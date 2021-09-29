You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
Short Url

https://arab.news/y645m

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved a request by Jahez International Co., a top operator of food delivery service, to sell 1.36 million shares, or 13 percent of its share capital, in an initial public offering (IPO) on Nomu parallel market.

The approval on the offering is valid for six months as of today, and will be cancelled if the offering and listing of the company's shares are not completed within this period, the market regulator said in a statement today.

In May, Jahez appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as a financial advisor and global coordinator for its potential IPO, according to Argaam.

The Saudi company uses innovative technology to serve nearly 2 million customers through its Jahez platform, which was launched in 2016.

The platform includes 13,000 branches and stores, as well as 45,000 delivery workers in 47 cities across Saudi Arabia. In 2020, when home deliveries rose due to the pandemic, the total number of orders made through the Jahez platform reached around 20 million.

Topics: IPO Saudi Arabia

National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh

National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh
Updated 17 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh

National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh
Updated 17 sec ago
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: National Bank of Egypt (NBE), which obtained on Tuesday approval of Saudi cabinet to start operation in the Kingdom, launches preparation for opening its first branch in the capital city, Riyadh, a bank official said.

Yehia Aboul Fotouh, Vice President of NBE said it will start working on the procedures needed and the appropriate location will be chosen and prepared so the bank can start operation in Saudi soon.

He stressed that the Saudi market is large and promising, in addition to the presence of more than three million Egyptians working in the Kingdom.

The bank official said it’s now in talks with the responsible Saudi authorities, to determine the capital of the branch, which must comply with Saudi laws.

The vice president also announced the imminent opening of a branch of the bank in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, after obtaining all approvals for the license, in addition to its branch in Khartoum.

Topics: Egypt Banks Saudi cabinet foreign investment Saudi Arabia #saudiarabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Egypt to open branch in the Kingdom

Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund

Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund

Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64m fintech fund
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and Banque Du Caire plans a fund to support fintech companies.

The fund, to be launched in October, will have a minimum capital of one billion Egyptian pounds ($64 million), with the possibility of other banks or financial institutions also contributing, according to a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt.

The three banks stated that their participation in this fund stems from their belief in the importance of keeping pace with global developments in the field of financial technology, which is the future of the banking and financial industry.

Topics: fintech Finance Egypt #fundlaunch fund

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Updated 55 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion

Egyptian electricity projects implemented in Africa exceed $3 billion
Updated 55 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has implemented electricity projects in other African countries in excess of $3 billion, Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.

He referred to the Egyptian alliance of the Arab Contractors and ElSewedy Electric to implement the Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania to generate hydroelectric power with a capacity of 2,115 megawatts, with investments of $2.9 billion.

The projects include an expansion of the capacity of the electrical interconnection line between Egypt and Sudan from 240 to 300 megawatts, he added. It also includes solar projects in Eritrea and Uganda.

 

Topics: Egypt electricity Egypt electricity Renewable Energy

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub

Bahrain launches sea-to-air logistics hub
  • The multi-modal logistics hub can cut costs by 40% with a turnaround time of 2 hours
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain on Tuesday launched the fastest regional multimodal logistics hub in the region with only a 2 hour turnaround time for all containers — meaning products can be with customers in half the time and at 40 percent of the cost.
The launch of the “Bahrain Global Sea-Air Hub” capitalizes both on Bahrain’s strategic position midway between European and Asian markets as well as on its proximity to regional target markets by establishing the most efficient multimodal sea-air transhipment hub in the region with a global reach.
The hub relies on streamlined clearance procedures, optimized logistics, and full digitization to achieve an end-to-end lead time of just under two hours for goods transiting from Bahrain International Airport to Khalifa bin Salman Port, and vice versa.
These gains translate to a 50 percent reduction in average lead time compared to pure sea freight and a 40 percent reduction in cost compared to pure air freight. Accordingly, Bahrain’s sea-air hub serves as a valuable alternative for manufacturers and freight forwarders, particularly in the context of the ongoing shipping crisis.
Bahrain will grant partner status in this initiative to all markets globally which will allow the opportunity for their nationally based companies to be granted and become an authorized Trusted Shipper at the Bahrain’s Global sea-to-air logistics hub.
Bahrain Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Kamal bin Ahmed said: “The launch of this Global Sea-to-Air logistics hub is a real opportunity not only for global logistics companies but also for exporters across the world.”
 

