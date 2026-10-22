RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's flagship artificial intelligence firm Humain has landed its first customer for its planned giga campus in Neom’s Oxagon.

Netherlands-based artificial intelligence cloud company Nebius has signed a preliminary agreement with the Public Investment Fund owned firm to offtake up to 50 megawatts at the date center — half of the initial 100 MW currently under construction as part of the first phase’s planned 360 MW total.

The agreement was also signed by DataVolt, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable digital infrastructure involved in the build, according to a press statement.

The agreement, reached just six weeks after construction began, outlines an initial commercial framework for the project and positions Nebius as an anchor customer for the campus.

The proposed capacity allocation is expected to become operational in phases from the fourth quarter of 2027.

The development come against the backdrop of the Saudi cabinet’s decision in March to declare 2026 the Year of AI, underscoring the acceleration of the technological revolution in the Kingdom and positioning it as a national lever for economic diversification.

First commercial milestone for Humain

Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, said that advancing their commercial relationship with Nebius as their first customer was a significant milestone for Humain and a clear demonstration of the international demand for the infrastructure the company is developing.

Amin added: “We are creating a globally competitive, full-stack AI ecosystem that connects infrastructure, compute, models and applications to serve customers around the world.”

The campus is designed to support next-generation AI workloads, with Nebius expected to deploy NVIDIA-powered computing infrastructure to serve its global customer base.

Humain partners with NVIDIA

In another development, Humain and NVIDIA announced their collaboration for up to 84 MW of next-generation AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The multi-phase program is expected to involve approximately 27,000 NVIDIA GPUs connected with NVIDIA networking.

It will support Humain Cloud as well as dedicated AI infrastructure deployments for AI companies, enterprises, government entities, and developers in Saudi Arabia and globally.

The collaboration begins with 14MW of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra HGX B300 systems, representing about 6,000 GPUs linked by NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking. Deployment is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

It will be followed by planned large-scale NVIDIA Vera Rubin deployments totaling 70MW.