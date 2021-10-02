You are here

  Home
Saudi insurance sector sees decline in gross written premiums in Q2
Updated 02 October 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Updated 02 October 2021
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s insurance sector recorded a 26.8 percent decline in gross written premiums in the second quarter of 2021, according to official data.

The Saudi Central Bank’s monthly report showed that the total written premiums dropped to SR9.37 billion ($2.49 billion) from SR12.8 billion in the previous quarter.

Energy insurance class showed a notable increase in written premiums while the sharpest fall in gross and net written premiums was recorded in aviation, engineering, property, and motor policies. However, overall net claims remained steady in both quarters at around SR6.46 billion.

While the total number of insurance policies decreased by 13.45 percent to stand at SR2.08 million in Q2 2021 compared with SR2.4 million in Q1 of 2021.

Meanwhile, SAMA continued to encourage mergers and acquisitions in the Saudi insurance sector to ensure that they are able to achieve the Vision 2030 goals.

Mohamed Ramday, an independent London-based economist, told Arab News that such mergers and acquisitions  “will enable the Saudi insurance sector to better compete with offshore rivals in underwriting and insuring some of the ongoing and planned megaprojects under the Vision 2030 plan.”

Updated 02 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Updated 02 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Index Share ended last week’s trading in the green zone for the fifth consecutive session with an increase of 112.11 points.

On the last day of trading, the index closed at 11,495.76 points, which was the highest level since Jan. 15, 2018.

Liquidity reached SR6.7 billion with 181.9 million shares traded in more than 293,000 deals. Al-Rajhi Bank, Tasnee and SABIC shares pushed the market upward.

Al-Rajhi Bank and the National Bank of Saudi Arabia recorded gains of 1.3 and 2 percent, respectively, and the share of STC rose by 2.6 percent.

The market was also supported by Saudi Telecom unit “solutions by stc” strong debut. 

The Saudi exchange is likely to end 2021 with over 30 new listings, the chairman of its Capital Markets Authority recently said. The regulator approved five new listings last week.

The Saudi Telecom Co. also announced receiving a letter from the Public Investment Fund about a study to sell part of its shares in STC, while retaining a majority stake of more than 50 percent.

STC’s shares are up nearly 20 percent so far this year, according to Refinitiv data.

“The potential transaction is expected to contribute to PIF’s establishment and development of new sectors, in addition to strengthening the Saudi economy's growth and diversifying its sources of income,” PIF said in a statement.

PIF said it had appointed Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and SNB Capital to advise on the deal.

Nomu, the parallel market index, decreased by 257.36 points, or 1.08 percent, and closed at 23,652.32 points, after 1,970 deals.

Updated 02 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Updated 02 October 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is fast becoming a global player in terms of startups and venture funding, said the CEO of 500 Global.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Christine Tsai said: “2020 was really a record year (for Saudi Arabia) in terms of startups and venture funding and new funds and a lot of support from various important stakeholders.

She praised the Kingdom for its technological developments in financial technology, e-commerce, and e-health.

500 Global, previously known as 500 Startups, is an early-stage venture fund and seed accelerator based in the Silicon Valley, California. 

It made its first investment in the Kingdom in 2012 and established its Middle East headquarters in Riyadh last year. 

“A lot of this was driven by the fact that we see a lot of very strong founder talent, local talent. 

“There was a capital gap in a lot of markets and we’ve seen over the past 10 years capital starts to catch up. Now the world is a very different place; companies are starting to mature and more people are interested in getting exposure to venture capital to tech. So, as a result, there’s more capital coming into the market,” she said.

Tsai said the most promising sector in the Kingdom to invest in is fintech. “We are quite excited about Saudi being a major hub for tech,” she said.

“Broadly, we have seen a lot of fintech, there is a lot of innovation coming in for fintech both for locally within Saudi as well as the broader MENA region but fintech, commerce or e-commerce, health tech has also been quite interesting … we also do see opportunities in software as a service.”

Tsai said the first thing her firm looks at when considering investing in a startup is the team. “We look certainly very closely at the team, which is something quite critical for us,” she said. 

She said investment firms tend to look for “potentially big outcomes” but the result is not usually clear from the beginning. Tsai said many investors or co-investors sometimes base their decisions on their negative experience in a certain country or region and they make generalizations about those parts of the world.

She said that 500 Global is not averse to taking risks and does not base its decisions on such generalizations.

