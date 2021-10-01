You are here

Dubai Expo ‘new city’ will exist for decades, says chief
Energy trees are seen next to a camel sculpture at Terra, The Sustainability Pavilion during a media tour at the Dubai World Expo site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)
AFP

Dubai Expo ‘new city’ will exist for decades, says chief
  • Most of the vast site will remain in use after the six-month world fair
DUBAI: Dubai has created a “new city” for Expo 2020 that will exist for decades, the head of the event told AFP, promising most of the vast site will remain in use after the six-month world fair.
The $7 billion, purpose-built showground occupies a vast site on Dubai’s outskirts, with hundreds of pavilions and exhibitions sprawling across an area twice the size of Monaco.
Expo 2020, which has sustainability as one of its main themes, wraps up in March. But director general Reem Al Hashimy said the lavish, largely air-conditioned development would not go to waste.
“It was never an investment to host an Expo, it was an investment to create a new city that is equal distance between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and really the city of the future,” she said in an interview.
“That investment goes into a city to 2040, 2050 and beyond. In addition to that, we have also made a commitment not to dismantle all Expo-related facilities.
“Everything that we’re building, a very large majority, over 90 percent or so, will actually remain for that future city.”
The United Arab Emirates city has witnessed breakneck development in its growth from a small fishing settlement to a major center with the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
The Expo project is connected to the Dubai metro and lies en route to the capital Abu Dhabi, the richest and most powerful of the UAE’s seven emirates.

Expo is intended to draw millions of foreign visitors, but pandemic-related travel restrictions worldwide are likely to have a dampening effect.
And whether the 5G-enabled site thrives or languishes after Expo depends on what businesses can be persuaded to base themselves there.
“Given the focus on technology and sustainability we’re looking to attract industries, residents that are inclined to operate in those spaces,” said Al Hashimy, who is also the UAE’s minister of state for international cooperation.
“So in part we’re looking at industries related to climate or green technology if you will, a lot around ag-tech. There’s an interesting combination of new sectors that have emerged that we’re going to be able hopefully to capitalize on by having this Expo.”
Expo’s sustainability measures include Terra, an enormous, satellite dish-shaped construction that is powered by nearly 5,000 solar panels and recycles its own water.
There are also a number of activities on climate and biodiversity, an especially pressing topic in the oil-rich Gulf, one of the world’s hottest regions.
“There was a real conscious decision when we laid out our people and planet program to look at how the Expo activities... could positively contribute,” Al Hashimy said.
“Large global events in general don’t look at long-term sustainable measures,” she added.
“But given that this site will remain almost in its entirety, in legacy, then we are proud to be able to contribute to the larger sustainable agenda.”

Saudi local currency sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging market government bond Index

Saudi local currency sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging market government bond Index

  • Riyal-denominated sukuk will join the EMGBI from April 2022 and will comprise 2.75 percent
RIYADH: The global index provider FTSE Russell said it will add Saudi Arabian local currency government sukuk to the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI) after its market accessibility level was upgraded.

Riyal-denominated sukuk will join the EMGBI from April 2022 and will comprise 2.75 percent of the index on a market value weighted basis, FTSE Russell said in a statement.

This step will contribute to expanding the base of investors in the financial market and improving its levels of liquidity, the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) said in a separate statement.

Equities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) completed their inclusion into the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in August 2019 with a weight of 2.8 percent after initially being upgraded in 2018, attracting billions of dollars into the Kingdom's stocks.

In June 2020, FTSE Russell uploaded the final tranche of Saudi equities into global stocks indexes, giving it a weighting of 3.1 percent in the FTSE Emerging Index and 0.35 percent weight in the FTSE All-World Index.

Saudi stocks joined the S&P Dow Jones Emerging Market Indices' (DJI) Global Benchmark Indices (BMI) in September 2019.

Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023: Ministry of Finance

Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023: Ministry of Finance

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is forecasting budget surpluses from 2023 as the economy experiences a “noticeable and anticipated uptick,” the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The Kingdom will post a surplus of about SR27 billion in 2023, rising to SR42 billion in 2024, the ministry said in a report. That compares with a projected deficit of SR85 billion in 2021 and SR52 billion in 2022.

