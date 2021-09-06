Adnoc IPO could raise $750m as one of UAE's largest ever offerings

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is planning to sell shares in its drilling unit in what would rank among the largest initial public offerings in the UAE.

The company will offer at least 7.5 percent of Adnoc Drilling, it said on Monday. An IPO could value the business at up to $10 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier this year, citing people familiar with the matter.

In 2018, when Baker Hughes bought a 5 percent stake in Adnoc Drilling, that deal valued it at about $11 billion, including $1 billion of debt.

ADNOC announces its intention to float a 7.5% minority stake of ADNOC Drilling on ADX, marking another key milestone in its value creation strategy.#ADNOCDrilling — ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) September 6, 2021

Given the valuation, a sale of that size could raise about $750 million and Adnoc said it may increase the amount of stock on offer. It will be the second IPO of one of the group’s subsidiaries after the share sale in its retail fuel unit for $850.8 million in 2017.

The proposed listing comes as Abu Dhabi tries to revive IPOs on its bourse. The bourse, known as ADX, is offering sweeteners that include flexibility on the minimum stake size required for share sales and promising to reduce or forgo listing fees.

Adnoc has also started preparations for a potential IPO of its fertilizer joint venture Fertiglobe.

The offer period will start on Sept. 13 and end on Sept. 23 for retail investors, representing 1.2 billion shares. It will be offered in three tranches; first for individuals and others investors: offering closes on Sept. 23, Second for qualified institutional investors: offering closes on Sept. 26 and thirdly for Adnoc employees and UAE national retirees: offering closes on Sept. 23.

An Announcement of final offer price is due Sept. 27 with an expected date of Oct. 3 for the listing.