Iraq and Saudi Arabia discuss security cooperation

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (SPA)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived at Baghdad International Airport on an official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived at Baghdad International Airport on an official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived at Baghdad International Airport on an official visit. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif arrived at Baghdad International Airport on an official visit. (SPA)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (Twitter/@MAKadhimi)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (SPA)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (SPA)
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi receives Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif in Baghdad. (SPA)
  They reviewed relations and ways to enhance the existing security cooperation between the two countries
RIYADH: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhhimi held talks with Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed security cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh, and ways of developing it in various security fields, especially combating terrorism.
The Saudi minister conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their wishes for the Iraqi government and people continued progress and prosperity.
Prince Abdul Aziz arrived at Baghdad International Airport earlier on Saturday on an official visit.

  • The Kingdom says 211 patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
  • Eastern Province Municipality recorded 144 violations during monitoring rounds over the past two days.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,572.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 138 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 545,123 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 2,708 remain active and 750 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 43, followed by Makkah with 25, the Eastern Province with 14, and Jazan and Madinah confirmed 10 cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 211 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 533,843.
Over 37.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.


The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Eastern Province Municipality recorded 144 violations during 2,747 monitoring rounds over the past two days.
In Rafha province, authorities fined 18 businesses during the past week.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 220 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.57 million.

  • The king expressed his “deepest condolences and sympathy” to Biden and to the “friendly American people”
  • The fifth most powerful hurricane to strike the US came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday
RIYADH: King Salman sent a cable of condolences to US President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of the US Gulf coast and unleashed even deadlier flooding in the northeast.

At least 14 deaths were blamed on the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and flooding has killed at least 49 people across the northeast.

The king expressed his “deepest condolences and sympathy” to Biden and to the “friendly American people” over the flooding, severe damage and casualties caused by Hurricane Ida.

The fifth most powerful hurricane to strike the US came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday, knocking out power for more than a million residents and water for another 600,000 people.

Biden visited the ravaged state on Friday and met with its Governor John Bel Edwards and local officials to discuss the response to the hurricane.

The UN condemned the Houthi attack on the Abha International Airport, stressing that it will continue to condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure.
“International law is very clear that civilian infrastructure should never be targeted,” the official spokesman of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at a press conference on the Houthis’ repeated violations of the Security Council resolution.
“We are also concerned about the renewed fighting and human losses that we see around Marib, and I think it is very important for all concerned parties to renew their commitment to the political,” he added.
An armed drone launched by Houthis was shot down by Saudi air defenses over the southern region of Asir, state TV reported late on Friday.
The UAV was directed toward the highland city of Khamis Mushayt, Al-Ekhbariya TV said, quoting the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government.

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Mohammed Al-Jadaan calls for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the pandemic
  • IsDB governor also wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance said the Kingdom has greatly contributed to the efforts to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effects on Islamic countries.

According to a statement, Mohammed Al-Jadaan talked about the “exceptional circumstances” the pandemic has presented during Islamic Development Bank annual meetings in Tashkent on Friday.
The finance minister, who is also the IsDB governor, called for cooperation and collaboration among countries in the Islamic world to confront the economic and developmental challenges from COVID-19. He wants member states to procure more vaccines and speed up the vaccination process. 

Al-Jadaan also said the developed digital infrastructure in the Kingdom assisted the businesses and education sectors despite limitations from pandemic health measures. In his speech, Al-Jadaan said the IsDB’s main objective is boosting economic and social development in the Islamic countries.
He also spoke about efforts such as the Green Saudi Initiative and the Green Middle East in confronting environmental challenges. Al-Jadaan called on the IsDB to enhance the use of the circular carbon economy concept, which was endorsed by the G20 group during the Kingdom’s presidency of the group in 2020.

RIYADH: An armed drone launched by Houthis was shot down by Saudi air defenses over the southern region of Asir, state TV reported late on Friday.

The UAV was directed toward the highland city of Khamis Mushayt, Al-Ekhbariya TV said, quoting the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government.

Khamis Mushayt had been a frequent target of drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist group in Yemen.

"We take operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts," the Coalition command said in a statement posted on Twitter by the TV channel.

