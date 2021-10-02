Saudi Arabia’s Maadaniyah to increase capital via rights issue

You are here

Maadaniyah is involved in metal casting, axles and engineering services. (Shutterstock)
  • Maadaniyah will increase its capital by 51.3 percent to SR354 million
RIYADH: The National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Company (Maadaniyah) will increase its capital by 51.3 percent to SR354 million ($94.3 million), through a rights issue, Argaam reported.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) had approved on Sept. 14, 2021, the company’s request to increase its capital through a rights issue with a value of SR120 million ($31.9 million) and an offering price of SR10 per share.

The main goal from this increase is to raise its financial solvency and reduce borrowing rates and costs incurred from them.

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has signed an agreement with business consultant Thiqah to build an electronic auction platform for industrial cities in the Kingdom, SPA reported.

The agreement aims to enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi industry, said MODON CEO Khalid Al-Salem.

An electronic auction using the platform ran from July 25 to August 3, 2021, attracting 61 bids and more than 24 participants, he said.

Thiqa was launched in 2012 to provide smart solutions, business services and data services to its partners in the public and private sectors.

MODON was established in 2001 to develop and manage industrial cities and technology zones that enable sustainable growth in an optimal economic environment.

Property auctions are being hosted on emazad.sa.

UAE set for gradual recovery, but COVID-19 risks cloud outlook, IMF says

UAE set for gradual recovery, but COVID-19 risks cloud outlook, IMF says
  • The recovery is supported by the UAE’s early and strong health response, continued supportive macroeconomic policies, and rebound in tourism and domestic activity related to the delayed Expo 2020
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is set for a gradual economic recovery, thanks in part to its strong response to the coronavirus crisis and a rebound in tourism, the International Monetary Fund said, but the risk of a pandemic resurgence clouds the outlook.
The Gulf’s second largest economy suffered a deep recession last year as curbs against the COVID-19 pandemic hurt vital sectors such as trade and tourism, while record low oil prices weighed on petroleum revenues.
The IMF estimated a contraction of 6.1 percent in gross domestic product in 2020, but said the recovery had begun to gain momentum.
“A gradual recovery is expected in 2021, supported by the UAE’s early and strong health response, continued supportive macroeconomic policies, and rebound in tourism and domestic activity related to the delayed Expo 2020, set to begin in October,” the IMF said in a statement on Thursday.
Last week, the UAE central bank said it expected economic growth of 2.1 percent this year, with non-hydrocarbon growth of 3.8 percent.
The IMF said non-oil GDP growth could exceed 3 percent this year and higher crude output would support the oil sector, while higher oil prices would lift fiscal and external balances.
“Nevertheless, uncertainty around the recovery remains globally and in the UAE, and the overall balance of risks is tilted toward the downside, with a resurgence of the pandemic the key source of risk to the outlook,” it said.
Liquidity in the UAE banking system remains strong, but banks’ assets quality has weakened and further impact of the crisis on their balance sheet may still lie ahead, the IMF said.
The Gulf state’s policy responses to the crisis are appropriate, but going forward support should be increasingly targeted to those most in need, it added.
The UAE has recently sped up the pace of reforms aimed at attracting skilled professionals and boosting trade and foreign investments. These measures should be prioritized and sequenced to ensure effectiveness and inclusive growth, the fund said.

