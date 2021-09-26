Saudi builder Arriyadh Development appoints PIF exec Jihad Al-Qadi as CEO

DUBAI: Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Company (ARDCO) has appointed Jihad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Qadi as its new chief executive officer.
The Tadawul-listed company is involved in a number of public service projects, including building, operating, and managing transportation centers and public markets.
Newly appointed Al-Qadi will assume the position in December, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
He holds more than 18 years of experience in the financial and investment sector. He has also worked in the treasury sector of the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, Jadwa Investment Co., and the Saudi Economic and Development Co.
He previously worked at the Public Investment Fund, where he was the director of real estate asset management and director of institutional development.
Al-Qadi is a member of a number of boards of directors, including that of the Islamic Development Bank Fund for Infrastructure, and the Saudi Economic Association.
The appointment is part of the company’s ongoing plans to boost value for its shareholders.