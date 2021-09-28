You are here

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020
RIYADH: The EU’s imports of European cheese to Saudi Arabia increase by 15 percent to 42,476 tons in 2020 as compared to 36,888 tons in 2019, according to a research report.
According to the report by CNIEL, the French Dairy Board, French products remain the most popular in the Kingdom.
France is the second-largest dairy producer in the EU with 23.8 billion liters produced in 53,800 dairy farms in 2019 and continues to command the attention of Saudi Arabia’s cheese aficionados.
Marie-Laure Martin, international project manager at CNIEL, said: “Both hotels and consumers in Saudi Arabia are continuing to choose French cheese for their cooking and baking.”
French cheese is also gaining popularity in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council. Kuwait has seen imports up 9 percent from 5,328 tons in 2019 to 5,788 tons in 2020. Despite restrictions on the tourism and hospitality market, the UAE imported 15,710 tons in 2020, further underscoring the demand for French cheese in the UAE.
“In recent years, we’ve become acutely aware of the evolving tastes of Middle East residents and tourists as they gravitate toward high quality and flavorful French dairy products,” added Martin.

RIYADH: The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Abiliti signed agreements to work on projects worth SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the Kingdom’s mining sector, Asharq reported on Tuesday.

The two entities will work on the projects in cooperation with Australian firms, the report added.

The projects will be implemented through an investment partnership agreement with Advanced Metal Industries Cluster to develop a manufacturing chain for titanium metal.

The deal has also been signed with the Australian Exchange Co., specialized in underwriting mining companies and natural resources to develop a stock market for mining firms, and build a metal trading platform.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a mining services company with a consortium of Australian companies led by Resolve Mining Solutions Co.

RIYADH: A surge in Tesla shares pushed the net worth of Elon Musk to $200 billion to make him the richest person in the world surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Forbes reported on Monday.

Musk became the third person to ever be worth $200 billion. Shares of Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla continued a four-month rally, closing up 2.2 percent at $791.36 — the highest they have been since February this year. 

Musk’s fortune is heavily tied to his ownership of Tesla, which ended the day (Monday) with a market cap of more than $792 billion, and SpaceX, valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February. 

He now owns one house and counts his primary residence to be a 400-square foot rental unit, after promising last year that he would ditch almost all his personal possessions, including six mansions.

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum-Exporting Countries has warned a lack of investment in new oil and gas supplies could lead to tighter supplies and price rises which could derail the fledgling post-pandemic global recovery.

The warning, published in the World Oil Outlook 2021 report released this afternoon, comes amid a sharp rebound in global demand for energy that has already led to a supply crunch and a surge in prices.

The report said the shift toward cleaner fuels and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen oil and gas investment fall around 30 percent last year.

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco shares recorded today, September 28, their highest price since October 2020, at SR36.55, Argaam reported.
 
The stock is currently trading at a 3 percent increase, with heavy trading exceeding 19 million shares so far.

Brent oil rose today to its highest level in 3 years during trading today, exceeding the $80/barrier, in light of the strong global demand for crude in conjunction with the continued recovery from the pandemic.

RIYADH: The UAE Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding Company has completed the acquisition of 95 percent of Emirates Gateway Security Services (EGSS), CNBC Arabia has reported.

EGSS was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi.

The Alpha Abu Dhabi Company profits jumped in the first half of this year by 692 percent, to reach about 832,000 dirhams, while the profits of the second quarter grew by 24 percent to reach 731,000 dirhams.