Government revenue will slip to SR903 billion in 2022 from SR930 billion in 2021, but will have reached SR992 billion by 2024, the Ministry of Finance said.

The extra revenue will come from government initiatives and reforms aimed at enhancing and developing non-oil revenues as the pandemic diminishes.

The government aims to sustain the spending ceilings approved last year for the medium-term, the ministry said. Expenditure is projected to reach approximately SR955 billion for fiscal year 2022 before falling to SR951 billion in fiscal year 2024.

The Saudi government aims to continue economic and fiscal reforms it has implemented under Vision 2030.

The annual borrowing plan is being prepared to meet funding needs within the framework of a medium-term debt strategy, through the coordination between the ministry and the National Debt Management Center.

Public debt is expected to reach SR989 billion by 2022, or 31.3 percent of GDP. The size of the public debt is anticipated to remain fixed in the medium-term whereas debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline 27.6 percent in fiscal year 2024.

While budget surpluses, projected to be realized starting in fiscal year 2023, are to be used to enhance government reserves, new debt issuances will be directed toward principal repayment, the MoF report said.

Government deposits at SAMA are expected to exceed initial projections in the fiscal year 2022, and to continue to grow due to expected surpluses in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024.

Riyad REIT Fund invests $6.3m in PwC Belgian office building

Riyad REIT Fund invests $6.3m in PwC Belgian office building

  • The office building sits on 10,186 square meters of land in Brussels
RIYADH: Riyad REIT Fund invested SR24 million ($6.3 billion) in the PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) headquarters in Belgium, a Class A office building, Riyad Capital announced in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The office building sits on 10,186 square meters of land in Brussels, including approximately 755 parking spaces and net leasable area of 35,536 sqm.

The investment is fully funded from the Shariah-compliant facilities available to Riyad REIT, and is expected to generate an average annual yield of 8 percent to Riyad REIT over a five-year investment period, according to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) filing.

The property is situated within the Airport District, a hub for international companies with low property taxes.

PwC is the second largest professional services company and is considered one of the Big Four accounting firms. It operates in more than 150 countries and generated over $40 billion in revenues globally in 2020.

Saudi sovereign fund to invest $6.6bn in Asir tourism transformation

Saudi sovereign fund to invest $6.6bn in Asir tourism transformation

  • Remainder of SR50 billion tourism plan to be funded by government and private sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund intends to invest SR25 billion ($6.6 billion) into the Asir region of the country as part of plans to turn the province into a global tourism hub, according to an official at Asir Development Authority.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sept. 28 launched a SR50 billion tourism strategy for Asir that aims to attract more than 10 million visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom by 2030.

Of the rest of the funds, SR10.6 billion will come from the government and SR16 billion from the private sector, Strategy Director Sultan Zomaia said during an interview with Asharq.

The Kingdom has allocated SR2.5 billion to spend on Asir development projects during the first three years of the development strategy, he said.

Initial investments will be directed toward planning, extending and developing infrastructure, said Zomaia.

Projects will aim to preserve the nature and land of the region, he said.

ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed; price set at top of range

ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed; price set at top of range

  • ACWA to sell 81.2 million shares at SR56 each
RIYADH: Saudi utility developer ACWA Power completed the institutional book-building process for its initial public offering, receiving bids worth 248 times what it is issuing, according to a filing on the Tadawul stock exchange.

The company drew orders of SR1.127 trillion ($300.4 billion) from institutional investors, to which it is allocating 90 percent of the 81.2 million shares on offer, said Riyad Capital, Citigroup Saudi Arabia, JP Morgan Saudi Arabi and NATIXIS, the financial advisers, lead managers, bookrunners and underwriters for the IPO.

The retail offering, to which the remaining 10 percent of shares will be allocated, began on Sept. 29 and will run through Oct. 1.

ACWA set the final offer price at SR56 per share after initially providing a range of between SR51 and SR56.

