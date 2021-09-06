You are here

  • Home
  • Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4qhk

Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings

Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings
  • The company will offer at least 7.5 percent of Adnoc Drilling, which could value the business at up to $10 billion
  • Given the valuation, a sale of that size could raise about $750 million
Updated 06 September 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is planning to sell shares in its drilling unit in what would rank among the largest initial public offerings in the UAE.

The company will offer at least 7.5 percent of Adnoc Drilling, it said on Monday. An IPO could value the business at up to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this year, citing people familiar with the matter.

In 2018, when Baker Hughes bought a 5 percent stake in Adnoc Drilling, that deal valued it at about $11 billion, including $1 billion of debt.

Given the valuation, a sale of that size could raise about $750 million and Adnoc said it may increase the amount of stock on offer. It will be the second IPO of one of the group’s subsidiaries after the share sale in its retail fuel unit for $850.8 million in 2017.

The proposed listing comes as Abu Dhabi tries to revive IPOs on its bourse. The bourse, known as ADX, is offering sweeteners that include flexibility on the minimum stake size required for share sales and promising to reduce or forgo listing fees.

Adnoc has also started preparations for a potential IPO of its fertilizer joint venture Fertiglobe.

Read more: ADNOC, Reliance to build raw chemicals plant in Abu Dhabi

The offer period will start on Sept. 13 and end on Sept. 23 for retail investors, representing 1.2 billion shares. It will be offered in three tranches; first for individuals and others investors: offering closes on Sept. 23, Second for qualified institutional investors: offering closes on Sept. 26 and thirdly for Adnoc employees and UAE national retirees: offering closes on Sept. 23.

An Announcement of final offer price is due Sept. 27 with an expected date of Oct. 3 for the listing.  

Topics: #ipo #adnoc Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) #uae #gcc #crudeoil

Related

ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks
Business & Economy
ADNOC secures $1.2bn credit facility with banks
ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day
Business & Economy
ADNOC invests $763.7m to boost capacity to 5 million barrels per day

Kuwait's 3S International snaps up Taskeen property app owner - MAGNiTT

Kuwait's 3S International snaps up Taskeen property app owner - MAGNiTT
Skyline with Skyscrapers in Kuwait City downtown. Kuwait City,
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait's 3S International snaps up Taskeen property app owner - MAGNiTT

Kuwait's 3S International snaps up Taskeen property app owner - MAGNiTT
  • 3S International runs various properties in Kuwait and other countries, and is owned by Yousif Musaed Almaylem
  •  Kuwait's 3S International real estate firm has bought Proptech startup Taskeen Al Oula for an undisclosed sum
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait's 3S International real estate firm has bought Proptech startup Taskeen Al Oula for an undisclosed sum.

Taskeen Al Oula, launched the Taskeen app in 2017, which allows landlords and tenants to pay rent, make maintenance requests and other services online, reports Middle East tech startup website MGNiTT.

3S International runs various properties in Kuwait and other countries, and is owned by Yousif Musaed Almaylem. Taskeen Al Oula is also based in Kuwait.

The move by the property firm is part of its plans to boost its digital operations.

The acquisition was facilitated by tech startup investment house Brilliant Lab, led by its chief executive Neda Al-Daihani.

Al-Daihani said: “It is a million-dollar worth of deal, and acts as a good start for creating good deals and acquisitions in the aspect of buying and selling software programs, smart apps, and technical solutions in the Gulf and global startup markets.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought significant changes to real estate practices in Kuwaiti and property firms around the world, leading an increasing amount of investors to show an interest in Proptech.

Al-Daihani said acquisition activity among tech startups has gained momentum as these young firms demonstrate they can save acquiring companies and consumers time and money. 

The Middle East and North Africa region saw venture capital funding in the first six months of the year jump by 64% compared to the same period a year ago, according to MAGNiTT’s latest MENA Venture Investment Report released last month.

It added that food and beverage sector scooped the biggest share of funds invested, while the most amount of deals were closed by fintech startups.

Topics: #economy #kuwait real estate

Related

Kuwait aims to transform ‘tire graveyard’ into new city
Business & Economy
Kuwait aims to transform ‘tire graveyard’ into new city
Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year according to reports. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Kuwait real estate financing plunges amid pandemic

Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base: Reuters

Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base: Reuters
Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base: Reuters

Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base: Reuters
  • Oman say it aims to be ranked among the top 20 countries in the global Environmental Performance Index by 2040
Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The government of Oman is working on an environmental, social and governance framework which could allow the Gulf oil-producing country to widen its funding base, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The move comes as Oman works with the International Monetary Fund to develop a debt strategy after state coffers were hurt by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Work on developing an ESG framework is at its early stages, said one of the sources.

