in India. The game has a tough struggle in the face of economic, political, and social challenges.    

JEDDAH: The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has expressed its full support for “Dakar Future,” an energy transition plan dedicated to fostering green innovation in rally raids.

Spearheaded by the Dakar Rally, “Dakar Future” aims to ensure that, by 2030, all participants involved in the event are using low-emissions vehicles, and that emissions related to the logistics are reduced significantly.

The 2022 edition of the Dakar Rally will take place in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 2-14.

Commenting on Dakar Rally’s positioning with Vision 2030, Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of SAMF, said: “SAMF welcomes environmentally effective innovation and technology, and we are keen to harness our capabilities for such causes, with thanks to the unlimited support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.”

He added: “We are also grateful for the trust of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Minister of Sports, and the dedication to Vision 2030 to develop and support such exciting innovations, which have become the norm during the construction of the city of NEOM.

“Not only will it be one of the world’s smartest cities, but it is also set to become a spectacular environmentally friendly tourist destination for the whole world.”

The sustainability programme — which was first announced after Stage 9 of the 2021 edition of the Dakar Rally held in NEOM — aligns with NEOM’s unveiling of The Line, an initiative that promises carbon-positive residential developments powered by 100 percent clean energy. Approximately 1 million residents will be connected via a 170-km belt of communities in completely natural surroundings, free of cars and streets, extending 460 km along the coast of the Red Sea.

The Dakar Rally will be using future events as an “open-air laboratory” to stimulate, test and validate the technical advances made by the constructors to ensure that the race vehicles of today are the production vehicles of tomorrow. The 2022 edition will see the launch of a new T1-E category for low-carbon emission prototypes.

By 2026, all vehicles driven by elite competitors in the car and truck categories of the Dakar Rally will be subject to new ultra-low emission standards.

A few years down the line, the technology is expected to enable amateur competitors to obtain vehicles that meet the same environmentally friendly standards.

“Dakar Future” will also ensure logistics-related emissions are reduced by measures such as temporary accommodation camps being 100 percent powered by renewable energy and the use of recyclable materials.

