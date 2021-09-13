150 design, construction companies visit NEOM

DUBAI: About 150 design and construction companies visited NEOM in the last four days, as the Saudi giga project aims to explore partnership opportunities.

NEOM is seeking contractors for, and investors in the giga project, which is located in northwest of Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea coast.

Representatives of the global companies took part in the 4-day visit, NEOM said in a statement, where they visited a 12-square-kilometer logistics park.

It features construction villages with labor communities of up to 30,000 workers, as well as offices, warehouses, and construction service establishments.

“The scale and complexity of this project requires strong partnerships between NEOM and the entire industry value chain to make NEOM’s vision a reality,” its Chief Executive Officer Nadhmi Al-Nasr said.

There was particular interest in NEOM's focus on innovation, Chief Projects Officer Brett Smyth noted.

“We are serious about building NEOM in a completely different way and are steering the industry toward technological advancement, greater innovation, and efficiency,” he added.