You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvz52

Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO

Dubai's Amanat eying up $272m of investments in Middle East, says CEO
Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Investment firm Amanat Holdings can call on a billion dirhams warchest to fund new acquisitions across the Middle East, its chief executive has revealed.

Speaking on CNBC Arabia, Mohamad Hamade said his firm will target investments in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt as he claimed Amanat’s investment portfolio delivered achieved returns of 235 million dirhams in the first half of the year, representing about 10 percent of the value of the portfolio.

"Currently, the liquidity has reached more than 700 million dirhams as cash for investment, but we can increase this amount to one billion or more if we borrow from the banks," Hamade said.

On Sunday, Amanat completed the sale of its minority 13.13 percent share in Jeddah Hospital International Medical Center for SR443 million ($118 million).

The divestment resulted in a cash return of 100 million dirhams, and is expected to report a gain of 40 million dirhams, Amanat said in a statement.

Amanat Holdings acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center — a local rehabilitation firm for an enterprise value of $232 million, Bloomberg reported last February.

The Cambridge acquisition deal amounted to 850 million dirhams and was half financed by banks, Hamade said.  

 

Topics: Amanat Holdings

Related

IMC image: celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the pledge of allegiance
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Amanat sells stake in Jeddah IMC hospital for $118m
Dubai’s Amanat profit surges on strong health unit performance
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Amanat profit surges on strong health unit performance

Switching to renewables will save Saudi businesses $13bn, says NCDM chief.

Switching to renewables will save Saudi businesses $13bn, says NCDM chief.
Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Switching to renewables will save Saudi businesses $13bn, says NCDM chief.

Switching to renewables will save Saudi businesses $13bn, says NCDM chief.
Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

The transition to renewable energy will save companies $13,333 billion, the CEO of the National Centre for Debt Management said on Monday.

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh, Hani Al-Madini said many local entities are already transforming towards sustainable energy, which can decrease expenses by SR 50 billion.

His comments were echoed by Mohammed Al Kuwais, chairman of the capital market authority, who said: “Companies are doing this because they recognize their responsibility, and to relate to investors’ demands.” 

Topics: #renewables National Centre for Debt Management

Related

Arab world renewables growth slows in 2020
Business & Economy
Arab world renewables growth slows in 2020
Sharjah Sustainable City first in region for renewable energy storage plan
Business & Economy
Sharjah Sustainable City first in region for renewable energy storage plan

Saudi Aramco signs acquisition, financing deals for $12 JV in Jazan

Saudi Aramco signs acquisition, financing deals for $12 JV in Jazan
Updated 29 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco signs acquisition, financing deals for $12 JV in Jazan

Saudi Aramco signs acquisition, financing deals for $12 JV in Jazan
  • Air Products, ACWA Power, Air Products Qudra part of the consortium
Updated 29 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco, Air Products, ACWA Power and Air Products Qudra on Monday signed asset acquisition and project financing agreements for a $12 billion air separation unit, gasification and power joint venture in Jazan Economic City, said a press release.

Aramco via its subsidiary Saudi Aramco Power Co. has a 20 percent share in the JV; Air Products 46 percent; ACWA Power 25 percent; and Air Products Qudra 9 percent. Air Products’ total ownership position is 50.6 percent by owning an additional 4.6 percent through Air Products Qudra.

The JV is purchasing the ASUs, gasification, syngas cleanup, utilities and power assets from Aramco. The JV owns and operates the facility under a 25-year contract for a fixed monthly fee. Aramco will supply feedstock to the JV, and the JV will produce power, steam, hydrogen and other utilities for Aramco.

“This JV is meant to be central to the self-sufficiency of our megaprojects at Jazan. We believe the JV will enhance the overall value of the refinery and integrated gasification combined cycle power plant, and aid in transforming the province by positioning Jazan Economic City for additional foreign investment and private sector involvement,” said Mohammed Al-Qahtani, senior vice president of downstream, Saudi Aramco.

“We are pleased to have the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and 23 local and international lenders engaged in this transaction securing a total of $7.2 billion.  We are optimistic that future investment offers the potential to be a game-changer in the years ahead.”

The JV serves Aramco’s Jazan Refinery, a megaproject to process 400,000 barrels per day of the crude oil to produce the main products such as ultra-light sulfur diesel, gasoline, and other products.

All parties under the joint venture expect asset transfer and funding to occur during October 2021. Air Products intends to conduct a public investor call at that time.

Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products chairman, president and CEO, said the project is a “perfect fit with our growth strategy. It is a value-creating investment for Air Products and leverages our core syngas purification and industrial gas production capabilities.”

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said:  “A monumental shift is underway in Saudi Arabia’s energy sector… Jazan IGCC is set to be the largest integrated project for gasification and combined cycle energy production in the world.”

Topics: Saudi Aramco ACWA Power Air Products Aramco Jazan

Saudi Arabia is issuing green bonds, says head of NDMC

Saudi Arabia is issuing green bonds, says head of NDMC
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 43 min 2 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia is issuing green bonds, says head of NDMC

Saudi Arabia is issuing green bonds, says head of NDMC
  • The Gulf has seen a surge of interest in ESG-related initiatives and deals amid growing awareness
  • Saudi Arabia has recently hired banks to advise it on a sustainability financing framework
Updated 43 min 2 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia is following a strategic pattern toward sustainable finance including green bonds, said the CEO of the National Center for Debt Management in Saudi Arabia (NDMC) in a statement to Asharq Business.

