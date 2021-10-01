You are here

Saudi Arabia’s budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody’s
Saudi Arabia's spending plan as announced in its pre-budget statement on Thursday is a positive development (Shutterstock).
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's spending plan as announced in its pre-budget statement on Thursday is a positive development for the credit rating of the Kingdom, rating agency Moody's said.

“The 2022 pre-budget statement confirmed the government’s plans for further spending cuts during 2022-23, in line with the previously published Fiscal Balance Program. This is credit positive as it underscores the commitment to spending restraint despite significant upward revisions to revenue projections amid higher oil prices,” said Alexander Perjessy, VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s.

“Furthermore, the government’s preliminary fiscal estimates for the current year indicate that spending overruns relative to budgeted amounts continue to decline,” he added in an emailed comment.

RIYADH: Oil stayed below $80 amid reports OPEC+, due to meet on Monday, has discussed how to increase output faster in the coming months, while the White House said it had spoken with Saudi Arabia about oil prices.
Brent crude rose 0.5 percent to $78.73 at 5:14 p.m. Riyadh time after trading above $80 on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 0.4 percent to $75.33, set for a sixth week of rises.
Four OPEC+ sources said on Thursday the group was looking at going beyond an existing deal to add 400,000 barrels per day to supply each month, Reuters reported.
A senior aide to President Joe Biden raised the issue of oil prices in conversations this week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the White House.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met in Saudi Arabia with the Crown Prince on Tuesday to discuss the war in Yemen. But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said oil was also “of concern” and on the agenda.
Oil is also finding support as a surge in natural gas prices globally prompts power producers to move away from gas. Generators in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Middle East have started switching fuels.
Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices surged to a record high this week on sustained demand from China amid a power crunch and high gas prices in Europe as the winter season begins.
The average LNG price for November delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $32 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), up nearly 20 percent from the previous week, industry sources told Reuters.
Chinese buyers are seeking more cargoes despite record prices, bidding above market rates as the winter season starts with the country’s gas inventory not full, trade sources said.
Sharply higher oil and gas prices have pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade in September.
The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that inflation came in at 3.4 percent, up from 3.0 percent in August and the highest since 2008.
The overall inflation level was boosted by a jolting 17.4 percent increase in energy prices.
The world cannot afford to underinvest in oil, Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.
Recent periods of underinvestment risk price shocks and energy poverty for developing countries, he said.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance is working to raise employment localization in the asset and utility management sector, it said in its Budget Forecast report on Thursday.

The ministry plans to bring the cumulative number of employed nationals in the sector to 90,100 by the end of this year from 74,800, as part of the government spending efficiency program.

The Saudi government has been working on enhancing spending efficiency and increasing its effectiveness since the launch of Vision 2030, the ministry said.

The government worked on creating different goals to achieve financial savings estimated at SR200 billion by 2023. It achieved more than the target by 2021, with more than double the savings at SR502 billion from 2018 to the second quarter of 2021.

The ministry stated that it aims to achieve additional fiscal savings estimated at SR100 billion from year 2021 to year 2025.

Saudization programs aim to create 213,000 jobs for Saudis during the year 2021, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said during a meeting with businessmen and members of the Chamber of Commerce in Al-Jouf region last month.

Al-Rajhi said that the Nitaqat localization program reduced the number of classified activities to 32 and linked the Saudization rates to an equation based on the number of workers to facilitate the private sector’s interaction with the program and increase the participation of more Saudis in the labor market.

DUBAI: Dubai has created a “new city” for Expo 2020 that will exist for decades, the head of the event told AFP, promising most of the vast site will remain in use after the six-month world fair.
The $7 billion, purpose-built showground occupies a vast site on Dubai’s outskirts, with hundreds of pavilions and exhibitions sprawling across an area twice the size of Monaco.
Expo 2020, which has sustainability as one of its main themes, wraps up in March. But director general Reem Al Hashimy said the lavish, largely air-conditioned development would not go to waste.
“It was never an investment to host an Expo, it was an investment to create a new city that is equal distance between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and really the city of the future,” she said in an interview.
“That investment goes into a city to 2040, 2050 and beyond. In addition to that, we have also made a commitment not to dismantle all Expo-related facilities.
“Everything that we’re building, a very large majority, over 90 percent or so, will actually remain for that future city.”
The United Arab Emirates city has witnessed breakneck development in its growth from a small fishing settlement to a major center with the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.
The Expo project is connected to the Dubai metro and lies en route to the capital Abu Dhabi, the richest and most powerful of the UAE’s seven emirates.

