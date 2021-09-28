You are here

Global oil inventories are 'well below five-year average,' Vitol says

Global oil inventories are ‘well below five-year average,’ Vitol says
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: The global oil inventories are now below the five-year average, a measure that shows the tightness in the market, according to a Vitol executive.

“An impressive 500-plus million barrels in inventory, we’re well below the five-year average,” Chris Bake, a member of the executive committee at Vitol, said in a virtual oil conference.

 

KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector

KSA takes steps to curb monopolistic practices in business sector
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is stepping up its efforts to counter monopolistic practices and ensure transparency and promote healthy competition in the Kingdom’s business sector. 

The General Authority for Competition and the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects on Tuesday signed a memorandum to enhance coordination among all government bodies to help build the Saudi economy in line with the Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz Alzoom, governor of the competition authority, said the step aims to boost coordination between the two bodies to work together to curb monopolistic practices in the business sector.

Abdul Razzag Al-Aujan, chief of the Authority of Spending Efficiency and Government Projects, said under the agreement the two entities will exchange information to ensure healthy business practices in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

 

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020

EU cheese imports to Saudi Arabia rise by 15% in 2020
Arab News

  • French companies among the most popular in the Kingdom: Report
RIYADH: The EU’s imports of European cheese to Saudi Arabia increase by 15 percent to 42,476 tons in 2020 as compared to 36,888 tons in 2019, according to a research report.
According to the report by CNIEL, the French Dairy Board, French products remain the most popular in the Kingdom.
France is the second-largest dairy producer in the EU with 23.8 billion liters produced in 53,800 dairy farms in 2019 and continues to command the attention of Saudi Arabia’s cheese aficionados.
Marie-Laure Martin, international project manager at CNIEL, said: “Both hotels and consumers in Saudi Arabia are continuing to choose French cheese for their cooking and baking.”
French cheese is also gaining popularity in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council. Kuwait has seen imports up 9 percent from 5,328 tons in 2019 to 5,788 tons in 2020. Despite restrictions on the tourism and hospitality market, the UAE imported 15,710 tons in 2020, further underscoring the demand for French cheese in the UAE.
“In recent years, we’ve become acutely aware of the evolving tastes of Middle East residents and tourists as they gravitate toward high quality and flavorful French dairy products,” added Martin.

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms

Saudi logistics program to work on $13.3bn projects in mining sector with local, foreign firms
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Abiliti signed agreements to work on projects worth SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) in the Kingdom’s mining sector, Asharq reported on Tuesday.

The two entities will work on the projects in cooperation with Australian firms, the report added.

The projects will be implemented through an investment partnership agreement with Advanced Metal Industries Cluster to develop a manufacturing chain for titanium metal.

The deal has also been signed with the Australian Exchange Co., specialized in underwriting mining companies and natural resources to develop a stock market for mining firms, and build a metal trading platform.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a mining services company with a consortium of Australian companies led by Resolve Mining Solutions Co.

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Amazon's Bezos

Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
Arab News

RIYADH: A surge in Tesla shares pushed the net worth of Elon Musk to $200 billion to make him the richest person in the world surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Forbes reported on Monday.

Musk became the third person to ever be worth $200 billion. Shares of Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla continued a four-month rally, closing up 2.2 percent at $791.36 — the highest they have been since February this year. 

Musk’s fortune is heavily tied to his ownership of Tesla, which ended the day (Monday) with a market cap of more than $792 billion, and SpaceX, valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February. 

He now owns one house and counts his primary residence to be a 400-square foot rental unit, after promising last year that he would ditch almost all his personal possessions, including six mansions.

OPEC bullish on post-pandemic recovery; warns investment shortfall could hit economic comeback

OPEC bullish on post-pandemic recovery; warns investment shortfall could hit economic comeback
Michael Glackin

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum-Exporting Countries has warned a lack of investment in new oil and gas supplies could lead to tighter supplies and price rises which could derail the fledgling post-pandemic global recovery.

The warning, published in the World Oil Outlook 2021 report released this afternoon, comes amid a sharp rebound in global demand for energy that has already led to a supply crunch and a surge in prices.

The report said the shift toward cleaner fuels and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen oil and gas investment fall around 30 percent last year.

OPEC warned that without necessary investment the potential for further volatility and a future energy shortfall would hang over the global recovery.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia are at or near record highs, while those in the United States are at seven-year peaks. Coal prices are at record levels and Brent breached $80 per barrel, its highest level in three years.

While the report was relatively bullish about the wider post pandemic economic recovery, it warned the risk for oil demand over the medium-term is “skewed to the downside”, and added “worries persist about the pace and trajectory of this recovery”.

The report cited concerns about the spread of COVID-19 variants, inflationary pressures, and the ability of central banks to unwind the massive quantitative easing programmes that continue to underpin the current rebound.

OPEC forecast world oil demand will rise to reach a level similar to before the pandemic at 104.4 mb/d by 2026.

However, it added that almost 80% of this incremental demand will materialize within the first three years (2021–2023), primarily as part of the recovery process from the COVID-19 crisis.

OECD oil demand is expected to rise by almost 4 mb/d in the period to 2026, but OPEC added that this increase will not be sufficient to return to pre-COVID-19 demand levels.

Non-OECD demand, driven by increasing populations and growing economies in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, is expected to rise by almost 10 mb/d over the medium-term.  

 

China and Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region, which is largely supplied by the Middle East, will see an increase in imports from around 23.5 mb/d in 2019 prior to the pandemic, to almost 30 mb/d by 2045.

Middle East exports to the region are forecast to increase  to above 19.5 mb/d by 2045, around 4.8 mb/d higher than levels in 2019.

Overall, OPEC forecast world energy demand will increase by 28% between 2020 and

2045, driven by an expected doubling in size of the global economy and population expansion.  

The report said all energies would see growth except for coal.

Renewables is forecast to enjoy the largest growth, followed by gas, but oil is expected to retain its number one position in the energy mix.

On the eve of COP26, which takes place in Glasgow in the United Kingdom four weeks, OPEC warned that tackling climate change should not increase energy poverty in developing countries.

The report said that amid the wider greening of the global economy, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals have committed to ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for everyone - a clear reference to the continuing role of oil and gas in the transition to cleaner energy.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called on investors to stop funding new fossil fuel projects to reach net zero emissions by mid-century. However, even the IEA’s sustainable development scenario states that oil and gas will account for 46% of the global energy mix in 2040.