“We issued in 2020 a green bond transaction to King Abdulaziz Project for Public Transport, which is only a beginning for a long journey of sustainable finance ” said Hani Al-Madani.

NDMC had an annual borrowing plan for 2021 with the amount of SR124 billion (33.06 billion dollars), of which they spent SR100 billion throughout the year.

The rest will be spent the rest during the last quarter of 2021, he said.

The Gulf has seen a surge of interest in ESG-related initiatives and deals amid growing awareness among global investors about ESG risks.

Saudi Arabia has recently hired banks to advise it on a sustainability financing framework, and sovereign fund Public Investment Fund said it planned to announce soon its first green debt deal.

Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's Capital Markets Authority, speaking at the same conference, said on Monday he expected an increase in green financing instruments in the kingdom, supported by growth in the domestic debt markets and higher participation of foreign investors. 

 

Topics: economy Saudi #nonoileconomy #oil #greenbonds #greenfinance #ESG

Related

Growth in ESG, Islamic investments support stronger asset inflows in the GCC: Moody’s
Business & Economy
Growth in ESG, Islamic investments support stronger asset inflows in the GCC: Moody’s
Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push

Saudi Arabia agrees SR2.366bn international deal for new sewage plants 

Saudi Arabia agrees SR2.366bn international deal for new sewage plants 
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia agrees SR2.366bn international deal for new sewage plants 

Saudi Arabia agrees SR2.366bn international deal for new sewage plants 
Updated 27 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Three new sewage plants are set to be built in Saudi Arabia thanks to a SR2.366 billion international partnership deal signed off by the government.

The new facilities will be constructed in Madinah, Qassim, and Tabuk, and are due to come online at the end of 2024.

Saudi firm the International Water Distribution Company — "Tawzea" — will have 35 percent of shares in the projects, as will Spain’s Acciona Company.

Another Saudi company, Tamasuk, will have the remaining 30 percent, Saudi Amiantit and the Saudi Industrial Services Company "Sisco" said in a statement.

Solar energy units will also be installed to reduce electricity consumption from the grid.

Abdulrahman Bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, tweeted that the plants were being built “within the framework of the initiatives of the Privatization Program, one of the programs of Vision 2030, and in partnership with the private sector”.

Saudi Water Partnership Company chief executive Khaled Alqureshi said the three projects will use sequencing batch reactor technology- a fill-and-draw activated sludge system for wastewater treatment, and serve beneficiaries in the Qassim and Tabuk regions.

Buraidah and Tabuk plants will be established in the Qassim and Tabuk regions, with a processing capacity of 150,000 cubic meters per day for the Buraidah-2 project and 90,000 cubic meters per day for the Tabuk-2 project, SPA reported.

The Madina project has a treatment capacity of 200,000 cubic meters per day, expandable to 375,000 cubic meters per day.

Topics: International Water Distribution Company Tamasuk Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Related

NWC calls on private sector to develop sewage plants
Corporate News
NWC calls on private sector to develop sewage plants
Saudi Arabia's first independent sewage treatment plant reaches financial close
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's first independent sewage treatment plant reaches financial close

Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 27 September 2021
Reuters

Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens

Goldman expects oil prices to hit $90 by year-end as supply tightens
  • Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint
  • Brent futures hit a near three-year high last week on global output disruptions
Updated 27 September 2021
Reuters

Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for year-end Brent crude oil prices to $90 per barrel from $80, as a faster fuel demand recovery from Delta variant and Hurricane Ida's hit to production led to tight global supplies.

Brent futures hit a near three-year high last week as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of inventories.

Oil prices were trading at $79.19 a barrel, earlier on Monday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude were at $75.08 a barrel. 

"While we have long held a bullish oil view, the current global supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above-consensus forecast and with global supply remaining short of our below consensus forecasts," Goldman said in a note dated Sept. 26.

Earlier this month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to stick to its decision made in July to phase out record output cuts. 

Hurricane Ida's hit to supply has more than offset OPEC+'s production ramp-up since July with non-OPEC+ and non-shale production continuing to disappoint, Goldman said.

Hurricane Ida and Nicholas, which swept through the U.S. Gulf of Mexico earlier this month, damaged platforms, pipelines and processing hubs, shutting most offshore production for weeks. 

Goldman, however, flagged a potential new virus variant, which could weigh on demand and an aggressively faster ramp-up in OPEC+ production that may soften its projected deficit, as key risks to its bullish outlook.

For 2022, the bank lowered its average forecasts for the second and fourth quarter to $80/bbl from $85/bbl as it factored in the possibility of an Iran-U.S. nuclear deal by next April.

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ #oilandgas #crude global oil supply

Related

Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap
Business & Economy
Oil rises to near six-week high despite OPEC trimming its demand forecast: Market wrap
Oil approaches three-year high as China dips into reserves
Business & Economy
Oil approaches three-year high as China dips into reserves

Latest updates

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has contracted COVID-19
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has contracted COVID-19
More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says
More than 50 companies plan listing on Saudi stocks market, regulator says
Instagram pausing Instagram Kids after pushback
Instagram pausing Instagram Kids after pushback
Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims
Switching to renewables will save Kingdom's businesses $13bn, Saudi debt office chief claims
Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan
Consortium signs financing deals for world’s largest IGCC complex in Jazan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.