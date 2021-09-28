EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020

RIYADH: The EU’s imports of European cheese to Saudi Arabia increase by 15 percent to 42,476 tons in 2020 as compared to 36,888 tons in 2019, according to a research report.
According to the report by CNIEL, the French Dairy Board, French products remain the most popular in the Kingdom.
France is the second-largest dairy producer in the EU with 23.8 billion liters produced in 53,800 dairy farms in 2019 and continues to command the attention of Saudi Arabia’s cheese aficionados.
Marie-Laure Martin, international project manager at CNIEL, said: “Both hotels and consumers in Saudi Arabia are continuing to choose French cheese for their cooking and baking.”
French cheese is also gaining popularity in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council. Kuwait has seen imports up 9 percent from 5,328 tons in 2019 to 5,788 tons in 2020. Despite restrictions on the tourism and hospitality market, the UAE imported 15,710 tons in 2020, further underscoring the demand for French cheese in the UAE.
“In recent years, we’ve become acutely aware of the evolving tastes of Middle East residents and tourists as they gravitate toward high quality and flavorful French dairy products,” added Martin.