The second said that while it was not linked to specific debt issuance plans, it would prove useful to tap ESG-focused investors in future fundraising exercises.

The ministry of finance did not immediately respond to a comment request.

Since the oil price crash in 2014, Oman's debt to GDP ratio has jumped from 15 percent in 2015 to about 80 percent last year, while Oman’s plans to diversify revenue away from oil and to reduce spending on its bloated public sector have lagged.

But the country has embarked on a raft of measures in the past year to fix its finances, including the introduction of a value-added tax.

This has helped it maintain access in the international debt markets and raise billions of dollars between loans and bonds this year.

The development of a sustainability framework comes amid growing awareness among international investors about ESG risks, and efforts in the Gulf region to attract capital to low-carbon and environmentally sustainable investments.

In its Vision 2040 — an economic development plan launched this year — Oman said it aims to be ranked among the top 20 countries in the global Environmental Performance Index by 2040.

It is currently ranked 110 out of 180 countries. 

Topics: Oman ESG funding GCC Oil

Related

Saudi, Omani investors mull setting up joint petrochemical firm in Oman
Business & Economy
Saudi, Omani investors mull setting up joint petrochemical firm in Oman
Oman budget deficit down sharply year-on-year in July
Business & Economy
Oman budget deficit down sharply year-on-year in July

Dbeibah to keep Sanalla as chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corp

Dbeibah to keep Sanalla as chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corp
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Dbeibah to keep Sanalla as chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corp

Dbeibah to keep Sanalla as chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corp
  • Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has stressed the importance of stabilizing the Libyan oil sector and working to increase production
  • Dbeibah rescinded the Oil Minister, Mohamed Oun's decision to suspend Mustafa Sanalla
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has stressed the importance of stabilizing the Libyan oil sector and working to increase production, according to a statement posted on the cabinet’s Facebook page.

Dbeibah rescinded the Oil Minister, Mohamed Oun's decision to suspend Mustafa Sanalla and refer him to investigate violations of the Ministry's policy of travelling abroad without prior authorization, Bloomberg said.

After tensions escalated between Oun and Sanalla about the dismissal, the Prime Minister made it clear that any action in the oil sector requires administrative or technical experience and wisdom.

Libya has previously stated that it aims to increase oil production by nearly 40 percent to cover its financial costs, and in recent months Libya has reached a stable oil production rate of around 1.2 million barrels per day.

"The creation of the Ministry after six years of individual functioning of the institution requires administrative and technical organization,"  Dbeibah said in the statement.

The Prime Minister had given instructions to solve the problems described, stressing the importance of not repeating them for any reason.

 

Topics: #libya #crudeoil #oilmarket #MENA #OPEC #opec+

Related

Exclusive Libya can pump 2 million bpd of oil by end 2022 under $1.1bn spending plan: Finance Minister
Business & Economy
Libya can pump 2 million bpd of oil by end 2022 under $1.1bn spending plan: Finance Minister
Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Qaddafi freed from jail
Middle-East
Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Qaddafi freed from jail

Saudi SMEs extend lifeline with borrowing to recover from the pandemic

Saudi SMEs extend lifeline with borrowing to recover from the pandemic
he concept of business, technology, the Internet and the network. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ & RUBA ALRASHED

Saudi SMEs extend lifeline with borrowing to recover from the pandemic

Saudi SMEs extend lifeline with borrowing to recover from the pandemic
  • Borrowing by SMEs increased in the first quarter of 2021
  • The data showed that in the first quarter of 2021 the total amount of borrowing by SMEs was SR188.42 billion ($50 billion), up from SR134.84 billion in Q1 2020
Updated 06 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ & RUBA ALRASHED

Riyadh - Borrowing by SMEs increased in the first quarter of 2021, as they invested to emerge positively from the pandemic, and partly as they incurred debt due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to the most recent figures by the Saudi Central Bank, the total amount of credit awarded to SMEs between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of the current year increased by 39.74 percent.

The data showed that in the first quarter of 2021 the total amount of borrowing by SMEs was SR188.42 billion ($50 billion), up from SR134.84 billion in Q1 2020 and SR113.17 billion in Q1 of 2019.

The SAMA data showed that the medium-sized enterprises were the top beneficiaries of the government subsidies and their revenues ranged between SR40 million and SR200 million. Medium enterprises are classed as those with 50-249 employees.

