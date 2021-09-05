You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi film talents shine at Venice Film Festival

Saudi film talents shine at Venice Film Festival

Members of the Saudi team participating in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (Supplied)
Members of the Saudi team participating in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j2cs5

Updated 43 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi film talents shine at Venice Film Festival

Members of the Saudi team participating in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (Supplied)
  • Hani Al-Mihmadi: “Talent alone is not enough, and as long as actresses are still affected by the customs of their society, their role will remain like that of a traditional woman in society”
Updated 43 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: With the aid of the Saudi Film Commission, the Red Sea International Film Festival continues to support its talents and filmmakers by taking part in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival.
The festival, which launched on Wednesday, was attended by some of the most popular Saudi talents and is an opportunity for Saudis and international actors, filmmakers, directors, producers, film editors and scriptwriters to gain expertise and experience.
Saudi attendees included the actresses Fatima Al-Banawi and Sarah Messfir, and the actors Ahmed Al-Mulla, Yagoub Al-Farhan, Mujtaba Saeed and Almotaz Al-Jefris.
“Three months ago, Saudi Arabia participated with a pavilion at the Cannes Festival, and they are now present at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Through such events we can present our future plans for our cinema industry,” Mamdouh Salem, a Saudi producer and director, told Arab News.
“Our presence at Venice is a continuation of our participation at Cannes. I am hopeful that through this event we can build bridges of relationships with filmmakers around the world. Saudi Arabia is rich in historical places and diversified heritage sites, so we can also attract filmmaking businesses to shoot their future films here,” Salem said.
In Venice, the RSIFF is hosting a series of events, including a gala evening designed to celebrate women in cinema and their achievements, supporting the RISFF’s mission to drive the empowerment of women both in front of and behind the camera.
“Women make up half of society. Their presence in all social activities has become a necessity. We now have many Saudi female directors, actors, scriptwriters, film editors, and producers,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hani Al-Mihmadi, a Saudi producer and director specializing in documentaries, said that Saudi female talents were more aware and mature. However, academic training was still vital for both men and women.
“Talent alone is not enough, and as long as actresses are still affected by the customs of their society, their role will remain like that of a traditional woman in society,” he said.

Topics: venice film festival

Related

Arab designers, stars steal the show at Venice Film Festival
Lifestyle
Arab designers, stars steal the show at Venice Film Festival
How Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival is celebrating women in Venice
Lifestyle
How Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival is celebrating women in Venice

10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Saudi Health Ministry spokesman

There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million. (AFP)
There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Saudi Health Ministry spokesman

There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million. (AFP)
  • Authorities report 120 new COVID-19 cases, 219 recoveries, 7 deaths
Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as recent studies have shown that being double jabbed cuts the risk of long COVID by half, in addition to it being a key factor in preventing new infections.

At Sunday’s press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said authorities were continuing to follow up with recovered patients and were also monitoring the recoveries suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus, lasting weeks or months after the onset of infection.
“The studies have shown that 10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from lasting symptoms of long COVID and the studies further support authorities’ call to get the vaccine,” said the spokesman.
The study referred to was from researchers affiliated with King’s College London, analyzing over 1 million participants between December 2020 and July of this year. The study included 1.2 million adults vaccinated with only one dose and more than 970 with double doses.
The results found that the odds of suffering from long COVID was significantly lower after two jabs. The study also showed that double jabs cut patients’ odds of needing hospitalization for COVID-19 by 73 percent.

FASTFACT

38m

More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day.

More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day. So far, 44 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population have completed their vaccinations.
Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus case count is around 100, an 87.8 percent decline from the nearly 1,000 cases recorded on Aug. 5.
It reported 120 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 545,243. The last time the Kingdom recorded such numbers was on Jan. 6, with 118 cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, 35 were in Riyadh, 22 were in Makkah and 14 were in the Eastern Province. Baha recorded just one new infection.
There were 219 recoveries reported, raising the total to 534,062. There are 2,602 active cases, of which 723 are in critical care. Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,579.
There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million.
Authorities are continuing their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
They recorded 23,280 violations in one week, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Charity

The Ehsan platform. (Twitter: @EhsanSA)
The Ehsan platform. (Twitter: @EhsanSA)
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Charity

The Ehsan platform. (Twitter: @EhsanSA)
  • The “Ehsan” platform is viewed as a means of support from the leadership to strengthen ties between members of society and strengthen confidence in non-profit organizations
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: As the world celebrates the International Day of Charity on Sept. 5, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the organization of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, which will regulate the nonprofit sector and keep it in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

One of the Vision’s goals is to increase the sector’s contribution to the GDP to 5 percent and raise the number of volunteers to one million by 2030.

According to the Center, there are 3,156 non-profit organizations in the Kingdom. Its task is to implement the principle of social solidarity by providing assistance to the poor and needy to consolidate the principles of coexistence, tolerance and cohesion, especially in light of the crises and pandemics that the world is witnessing.

The Center helps charitable institutions to develop constructive plans to achieve their goals based on their principles and values, and seeks to spread the culture of charitable work.

Charitable organizations in the Kingdom engage in a wide range of activities, from promoting family health and helping those in need to secure shelter to implementing programs to make working families self-reliant and assisting young people seeking to acquire professional skills for the labor market.

