You are here

  • Home
  • 150 design, construction companies visit NEOM

150 design, construction companies visit NEOM

150 design, construction companies visit NEOM
Representatives of the global companies took part in the 4-day visit. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g42s8

Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

150 design, construction companies visit NEOM

150 design, construction companies visit NEOM
  • NEOM is seeking contractors for, and investors in the giga project
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: About 150 design and construction companies visited NEOM in the last four days, as the Saudi giga project aims to explore partnership opportunities.

NEOM is seeking contractors for, and investors in the giga project, which is located in northwest of Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea coast.

Representatives of the global companies took part in the 4-day visit, NEOM said in a statement, where they visited a 12-square-kilometer logistics park. 

It features construction villages with labor communities of up to 30,000 workers, as well as offices, warehouses, and construction service establishments.

“The scale and complexity of this project requires strong partnerships between NEOM and the entire industry value chain to make NEOM’s vision a reality,” its Chief Executive Officer Nadhmi Al-Nasr said.

There was particular interest in NEOM's focus on innovation, Chief Projects Officer Brett Smyth noted.

“We are serious about building NEOM in a completely different way and are steering the industry toward technological advancement, greater innovation, and efficiency,” he added.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Special ACWA Power won’t start other hydrogen projects before NEOM venture advanced: CEO video
Business & Economy
ACWA Power won’t start other hydrogen projects before NEOM venture advanced: CEO
Musician Hamza Hawsawi on the cover of Esquire Saudi. (Supplied/Credit: Norah AlAmri)
Media
ITP Media Group, NEOM partner to train young Saudi journalists

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Topics: #OPEC oil prices

Related

OPEC may cut demand forecast; US and China release oil from strategic reserves: Market wrap
Business & Economy
OPEC may cut demand forecast; US and China release oil from strategic reserves: Market wrap
OPEC+ should keep crude below $100, Russia oil boss tells Kommersant 
Business & Economy
OPEC+ should keep crude below $100, Russia oil boss tells Kommersant 

Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally

Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally
Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally

Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally
  • Government identifies 28 products to boost localization
Updated 4 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Local Content and Government Authority on Monday issued a list of 28 items that government contractors should buy only from national companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move is aimed at supporting local products and boosting the Kingdom’s non-oil economy. The list primarily includes meat, poultry, fish and dairy products. 

The authority is also studying sectors where consumption of the items on the “mandatory” list is high to ensure the contractors involved in those areas abide by the regulations. The sectors identified are military, health, education, and prison.
Abdulrahman Al-Samari, CEO of the authority, said this step is part of the government’s efforts to develop local content in all non-oil sectors.  

The authority said it worked on the list in cooperation with the ministries of environment, water and agriculture, industry and mineral resources, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Expenditure Efficiency and Governmental Projects Authority, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

Topics: Made in Saudi non-oil Saudi Arabia economy

Related

Here’s how to be part of ‘Made in Saudi’ video
Business & Economy
Here’s how to be part of ‘Made in Saudi’

Equity markets could lose up to 10% in bumpy end to year: Deutsche survey

Equity markets could lose up to 10% in bumpy end to year: Deutsche survey
Updated 17 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Equity markets could lose up to 10% in bumpy end to year: Deutsche survey

Equity markets could lose up to 10% in bumpy end to year: Deutsche survey
  • An equity market correction of 5 percent to 10 percent by the end of the year was the overriding prediction in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank
  • It found 58 percent of respondents said they expected an equity sell-off by the end of the year
Updated 17 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

An equity market correction of 5 percent to 10 percent by the end of the year was the overriding prediction in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank today, in a note of caution that the recent equity bull run's days are numbered.


The report surveyed over 550 market professionals globally earlier this month and revealed that 58 percent of respondents said they expected an equity sell-off by the end of the year.

The summer saw markets buoyant as Covid-19 restrictions eased, sentiment and confidence grew, in addition to stimulus from central banks which helped ease the post-pandemic transition. However, recent sessions have seen a correction from those record highs with global markets. The S&P 500 logged its worst week in more than two months last week, and Wall Street indexes also lost between 1.6 percent to 2.2 percent then, with the benchmark index sinking for five straight days.


DB said that economic growth and corporate profits have recovered faster than expected, but now data from the United States and China suggests that recovery may be running out of steam.