Expo is intended to draw millions of foreign visitors, but pandemic-related travel restrictions worldwide are likely to have a dampening effect.
And whether the 5G-enabled site thrives or languishes after Expo depends on what businesses can be persuaded to base themselves there.
“Given the focus on technology and sustainability we’re looking to attract industries, residents that are inclined to operate in those spaces,” said Al Hashimy, who is also the UAE’s minister of state for international cooperation.
“So in part we’re looking at industries related to climate or green technology if you will, a lot around ag-tech. There’s an interesting combination of new sectors that have emerged that we’re going to be able hopefully to capitalize on by having this Expo.”
Expo’s sustainability measures include Terra, an enormous, satellite dish-shaped construction that is powered by nearly 5,000 solar panels and recycles its own water.
There are also a number of activities on climate and biodiversity, an especially pressing topic in the oil-rich Gulf, one of the world’s hottest regions.
“There was a real conscious decision when we laid out our people and planet program to look at how the Expo activities... could positively contribute,” Al Hashimy said.
“Large global events in general don’t look at long-term sustainable measures,” she added.
“But given that this site will remain almost in its entirety, in legacy, then we are proud to be able to contribute to the larger sustainable agenda.”

RIYADH: The global index provider FTSE Russell said it will add Saudi Arabian local currency government sukuk to the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI) after its market accessibility level was upgraded.

Riyal-denominated sukuk will join the EMGBI from April 2022 and will comprise 2.75 percent of the index on a market value weighted basis, FTSE Russell said in a statement.

This step will contribute to expanding the base of investors in the financial market and improving its levels of liquidity, the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) said in a separate statement.

Equities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) completed their inclusion into the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in August 2019 with a weight of 2.8 percent after initially being upgraded in 2018, attracting billions of dollars into the Kingdom's stocks.

In June 2020, FTSE Russell uploaded the final tranche of Saudi equities into global stocks indexes, giving it a weighting of 3.1 percent in the FTSE Emerging Index and 0.35 percent weight in the FTSE All-World Index.

Saudi stocks joined the S&P Dow Jones Emerging Market Indices' (DJI) Global Benchmark Indices (BMI) in September 2019.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is forecasting budget surpluses from 2023 as the economy experiences a “noticeable and anticipated uptick,” the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The Kingdom will post a surplus of about SR27 billion in 2023, rising to SR42 billion in 2024, the ministry said in a report. That compares with a projected deficit of SR85 billion in 2021 and SR52 billion in 2022.

Government revenue will slip to SR903 billion in 2022 from SR930 billion in 2021, but will have reached SR992 billion by 2024, the Ministry of Finance said.

The extra revenue will come from government initiatives and reforms aimed at enhancing and developing non-oil revenues as the pandemic diminishes.



The government aims to sustain the spending ceilings approved last year for the medium-term, the ministry said. Expenditure is projected to reach approximately SR955 billion for fiscal year 2022 before falling to SR951 billion in fiscal year 2024.

The Saudi government aims to continue economic and fiscal reforms it has implemented under Vision 2030.

The annual borrowing plan is being prepared to meet funding needs within the framework of a medium-term debt strategy, through the coordination between the ministry and the National Debt Management Center.

Public debt is expected to reach SR989 billion by 2022, or 31.3 percent of GDP. The size of the public debt is anticipated to remain fixed in the medium-term whereas debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline 27.6 percent in fiscal year 2024.



While budget surpluses, projected to be realized starting in fiscal year 2023, are to be used to enhance government reserves, new debt issuances will be directed toward principal repayment, the MoF report said.

Government deposits at SAMA are expected to exceed initial projections in the fiscal year 2022, and to continue to grow due to expected surpluses in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024.

Saudi oil revenues are expected to reach SR545 billion by the end of 2021, while total state revenues could reach SR925 billion, according to Al-Rajhi Capital.

The investment bank based its estimates on Brent prices of $75 per barrel, with a Saudi average oil production of 9.1 million barrels per day, of which 6.2 million to be exported by the end of the year.

The bank's estimate for non-oil revenue is at SR380 billion, unchanged from an earlier forecast, and it is driven by the increase in VAT last year to 15 percent from 10 percent.

