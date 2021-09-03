ADX signs agreement with Nasdaq on the path to launch derivatives market

You are here

The Abu Dhabi General Index has gained 52 percent year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world. (Reuters)
  • ADX plans to launch single stock futures and index futures in the fourth quarter of this year before expanding to a wider range of derivative products
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced on Wednesday that it has taken a key step toward launching a derivatives market this year by signing an agreement with Nasdaq to deliver marketplace technology solutions, including matching, real-time clearing and settlement technology.

ADX plans to launch single stock futures and index futures in the fourth quarter of this year before expanding to a wider range of derivative products, to further diversify investment avenues and provide investors with hedging tools for effective risk management, the exchange said in a statement.

The derivatives market will be accompanied by introducing central counterparty clearing (CCP) to promote clearing efficiency, stability and confidence in the market.

ADX is rapidly expanding asset classes and developing new offerings for both regional and international investors.

The ADX General Index (ADI) recently reached 7,700 points for the first time, supported by a series of listings and increased participation by international investors.

In addition, the index has gained 52 percent year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world.

Nasdaq’s end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the world’s financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks, and regulators.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in collaboration with the Saudi Tadawul Group has announced plans to establish a Riyadh voluntary exchange platform for carbon offsets and credits within the MENA region as part of efforts to combat climate change.

Under the initiative announced on Friday, the platform will become the primary destination for companies and institutes seeking to reduce their emissions through the trading of verified, approved and high-quality carbon equivalent credits certificates.

The voluntary exchange platform will come as part of extended alignment efforts with regulatory entities, such as the Designated National Authority for Clean Development Mechanism (DNA), along with local and international expertise to identify regulatory and operational methods, business models and governance practices to support the reduction of climate change effects and contribute to Paris Agreement goals.

In light of these initiatives, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the PIF, said: “These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia’s leading role within the region to contribute to the reduction of climate change effects as part of several initiatives that were launched with that regard, through pursuing additional methodologies such as creating a motivational environment for companies and institutes to reduce their emissions.”

He added: “Moreover, and taking Saudi Arabia capital market strength, its initiatives and aspirational projects into consideration, we are well-positioned to incubate and host this exchange platform.”

Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, said: “Looking at the exemplary projects we are working on, which generate their supply of energy from renewable sources and utilize sustainable material, we have developed deep knowledge on how to contribute to this cause.

“We have a strong financial background that we will deploy to create a suitable environment for the voluntary exchange platform, and we will capitalize on our partnerships and the strength of our investment portfolio, in addition to exploiting the efforts led by the Sovereign Wealth Funds Group that aim to enhance the effect of its investments on the environment,” he said.

The PIF has a key role in international initiatives that aim to reduce effects of climate change, such as the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds Working Group, as well in related conferences and forums.

 

RIYADH: The Saudi mining sector is witnessing a significant transformation and a high demand from investors since the launch of the new Mining Investment Law early this year, said Khaled Al-Mudaifer, vice minister for mining affairs, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

There will be international demand for the sector in the future, he said during an interview with Al Arabiya. The Kingdom is the fourth largest country in the world for importing minerals, he said.

The International Future Metals Conference in its first session next January, will constitute a platform for mining investments in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, he said.

Opportunities for mineral wealth in the Kingdom are estimated at $1.3 trillion, he said.

  • The Mansoura and Masarah gold mine project in Al Khurmah Governorate in the Makkah region will have a production capacity of 250,000 ounces of gold and silver
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expecting to start production from two major gold mines in mid-2022, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

The Mansoura and Masarah SR3.3 billion ($880 million) gold mine project in Al Khurmah Governorate in the Makkah region will have a production capacity of 250,000 ounces of gold and silver.

The number of workers in the mine in the construction phase exceeds about 4,500 employees, with a localization rate of 20 percent.

The total employees will reach 900 in the operation stage, with a localization rate of 49 percent. The mine will process the ore using “Autoclave” technology, a unique technology for extracting gold that is used in five locations around the world.

  • Brent crude gained 2.5 percent to $73.34 a barrel, the highest level since July 30.
JEDDAH: Oil prices rose to a one-month high on Thursday after a report yesterday showed US inventories fell last week and about 80 percent of the country’s Gulf of Mexico production remained offline following Hurricane Idaho

Brent crude gained 2.5 percent to $73.34 a barrel at 6:17 p.m. Riyadh time, the highest level since July 30. US West Texas Intermediate added 2.8 percent to $70.49.

US crude oil inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 27, the EIA said yesterday, compared with a median analyst estimate of 2.8 million barrels.

Oil prices also benefited from continued signs of economic recovery and a weaker dollar. Reports on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims declined last week while layoffs dropped to the lowest level since in more than 24 years in August.

Louisiana oil refineries shut by Hurricane Ida could take weeks to restart, costing operators tens of millions of dollars in lost revenues as they wait for water and electrical power to be restored, analysts said.

Crude output in Venezuela’s key Orinoco oil belt plunged by a quarter to less than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August due to a shortage of diluents needed to blend with the region’s extra-heavy crude, documents seen by Reuters showed.

Oil producer EnQuest (ENQ.L) on Thursday warned that annual output would be at the lower end of its previously forecast range, primarily owing to declines at its Magnus field in the UK’s North Sea, sending its shares down more than 7 percent.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday its trading arm has closed a $1.2 billion credit facility with a group of seven local and international banks.

India’s gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Western Union Co is resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday, a decision he said was in line with a US push to allow humanitarian activity to continue after the Taliban's takeover.

The world's largest money-transfer firm and MoneyGram International Inc, another global remittance provider, suspended services in Afghanistan  two weeks ago after the Islamist militia captured Kabul at lightning speed.

But an easing of security concerns following the completion of the Taliban's conquest of the country opened the way for the reopening this week of banks, which the money-transfer firms rely on to dispense and collect funds.

Jean Claude Farah, Western Union's president in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the reopening of banks, plus a push by the United States to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, had given the American company confidence to resume services on Thursday.

"Much of our business involving Afghanistan is low-value family and support remittances that support basic needs of the people there, so that's the grounding that we have and why we want to reopen our business," Farah told Reuters.

"We've engaged with the US government, which has conveyed that allowing humanitarian activities, including remittances, to continue are consistent with US policy."

The flow of funds from migrant workers overseas is a key lifeline for many Afghans and has helped the economy of one of the world's poorest nations weather years of violence and instability. 

The United Nations says about half of the population requires aid amid the second drought in four years.