  • The oceanfront property would be purchased for $120 million in cash by East Oceanside Development
ORLANDO: A plan to possibly sell the South Florida property where the collapse of a condo building killed 98 people to a United Arab Emirates-based developer was endorsed Thursday by a Florida judge.
Under the plan, the almost 2-acre (0.8-hectare), oceanfront property would be purchased for $120 million in cash by East Oceanside Development. At the same time, an attorney appointed to manage the interests of Champlain Towers South will continue to market the Surfside property, and an auction will be held if competitive bidders emerge willing to pay a higher price.
Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman said during a court hearing that he would approve the plan, provided his court maintained jurisdiction over any lawsuits that come out of the proposed sale. He said he didn’t want the property “tied up in litigation” if the contract falls apart.
The proposed sales contract makes no mention of a memorial that many family members of survivors are pushing for at the property.
The collapse of the 12-story condominium last June is being examined by federal investigators, but homeowner association documents show that the building had many unaddressed repairs for years.
An appraiser has valued all the units of the building at more than $95 million, according to Michael Goldberg, the lawyer handling the interests of Champlain Towers South. Almost $50 million will be coming from insurance coverage.
The valuation of the the condos came from “a fair market appraisal” of what they would have sold for the day before the collapse and used comparisons from other, similar properties, Goldberg said.
The judge told the condo owners that they would be able to review the appraisal of their units and he would listen to their concerns, but he still expected many of them would feel their units were being undervalued.
“It’s a science, not an art,” Hanzman said. “It’s going to be one of those incidents when the perfect is going to have to be sacrificed for the greater good.”
Plus, the judge said, if the amount of damage to the building had been known publicly before the collapse, “the units probably couldn’t be sold.”
The judge also asked attorneys in the case to research how any excess between the $95 million appraisal value and a sale valued at $120 million or higher should be distributed. Without yet making a decision, Hanzman said he was inclined toward giving the additional money to the relatives of the 98 people who died in the building collapse.
He urged family members of the deceased and surviving owners not to fight over how proceeds are distributed.
“We have 98 people who perished in this. If the choice I have is to give unit owners more, or take the excess and give it to relatives of family members who died, I’m going to go with the latter,” Hanzman said. “These decisions are difficult. It’s going to be sad, in my view, if we see unit owners going up against each other on this issue.”

  • Savola Foods signed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of Bayara for $260 million in July
RIYADH: Savola Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Savola Foods Co. obtained approval from the General Authority for Competition to acquire Bayara Holding Ltd, according to a bourse filing.

Savola Foods signed a binding share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of Bayara for SR975 million ($260 million) in July. The acquisition will be financed through a combination of operating cash flows and available bank loans.

Bayara is a privately held company with business operating out of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded healthy snacks, including raw and roasted nuts, dates, seeds, dried fruits and confectionery, and cooking ingredients, such as herbs, spices and pulses.

This acquisition is in line with Savola Foods’ strategy of entering attractive, value-added categories with increasing appeal within the food sector, the company said.

  • It aims to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem, diversify the Saudi economy and enhance digital transformation
  • SDAIA announced that the program is now open for registration in its first edition
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and AI Authority has launched an accelerator program to support domestic startups and attract international talent to the Kingdom.

It aims to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem, diversify the Saudi economy and enhance digital transformation in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The SDAIA announced that the program is now open for registration in its first edition, which will focus on smart cities through an intensive three-month training course in Riyadh.

The accelerator program will undergo three phases. In the first phase, startups will register and face selection for a Challenge Day, where projects and innovative solutions will be reviewed. Ten startups will be chosen as part of the second phase.

In the final phase, the chosen startups will enter the three-month accelerator program, which includes training workshops, events and incentives, ending with a Demo Day. The participating startups will showcase their projects developed during the program to potential investors to obtain financial support.

SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi said: “At SDAIA, we work to enhance the accelerator ecosystem in the Kingdom by targeting local and international startups in the field of data and AI. We are determined to place the Kingdom at the forefront of data and AI-enabling countries.”

He added that the program was helped through the “unlimited support” provided by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the chairman of the SDAIA board of directors, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Al-Ghamdi encouraged innovators with creative data and AI-based solutions to join the program, develop unique solutions designed to serve smart cities, and contribute to elevating the Kingdom’s ranking in indicators to become among the top five countries in the world in the field of AI.

Dr. Mishari Almishari, deputy director of the National Information Center and CEO of the Strategy Management Office at SDAIA, said: “The accelerator program is one of SDAIA’s initiatives in cooperation with Plug and Play, to accelerate startup growth in the field of data and AI.”

He added: “The accelerator aims to support the success and growth of startups by enhancing their networking and exchange of ideas through co-working spaces, incentives, training to acquire necessary skills, as well as communication with potential investors and opportunities that facilitate access to the market.”

Almishari said that the accelerator’s support to startups will continue for candidates who pass the program.

Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of Plug and Play, said: “This is an exciting and perfectly timed opportunity for us as the Saudi economy is undergoing massive economic developments in alignment with Vision 2030, and a big part of that plan focuses on boosting the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem with a supportive regulatory framework and local venture funds. Plug and Play is proud to host an accelerator program in Saudi Arabia. We have acquired a strong associate in the SDAIA, which adds value and reinforces our confidence in the execution of this project.”

