Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Abiliti signed agreements to work on projects worth SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the Kingdom’s mining sector, Asharq reported on Tuesday.

The two entities will work on the projects in cooperation with Australian firms, the report added.

The projects will be implemented through an investment partnership agreement with Advanced Metal Industries Cluster to develop a manufacturing chain for titanium metal.

The deal has also been signed with the Australian Exchange Co., specialized in underwriting mining companies and natural resources to develop a stock market for mining firms, and build a metal trading platform.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a mining services company with a consortium of Australian companies led by Resolve Mining Solutions Co.

Topics: Saudi mining National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A surge in Tesla shares pushed the net worth of Elon Musk to $200 billion to make him the richest person in the world surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Forbes reported on Monday.

Musk became the third person to ever be worth $200 billion. Shares of Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla continued a four-month rally, closing up 2.2 percent at $791.36 — the highest they have been since February this year. 

Musk’s fortune is heavily tied to his ownership of Tesla, which ended the day (Monday) with a market cap of more than $792 billion, and SpaceX, valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February. 

He now owns one house and counts his primary residence to be a 400-square foot rental unit, after promising last year that he would ditch almost all his personal possessions, including six mansions.

Topics: Elon Musk Tesla Bezos Amazon

OPEC warns investment shortfall could hit economic recovery

OPEC warns investment shortfall could hit economic recovery
Updated 30 min 58 sec ago
Michael Glackin

OPEC warns investment shortfall could hit economic recovery

OPEC warns investment shortfall could hit economic recovery
Updated 30 min 58 sec ago
Michael Glackin

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum-Exporting Countries has warned a lack of investment in new oil and gas supplies could lead to tighter supplies and price rises which could derail the fledgling post-pandemic global recovery.

The warning, published in the World Oil Outlook 2021 report released this afternoon, comes amid a sharp rebound in global demand for energy that has already led to a supply crunch and a surge in prices.

The report said the shift toward cleaner fuels and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen oil and gas investment fall around 30 percent last year.

Topics: OPEC Oil gas Investment supply

Saudi Aramco shares rise 3% hitting 1 year high

Saudi Aramco shares rise 3% hitting 1 year high
Updated 38 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco shares rise 3% hitting 1 year high

Saudi Aramco shares rise 3% hitting 1 year high
Updated 38 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco shares recorded today, September 28, their highest price since October 2020, at SR36.55, Argaam reported.
 
The stock is currently trading at a 3 percent increase, with heavy trading exceeding 19 million shares so far.

Brent oil rose today to its highest level in 3 years during trading today, exceeding the $80/barrier, in light of the strong global demand for crude in conjunction with the continued recovery from the pandemic.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia

Alpha Dhabi completes 95% acquisition of Emirates Gateway Securities Services

Alpha Dhabi completes 95% acquisition of Emirates Gateway Securities Services
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Alpha Dhabi completes 95% acquisition of Emirates Gateway Securities Services

Alpha Dhabi completes 95% acquisition of Emirates Gateway Securities Services
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding Company has completed the acquisition of 95 percent of Emirates Gateway Security Services (EGSS), CNBC Arabia has reported.

EGSS was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi.

The Alpha Abu Dhabi Company profits jumped in the first half of this year by 692 percent, to reach about 832,000 dirhams, while the profits of the second quarter grew by 24 percent to reach 731,000 dirhams.

Evergrande isn’t Lehman but could still cause a credit crunch in China

Evergrande isn’t Lehman but could still cause a credit crunch in China
Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Evergrande isn’t Lehman but could still cause a credit crunch in China

Evergrande isn’t Lehman but could still cause a credit crunch in China
  • A major default would send shockwaves through the Chinese economy and may cause foreign investors to pull cash out of China and other emerging markets
Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Evergrande Group is a massive Chinese property developer with debts of $300 billion it is struggling to pay.

A major default by the Fortune Global 500 firm would send shockwaves through the Chinese economy and may cause foreign investors to pull cash out of China and other emerging markets.

This raises fears of a credit crunch that led to the 2008 financial crisis, although fall-out from the company’s woes has so far been concentrated in the property sector.

The shares and bonds of another Chinese property developer, Sunac China Holdings Ltd have fallen sharply this week, as investors fear the company could run into similar troubles as Evergrande.

The enormous scale of Shenzhen-based Evergrande, which was founded in 1996, has led to the wall of debt it faces.

It builds around 600,000 homes a year, but also owns theme parks, builds electric cars and even owns the Guangzhou football team.  The firm has 750 projects in 233 cities across China and employs over 160,000 staff. 

However, the company has been caught up in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on firms, particularly in the property and the tech sector, to curb growth based on excessive borrowing. Last year the government placed restrictions on the amount property firms could borrow.

Following a slowdown in building work caused by the pandemic, the firm faced $83.5 million interest payment on dollar-denominated bonds on 23 September, which passed without investors receiving their money, according to the WSJ. Although the firm has a month’s grace before it is recorded as a default. 

The focus now turns to whether a coupon payment of $47.5 million due on Wednesday is made.

About $2.8 billion worth of bonds will mature by the first quarter in 2022, followed by $3.2 billion in the second quarter, according to a note by BofA Global Research issued 9 September. 

Following months of falling sales, the firm has around 1.5 million unfinished apartments that it needs to deliver to investors. It has such huge cash flow problems that it is paying suppliers with partly finished apartments rather than money.

It also owes cash to 171 domestic banks and 121 other financial firms, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.

However, several local Chinese councils have set up special custodian accounts for Evergrande property projects to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted, reported Chinese media outlet Caixin over the weekend.

Beijing appears to be moving to prevent a total collapse of a firm that has so many links into the wider Chinese economy.

But such aid tests China’s crackdown policy, which is meant to prevent firms that are too big to fail writing cheques they cannot cash.

China's central bank this week vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market and injected more cash into the banking system.

In a statement on Monday the People’s Bank of China said it would “safeguard the legitimate rights of housing consumers"

Most China watchers expect the government’s containment efforts to be focused on prioritizing small investors ahead of foreign holders of Evergrande debts.

Topics: Evergrande Lehman Brothers China

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms
Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms
Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Amazon's Bezos
Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
Man charged with London teacher's murder to plead not guilty
Man charged with London teacher’s murder to plead not guilty
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
OPEC warns investment shortfall could hit economic recovery
OPEC warns investment shortfall could hit economic recovery

