Aramco’s Wa’ed invests in Saudi platform that monetizes podcasts
The company plans to launch another tech solution to allow corporate sponsors to place ads in archived podcasts. (Shutterstock)
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

  • The investment aims to empower audio content creators in the Kingdom, where podcasts attract 5.1 million listeners a week
DUBAI: Aramco’s investment unit Wa’ed is pouring SR1.9 million ($506.5K) into Mohtwize, a podcast technology provider, as the audio medium attracts more listeners in Saudi Arabia. 

The investment aims to empower audio content creators in the Kingdom, where podcasts attract 5.1 million listeners a week, the company said in a statement. 

Mohtwize will use the funds to further develop its software, expand staffing, and increase the platform’s content offering. 

Although podcasts are growing in the Kingdom and the region, Mohtwize founder Khalid Alkenaa said monetization opportunities are scarce.

The former podcaster built the platform to allow advertisers to enter the scene, and give creators the chance to make money off their content.

“Mohtwize is a smart way to monetize the podcast sector, and our platform is helping this sector grow and flourish in Saudi Arabia and the Mena region,” its founder Khalid Alkenaa said. 

Wa’ed’s managing director, Fahad Alidi, said they believed in this vision, hence the funding. 

“Mohtwize’s unique platform is helping monetize Saudi Arabia’s sector and its sustainable financial model is supporting more content,” he explained.

The company plans to launch another tech solution to allow corporate sponsors to place ads in archived podcasts. 

Image: Shutterstock
  • The bank said both the investment and proceeds would follow its internal green frameworks
  • The green index excludes the stocks of companies with 'adverse traits'
British bank Barclays has launched its inaugural Green Structured Notes Program to both retail and institutional investors.

The bank described the offering as a differentiated green investment opportunity, with the structured note payoff based on a green index. 

The green index excludes the stocks of companies with 'adverse traits', such as having a heavy reliance on thermal coal operations.

The index also targets firms with the lowest carbon emissions per unit of revenue/gross value added, as well as focusing on companies pushing towards a specific goal, such as clean energy or carbon capture.

The bank said both the investment and proceeds would follow its internal green frameworks. It added that these parameters will be verified by an external third party.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, head of global markets and co-president of BB PLC at Barclays, said: “We continue to see increased client demand for sustainable investment opportunities and today’s launch of [this] program provides clients with a new and innovative opportunity to access the green market.”

Sasha Wiggins, Group Head of Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility, added that Barclays' commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement -  a legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted in Paris in 2015 - was part of its wider ambitions to be a net zero bank by 2050. 

"This innovative investment offering to our clients is a new and important part of delivering that commitment in order to help accelerate the global transition to a low carbon economy,” Ms Wiggins said.

The proceeds of the notes are allocated to the financing or refinancing of eligible green activities, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transportation loans and contribute to Barclays Net Zero Ambition.

 

The bank also wants to provide £100billion of green financing by 2030.

Updated 29 September 2021
  • The bonds will be used to finance, refinance or invest in projects linked to APICORP’s Green Finance Framework
DUBAI: The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP) is expected to raise $750 million in five-year green bonds on Tuesday, for which initial price guidance was around 50 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole , HSBC, JPMorgan, LBBW, Nomura and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, with Credit Agricole as structuring advisor, the document from one of the banks showed.

The bonds will be used to finance, refinance or invest in projects linked to APICORP’s Green Finance Framework, which include projects in green buildings, renewable energy, and pollution prevention and control, the document showed. 

Updated 29 September 2021
  • Prime locations in Dubai such as Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills accounted for nearly 75 percent of the home sales
DUBAI: A record 54 sales of Dubai homes valued more than $10 million and above was made during the third quarter of the year, in a new sign of recovery for the UAE’s real estate market. 

Residential property values in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to UK-based consultant Knight Frank, have expanded at their “fastest pace since 2015,” referring to data from the same period. 

“The market is roaring back to life,” Faisal Durrani, the consultancy firm’s head of Middle East research.

He said real estate confidence in the UAE is driven by how the government controlled COVID-19, as well as the excitement around the Dubai Expo that opens in October. 

“The UAE’s decisive, rapid and world leading response to the pandemic has caught the attention of the world’s wealthy who continue to flock to Dubai, snapping up the most expensive homes,” Durrani explained. 

Villas in Dubai led the price surge - up by 5 percent in the same period and nearly 17 percent higher than they were at this time last year. 

The market is roaring back to life.

Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank head of Middle East research

“Indeed, the number of $10 million plus homes sold currently stands at 54, smashing the previous record of 31, set back in 2015 – and there’s still three months left to run this year,” the Knight Frank consultant said. 

Prime locations such as Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills accounted for nearly 75 percent of the home sales, but new submarkets are emerging, Duranni said. 

“It was only a matter of time before the ‘halo-effect’ from Downtown Dubai spilled over to surrounding markets, highlighting that not only is Dubai’s super prime market expanding, but it is also maturing,” he explained. 

Residential values in Abu Dhabi are also on the rise - 2 percent higher than they were a year ago, also led by villas at  3.1 percent increase. Apartment prices grew 1.8 percent.

Home buyers were interested to get bigger homes, according to Knight Frank, reflected by rapid off-plan villa sales in the UAE capital. 

