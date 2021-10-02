Saudi Arabia, Egypt to sign electricity interconnection contracts on October 5

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt will sign contracts for the electricity interconnection project between the two countries on October 5 with implementation expected to begin in 2022, said Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker.

The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the Saudi Electricity Company said they would sign cable, air line and transformer stations agreements, and there are some contractual matters that the Saudi side is about to complete, he said during the trial opening of the automatic control center for the New Cairo electricity grid, held on Thursday.

The EETC is still strengthening and expanding its networks to accommodate the capacities to needed for future projects, including the exchange of electricity with Saudi Arabia, , Shaker said, Al Arabiya reported.

The electricity interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Egypt aims to exchange 3,000 MW during peak times.