The Center is working to establish the Charitable Societies Support Fund, one of the most critical components of the charitable sector system, by providing services to enable the Fund operate. Companies, institutions, and departments of expertise have been sought to activate this vital project in what is one of the most critical sectors, providing various services to the community to promote the spread of charitable work and the non-profit sector in all regions of the Kingdom.

The “Ehsan” platform is viewed as a means of support from the leadership to strengthen ties between members of society and strengthen confidence in non-profit organizations. It was launched to raise the level of reliability and transparency in charitable work and raise the contribution of the charitable sector to the GDP.

The national platform for donations was established by the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center. Its role is to be the easiest way to connect the donor to the needy in the various regions, governorates, and cities of the Kingdom through a safe and transparent donation process.

 

Topics: International Day of Charity

Related

More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform
Saudi Arabia
More than SR500 million raised through Ehsan platform
Saudi King, Crown Prince donate $8.1 million to local charity platform Ehsan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi King, Crown Prince donate $8.1 million to local charity platform Ehsan

Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM

Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM

Saudi crown prince discusses Afghanistan situation during phone call with Pakistan PM
  • The crown prince affirmed that the Kingdom supports the Afghan people
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday during which they discussed developments in Afghanistan.

The crown prince affirmed that the Kingdom supports the Afghan people and everything that achieves security and stability in Afghanistan.

The leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between their countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban
Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban
Arab states begin sending aid flights to Afghanistan 
Middle-East
Arab states begin sending aid flights to Afghanistan 

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle more than 75,000 amphetamine pills
  • Two Syrians and one Egyptian were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution
Updated 05 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle 75,794 amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom.
Spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control Maj. Mohammed Al-Najidi said the drugs were found during a raid targeting “criminal networks.”
The operation was held in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in the capital, Riyadh.
Maj. Al-Najidi said two Syrians and one Egyptian were arrested and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Topics: General Directorate of Narcotics Control Saudi Arabia amphetamine zakat Tax and Customs Authority Capt. Mohammed Al-Najidi

Related

Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm
Saudi Arabia
Saudi security officials arrest national in possession of over 7,000 amphetamine pills, firearm
Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality
Business & Economy
Saudi authorities tighten rules for contracting firms to ensure quality

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
Updated 05 September 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 120 new cases
  • 10-30 percent of COVID-19 recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Health Ministry spokesman
  • Ministry of Interior recorded 23,280 violations in one week
Updated 05 September 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as recent studies have shown that being double jabbed cuts the risk of long COVID by half, in addition to it being a key factor in preventing new infections.
At Sunday’s press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said authorities were continuing to follow up with recovered patients and were also monitoring the recoveries suffering from the long-term effects of coronavirus, lasting weeks or months after the onset of infection.
“The studies have shown that 10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from lasting symptoms of long COVID and the studies further support authorities’ call to get the vaccine,” said the spokesman.
The study referred to was from researchers affiliated with King’s College London, analyzing over 1 million participants between Dec. 2020 and July of this year. The study included 1.2 million adults vaccinated with only one dose and more than 970 with double doses.
The results found that the odds of suffering from long COVID was significantly lower after two jabs. The study also showed that double jabs cut patients’ odds of needing hospitalization for COVID-19 by 73 percent.
More than 38 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of 206,422 a day. So far, 44 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million population have completed their vaccinations.
Saudi Arabia’s daily coronavirus case count is around 100, an 87.8 percent decline from the nearly 1,000 cases recorded on Aug. 5.
It reported 120 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 545,243. The last time the Kingdom recorded such numbers was on Jan. 6, with 118 cases.
Of Sunday’s cases, 35 were in Riyadh, 22 were in Makkah and 14 were in the Eastern Province. Baha recorded just one new infection.
There were 219 recoveries reported, raising the total to 534,062. There are 2,602 active cases, of which 723 are in critical care. Seven people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,579.


There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, bringing this total to 27.7 million.
Authorities are continuing their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
They recorded 23,280 violations in one week, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior. 
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 8,805 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (2,405), Hail (2,191), Madinah (2,125), Makkah (1,939), Qassim (1,778), Jouf (1,467), the Northern Borders (729), Tabuk (585), Asir (485), Jazan (329), Baha (245), and Najran (197).
The municipality of Jeddah carried out 9,890 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in three days, identifying 94 violations.
Authorities closed 68 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
The Eastern Province municipality also carried out 9,778 inspection tours in one week in shopping malls, commercial centers and stores. It issued penalties to 555 businesses for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a “COVID-19 passport.”
Municipalities urged all commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.
Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 221 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.57 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Interior

Related

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases
Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (REUTERS file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi finance minister addresses COVID-19 at Islamic Development Bank meetings

Latest updates

10-30 percent of recoveries suffer from long COVID, says Saudi Health Ministry spokesman
There have been 47,732 PCR tests in the past day, bringing this total to 27.7 million. (AFP)
Young Saudi gymnasts set their sights on Olympic glory
Shahla and Lana bonded over their love of gymnastics, and say they want make their country proud. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Charity
The Ehsan platform. (Twitter: @EhsanSA)
Saudi film talents shine at Venice Film Festival
Members of the Saudi team participating in the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. (Supplied)
SRMG launches Manga Arabia Kids
SRMG launches Manga Arabia Kids

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.