Updated 29 September 2021
CASA GRANDE, Arizona: US startup Lucid Group Inc. said on Tuesday it will start delivering luxury electric sedans with a Tesla-beating driving range in late October, posing a major challenge to the market leader whose sales of premium models have stagnated.
The California-based Lucid began production of its long-delayed Lucid Air cars at its Arizona factory on Tuesday, and said it aims to ramp plant’s capacity up to 90,000 vehicles per annum in the next two years.
The top-end Lucid Air Dream Edition will be available in late October, followed by less expensive models: Grand Touring, Touring and Air Pure. The company said it has received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air models, and it has increased the planned total production of the Lucid Air Dream Edition to 520 vehicles.
A version of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, priced at $169,000, received an official US government rating of a 520-mile (837 km) driving range, over 100 miles more than its closest rival, Tesla’s Model S, which is priced at $89,990. The higher range helped lead to a 23 percent jump in Lucid’s shares this month.
Speaking at the production site, Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson, a former chief engineer on the Tesla Model S, said his company’s cars have an advantage in battery technology and costs over the Model S.
“We’ve ridden customers of the fear of range anxiety,” he said. “The next big obstacle is cost effectiveness of electric cars. We’ve got to get the cost down.”
He said the Air Pure, the least expensive version with a price tag of $77,400, will go into production late next year.

Execution challenge

The company, founded in 2007, received funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in 2018 before going public via a shell company in July.
“(20)17 and (20)18 were brutal. The company was in a parlous state. And then I’ve got to say, we met a perfect partner,” he said.
Rawlinson, who left Tesla in 2012, faces tasks similar to those of Tesla in its early days, including how to address manufacturing challenges and scale up production.
“I think the big challenge for Lucid will be execution,” said Sam Abuelsamid, a principal analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “I think that they have a very good car. It’s very attractive.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in June that Tesla has canceled its plan to launch a Model S Plaid+, with a target driving range of 520 miles, saying the Model S Plaid itself is “just so good.”
Musk reiterated this month that “production is hard.”
“Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard,” he said, citing carmakers’ razor-thin margins.
Tesla’s combined sales of Model S and Model X luxury models stood at only 1,890 in the second quarter of this year, down from 22,300 during the same period three years ago. Tesla does not break out figures for the two high-end models.
“The Model S doesn’t look fundamentally different from a Model S nine years ago,” Abuelsamid said. “In the premium market, customers are looking for the latest and greatest.”
Musk in October 2020 cut the price of its Model S, shortly after Lucid announced the pricing of its base model. “The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled,” he tweeted at that time.
Electric vehicle maker Rivian, backed by Amazon.com Inc. and now preparing for a public stock listing.
That move came ahead of similar expected moves by Tesla, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co.

Updated 29 September 2021
  • Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has poured money into plant-based food companies
Lab-grown meat is going to be a key part of Middle Eastern diets whether people like it or not, a Saudi businessman has insisted.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has poured money into plant-based food companies such as the US-based Beyond Meat.

At the Middle East Agri-Food Briefing on Monday, Prince Khaled made it clear he sees lab-grown meat — also known as cellular agriculture — as playing an ever-increasing role in providing food security to the region.

He argued the inefficiencies around animal agriculture will see companies shift to the new products — which sees meat created from animal cells. 

The meat industry is not dying at all, as a matter of fact it's growing, it's going to grow by an enormous number but that also compliments the cellular agriculture industry.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, CEO of KBW Ventures

Prince Khaled said: “Cellular agriculture, a large amount of meat that is being consumed here in the region and everywhere in the world whether we like it or not, whether people are components of this or not, the reality is companies will vastly understand that the inefficiencies of animal agriculture far outweigh any benefits that it can provide.”

He added: “Cellular agriculture is by definition the exact same thing as a slaughtered animal, it’s a piece of flesh. It’s just about having people educated on the fact this is a one-to-one replica of the same thing.” 

The Saudi advocate of new agricultural methods highlighted that although there are many people lessening the amount of meat that they eat in a week, it does not mean the companies producing it are being negatively affected. 

“The meat industry is not dying at all, as a matter of fact it's growing, it's going to grow by an enormous number but that also compliments the cellular agriculture industry,” he said.

The prince heaped praise on Qatar for being a pioneer in the field of cellular agriculture in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.  

“It’s everywhere in the world. Look at Qatar, I absolutely applaud Qatar for partnering with Eat Just, Inc. and starting this revolution here. And I welcome having Abu Dhabi or the UAE in general and I do welcome obviously Saudi Arabia, which I’m a huge component of, and actually advocate starting something huge that will happen here very soon.”

He also talked about food scarcity as a driver for innovation in the GCC and called for the participation of the public sector. 

“One of the things I do believe that are key main drivers for the need for innovation here in the GCC is the food scarcity issue,” he said. 

“The issue of food production also — having to source technology to solve that issue is one of the most important things. We can’t just throw money at an issue and expect it to be solved, we have to have innovation, we have to have the private sector chip in. With the assistance of the public sector to try to help us with solving these enormous issues.”

He added: “Hydroponics is one of the biggest things that I believe is going to be a big driver here. Cellular agriculture is going to be an enormous industry here. But more importantly. I do believe that with the cooperation of all our GCC countries I think we can definitely get these issues solved."