Updated 02 October 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

Updated 02 October 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: As OPEC+ prepares to meet on Monday, there is much talk about whether an output increase above 400,000 barrels a day will be forthcoming to help calm crude prices that swelled to a three-year high above $80 per barrel last week.
The key to making the right decision is ascertaining whether current price pressures are temporary or the sign of things to come. Maybe more than ever, there are several known unknowns for policymakers to grapple with.
How cold will the northern hemisphere winter be? How much of a winter spike from COVID can we expect? How quickly will the Gulf of Mexico production lost to Hurricane Ida return? How long will the crunch in natural gas markets persist?
That’s a lot of moving parts, even for the experienced hands of Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the other members of OPEC+ who will be thrashing things out via videoconference on Oct. 4.
Still, the relatively calm state of markets suggests faith in OPEC+ is strong at the moment. CBOE Crude Oil Volatility has risen a little from the two-month low it reached in mid-September but remains well below the heights seen last year as markets grappled with a collapse in demand and massive uncertainty around the rollout of vaccines.
That’s because OPEC+ has been incredibly effective in managing the gradual return of supply as demand ramped up. It has somehow managed not to let oversupply take hold even though it must have been tempting to increase sales to make up for all the barrels lost to COVID-19. At the same time, while prices are higher than Saudi Arabia would like, they have not spiked to levels that would cripple importing nations and destroy demand.
For those who would like to see the end of OPEC and let free markets do their thing, it is easy to see how an unmanaged global oil market might work — just take a look at natural gas, which has set records amid surging prices in recent weeks.
While the current set of circumstances pushing up prices are probably unique — hopefully the global economy won’t have to experience pulling itself out of a pandemic any time again soon — there is another known unknown that is likely to keep the oil market on its toes in the coming decades: The energy transition.
The move away from fossil fuels is inevitably going to be disruptive to global energy markets. Some of the essential planks of the shift to renewables are not yet in place. Maybe most of all, electricity storage to manage the intermittent nature of wind and solar is still too expensive and does not scale.
Green hydrogen, heralded as the key to unlocking many aspects of the energy transition, including power storage, won’t be ready for its leading role for many years to come.
In short, we will need hydrocarbons, including crude oil and natural gas, for decades yet and the market will continue to need skillful stewards, such as Saudi Arabia, to ensure that prices don’t spiral up towards levels that will hurt the global economy, or fall to levels that make renewable energy uncompetitive.
There has been a lot of pressure from activists to end investment in fossil fuels, but failure to do so will most of all hurt those that many activists care about the most: The poor.
As OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told the Wall Street Journal this week, recent periods of underinvestment risk price shocks and energy poverty for developing countries.
It is one of the world’s many paradoxes that for a successful transition to a future of cleaner energy, we must continue to build new oil and gas facilities for some time to come, lest we damage developing economies to a degree they cannot afford to invest in green energy we all want.

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan is expected to have 270,000 artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) job vacancies in 2030 with no one to fill them, Nikkei Asia reported.

Japan’s shortage of speciality IT workers is predicted to be 13 times more acute by then than it was in 2018,  according to the newspaper.

Companies are trying to take up the slack by educating cutting-edge IT engineers themselves.

Japanese multinational air conditioning manufacturing company Daikin Industries will set up an in-house university in cooperation with Osaka University to produce 1,500 AI and IoT professionals by 2023.

Z Holdings, the parent company of Yahoo Japan, will increase its workforce of AI engineers by 5,000 or so through 2025.

However, demand for talent is expected to swell so fast that teaching conventional IT workers digital transformation skills won’t make much of a difference.

Japan is already behind other countries in nurturing the IT professionals indispensable to a digital transformation, with few graduates holding STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) degrees, but it now sees gloom in its future and the need to invest more in human resources.

As many as 29,000 Japanese graduates had majored in natural science, mathematics and statistics in 2018. That same year, the US had 10 times as many, Nikkei said, based on data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in cooperation with staffing company Human Resocia.

Japan’s Information and Communication Industry had 1.22 million engineers in 2020, according to a survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications- the fourth-most in the world, but the country needs specific IT skills.

Conventional IT workers, those who develop websites and apps, in 2018 accounted for 90 percent of all IT workers in Japan, while the cutting-edge IT workers, specialized in artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT smart devices made up 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

Updated 02 October 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia imported SR4.8 billion ($1.28 billion) worth of goods from fellow GCC countries in July 2021, down by 2.5 percent from a year ago, according to the General Authority of Statistics.

The UAE accounted for 66 percent of GCC traded goods with Saudi Arabia in July. However, the Kingdom recorded a 6.2 percent decrease in imports from its Gulf neighbor.

Saudi imports from Bahrain saw the biggest decrease among GCC countries with a drop of 21 percent to SR811 million.

