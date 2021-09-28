Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos

RIYADH: A surge in Tesla shares pushed the net worth of Elon Musk to $200 billion to make him the richest person in the world surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Forbes reported on Monday.

Musk became the third person to ever be worth $200 billion. Shares of Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla continued a four-month rally, closing up 2.2 percent at $791.36 — the highest they have been since February this year.

Musk’s fortune is heavily tied to his ownership of Tesla, which ended the day (Monday) with a market cap of more than $792 billion, and SpaceX, valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February.

He now owns one house and counts his primary residence to be a 400-square foot rental unit, after promising last year that he would ditch almost all his personal possessions, including six mansions.