Mohammed Ramady, a London-based independent economist, told Arab News it is not surprising to see a surge in credit provided by both banks and finance companies due to “economic revival in this period, and due to the SMEs sector receiving increased government support through Monshaat (the General Authority for SMEs).”

"SMEs also borrowed to cover some debt during lockdown but more to move on from COVID slowdown and to expand some of their activities such as repairs, food and take aways," he added.

He said the Kingdom is also encouraging micro-financing especially for entrepreneurs in the high-tech sector. The economist expects this trend to continue.

All major economies started with a strong SME base, but some have moved on to empowering this sector by stimulating the commercial banking sector to play an effective lending role.

The government has also introduced several programs that are helping small and medium businesses financially, such as the sponsorship program with banks that provide loans.

Ramady said: “It is a positive picture as compared to a few years ago when the overall percentage of total bank credit facilities was 5.8 percent for the SMEs sector and the share of finance companies was even much smaller (then).”

The report added that the Kingdom saw a 4.4 percent increase in small-sized enterprises compared to Q1 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021. Small companies are classified as those whose revenues do not exceed SR3 million to SR40 million, and the number of employees does not exceed 6 to 40.

SAMA also reported an increase in credit offered by financial companies in the first quarter of 2021 to SR12.97 billion compared to the first quarter of 2020, which totaled SR9.67 billion while the volume of corporate financing in Q3 of 2020 reached SR10.75 billion.

The banking sector, however, awarded the most credit to SMEs amounting to SR164.53 billion.

Total bank credit for the private sector increased to a record amount, SR1.874 trillion in July, SAMA figures show. 

This is up by 0.5 percent from June and by 15.7 percent year on year. This was the 25th consecutive month of growth.

Bank lending to the private sector increased for the 12th consecutive month, bringing the total to SR1.945 trillion, up by 15 percent year on year, and by 0.6 percent compared to June.

Topics: #SMEs #saudi Saudi business Saudi SMEs #gcc

Related

Saudi tech SMEs can get up to $4 million in loans
Business & Economy
Saudi tech SMEs can get up to $4 million in loans
Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees
Business & Economy
Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees

Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE it's budget e-car in bid to attract masses

Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE it's budget e-car in bid to attract masses
CEO Volkswagen Passenger Cars Ralf Brandstaetter poses during Volkswagen ID. Life car presentation
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE it's budget e-car in bid to attract masses

Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE it's budget e-car in bid to attract masses
  • Volkswagen unveiled the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025
  • It will cost around 20,000 euros ($23,730) in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses and younger generations
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Volkswagen on Monday took the wraps off the ID LIFE, a fully electric small car to be launched in 2025 at a cost of around 20,000 euros ($23,730) in a bid to make battery-powered cars affordable for the masses and younger generations.


"The ID LIFE is our vision of next-generation fully electric urban mobility," Volkswagen brand CEO Ralf Brandstaetter said at the IAA Munich car show. "This means we are making electric mobility accessible to even more people."

The ID LIFE, which is at a concept car stage, is a key pillar of Volkswagen's goal to become the world's top seller of electric vehicles (EV) by 2025 and dethrone Tesla in part by commanding lower prices.


Similar in size to Volkswagen's Polo, the ID LIFE will be built by the company's Spanish SEAT division and is based on the company's dedicated EV platform, a VW spokesman said.  It also comes with a video game console and a projector and screen to show movies.


By 2030, Volkswagen aims to raise the share of all-electric models in its vehicle sales to at least 70% in Europe and to at least half in North America and China, the world's largest car market, where sales of the ID model family have so far struggled.

 

Topics: #automation Automakers #volkswagen #tesla e-cars electric car electric car batteries Electric carmakers

Related

Switch to e-cars will cost Germany 75,000 jobs, study claims
Business & Economy
Switch to e-cars will cost Germany 75,000 jobs, study claims
EU Parliament votes for ‘noisy’ E-cars
Offbeat
EU Parliament votes for ‘noisy’ E-cars

Latest updates

Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses
Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses
Stars hit the red carpet in Venice for premieres of ‘Amira’ and ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’
Stars hit the red carpet in Venice for premieres of ‘Amira’ and ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’
Extremist threat ‘getting worse’, says ex-UK PM Blair
Extremist threat ‘getting worse’, says ex-UK PM Blair
Kuwait's 3S International snaps up Taskeen property app owner - MAGNiTT
Kuwait's 3S International snaps up Taskeen property app owner - MAGNiTT
Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base: Reuters
Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base: Reuters

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.