RIYADH: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi held talks with Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed security cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh, and ways of developing it in various security fields, especially combating terrorism.
The Saudi minister conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their wishes for the Iraqi government and people continued progress and prosperity.
Prince Abdul Aziz arrived at Baghdad International Airport earlier on Saturday on an official visit.
Iraq and Saudi Arabia discuss security cooperation
https://arab.news/gggz2
Iraq and Saudi Arabia discuss security cooperation
- They reviewed relations and ways to enhance the existing security cooperation between the two countries
RIYADH: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi held talks with Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on Saturday.