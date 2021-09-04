Iraq and Saudi Arabia discuss security cooperation

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,572.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 138 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 545,123 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,708 remain active and 750 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 43, followed by Makkah with 25, the Eastern Province with 14, and Jazan and Madinah confirmed 10 cases each.

The health ministry also announced that 211 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 533,843.

Over 37.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.



The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Eastern Province Municipality recorded 144 violations during 2,747 monitoring rounds over the past two days.

In Rafha province, authorities fined 18 businesses during the past week.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 220 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.57 million.