COVID-19 was still considered the biggest risk to market stability, with 53 percent of Deutsche Bank survey participants citing concerns over new virus variants that bypass vaccines. This was followed by higher-than-expected inflation.

Very few respondents expected to see full scale lockdowns reinstated, with a majority, 44 percent seeing restrictions either remaining stable or loosening 18 percent.


Around a third of respondents (32 percent) cited strong economic growth not materialising or being short-lived, and a central bank policy error, as risks to market stability.

The Bank also asked respondents about their return to work following the pandemic and found that around one in five people still had not returned to their office since March 2020, when the pandemic triggered lockdowns globally. This number was even lower in the United States at one in three, Deutsche Bank said.

Topics: #economy Capital markets #stockexchange #stocks #pandemic business Deutsche Bank

Related

It’s not the economy: Stock markets soar to record highs
Business & Economy
It’s not the economy: Stock markets soar to record highs
Saudis’ investment in US equity slow down in Q2 of 2021
Business & Economy
Saudis’ investment in US equity slow down in Q2 of 2021

Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
Laptop computer displaying logo of Freshworks
Updated 22 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Salesforce rival Freshworks aims for nearly $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
  • Freshworks Inc is aiming for a nearly $9 billion valuation in a U.S. IPO
  • Earlier this year reports suggested a stock market debut could value Freshworks at around $10 billion.
Updated 22 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Freshworks Inc is aiming for a nearly $9 billion valuation in a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing by the business and customer engagement software company on Monday.


The company, which rivals Salesforce.com Inc, said it would sell 28.5 million shares priced between $28 and $32. At the top end of the range, it will raise $912 million. Reuters reported in April that a stock market debut could value Freshworks at around $10 billion.


The San Mateo, California-based firm joins a slew of listings from the software and technology sector. Most such debuts have seen strong interest from market participants who expect the companies to benefit from the shift to hybrid work following the pandemic.


Founded in 2010 Freshworks was launched from the South Indian city of Chennai. It raised its first round of funds in 2011 and in the same year it bagged its first customer - the Atwell College in Australia.

Freshworks has a suite of products that help businesses with customer management like a messaging platform and an artificial-intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support.


It was valued at around $3.5 billion during its last funding round in November 2019. Sequoia Capital India and CapitalG are also its backers.

Its technology is used by more than 50,000 companies in 120 countries, including high-profile names like Delivery Hero SE , Vice Media and Swedish payments firm Klarna.


Freshworks will list its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FRSH".
 

Topics: economy freshworks Salesforce software #technology #fintech #techinvesting #tech

Related

(Twitter: @NCEL_SA)
Saudi Arabia
International study lists Saudi e-learning platform among world’s best
Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal
Media
Zoom to buy cloud software provider Five9 in $15 billion deal

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker
The rise in price was described as "irrational and abnormal"
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker

Pandemic fuelled 'abnormal' iron price rise, says Saudi metal shelves maker
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Iron prices have risen by an "insane" 120 percent because of the pandemic-fuelled e-commerce boom, the boss of a metal shelves company has told Al Arabiya.

Ahmed Alansi, general manager of Saudi company Rfufco, said the cost of the raw material has increased dramatically as companies expand their delivery arms and need more storage facilities.

He explained that his company's sales rose by nearly 50 percent last year due to increased demand, but he has had to deal with costs shooting up.

Mr Alansi said: "The rise in iron prices is insane, the rise is irrational and abnormal, and the first time in almost 10 years, this rise is about 100 percent, and in some varieties the rise is 120 percent."

The rise in price was attributed to high demand and low supply, as well as a global shortage of labor due to pandemic-enforced closures.

Topics: Iron Price Pandemic

Related

Aluminium prices hit a more than 13-year high on supply woes
Business & Economy
Aluminium prices hit a more than 13-year high on supply woes

Latest updates

150 design, construction companies visit NEOM
150 design, construction companies visit NEOM
Saudi-led Catmosphere foundation launches global ‘Catwalk’ to raise awareness for big cats
Saudi-led Catmosphere foundation launches global ‘Catwalk’ to raise awareness for big cats
Odion Igahlo strikes twice as Al-Shabab finally claim first SPL win of the season
Odion Igahlo strikes twice as Al-Shabab finally claim first SPL win of the season
OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters
OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast due to Delta variant - Reuters
Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally
Saudi Arabia asks contractors to buy essential food items locally

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.