Topics: Bahrain #logistics

Related

Bahrain’s Investcorp set to be a $100bn company in 7 years: CEO
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Investcorp set to be a $100bn company in 7 years: CEO

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%
Updated 29 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%

Saudi stocks rise slightly, liquidity down by 31%
Updated 29 September 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended Wednesday's session in the green zone, and for the fourth consecutive session the point gains came marginally after the general index rose by 1 point, with liquidity falling 31 percent compared to the previous session.

The general index closed at the level of 11,383 points, and the traded liquidity amounted to SR6.11 billion ($1.6 billion), compared to SR8.9 billion for the previous session. The liquidity came on Aramco and SABIC shares, as well as Asir, with a circulation of 181.25 million shares, in 272.7 thousand deals.

The reason for the market's rise today is due to the rise in shares of Ma'aden by 3.2 percent, recording the highest closing since listing at SR82.5 per share, while the shares of SABB Bank and Almarai rose by 2.2 and 1.4 percent.

Conversely, SABIC's stock fell 1.4 percent after three sessions of gains, and "Saudi Aramco" shares also fell 1 percent, after wide gains recorded by the stock in the previous session.

Corporate news:

  • The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Ma'aden, announced the completion of maintenance work for the ammonia plant in its subsidiary Ma’aden Phosphate Co.
  • Al Kathiri Holding Co. announced the official opening of its subsidiary's factory in Sudair City for Industry and Business, as well as the inauguration of the Saudi engineering cadres training center on Wednesday.
  • Petro Rabigh also announced the conclusion of a joint agreement on September 29, 2021, between it, Saudi Aramco and SABIC, according to which SABIC will market Saudi Aramco's share of specific petrochemical materials produced by Petro Rabigh, as of Oct. 1, 2021.

 

The parallel market index “Nomu” ended today’s session with a slight decrease of 8.44 points, or 0.04 percent, compared to the previous session, and closed at 23,909.68 points. The liquidity in “Nomu” today amounted to about 42.1 million riyals, 467.4 thousand shares were traded, through the execution of 1920 deals.

11 of the 21 market sectors rose, led by investment and finance 2.7 percent, long-term commodities 1.5 percent, and food production 1.1 percent, while the remaining 10 sectors declined, led by commercial and professional services 1percent, energy 0.9percent, and insurance 0.6 percent.

The largest gainers today are: Asir 10 percent, Smou 4.4 percent, Al-Abdul Latif 4.3 percent, Food Development 3.4 percent, Gebsco and Ma'aden 3.3 percent, Fish Fash and the Saudi Group 3.1 percent.

The biggest decliners today are: Al Naqool and Al Rajhi Takaful 3.1 per cent, MEPCO 2.8 percent, Al Drees 2.6 percent, Emaar 2.4 percent, and United 2.1 percent.

 

 

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Related

TASI ends the week with slight increase, Nomu edges down
Business & Economy
TASI ends the week with slight increase, Nomu edges down

Latest updates

Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
Saudi delivery app, Jahez, gets approval to sell shares in IPO
National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh
National Bank of Egypt begins work for its first branch in Riyadh
Historic court ruling on FGM case in Egypt
2018 figures showed the prevalence of FGM among teenage girls in Egypt between the ages of 15-17 dropped from 74 percent to 61 percent. (Reuters/Illustrative)
US and Egyptian officials discussed two-state solution, Tunisia, Sudan
Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri (R) meets with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (L), in the capital Cairo, on Sept. 29, 2021. (AFP/Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Team Abu Dhabi calling on UAE’s best 3x3 basketball talent
Abu Dhabi Community Tri-Basketball Championship will give local players the chance to play against the world's best. (Supplied/ADSC)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.