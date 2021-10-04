You are here

  • Home
  • Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
Evergrande's group headquarter in Hong Kong (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w53um

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
  • Evergrande Property Services said that its shares were suspended from trading pending an announcement related to a merger or takeover
  • China Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80  percent of their value this year
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday as investors awaited the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.


Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the state-run newspaper Securities Times, said another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group.


Hopson suspended trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Monday.

The suspension was “pending the release of announcement(s) in relation to a major transaction of the company under which the company agreed to acquire the shares of a company . . . listed on the stock exchange," it said in a filing.


The company said it would not comment on “market rumors.”


Evergrande Property Services said in its announcement to the Hong Kong exchange that its shares were suspended from trading pending an announcement related to a merger or takeover.


Phone calls to Evergrande's PR office in Hong Kong rang unanswered and the company's offices elsewhere in China were closed for a holiday.


Evergrande has been struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. The company owes billions to banks, customers and contractors and has been selling off assets to resolve its cash crunch.


Analysts say the Chinese government was reluctant to be seen as bailing Evergrande out at a time when authorities are pushing companies to reduce debt levels. A takeover of the company's property management arm would be one step in restructuring it by splitting it into smaller entities, said Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities in Hong Kong.


Evergrande is one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, with more than 200,000 employees, 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets of 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion). It owes creditors some 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion).


The company ran up billions of dollars in debt building apartment complexes, malls and office towers over the years. Its situation worsened after August 2020, when Beijing tightened controls on financing for China’s 12 biggest developers, forcing them to reduce corporate debt loads that are seen as a threat to the economy.


Evergrande has been selling off various assets to try to alleviate the problem. Last week, it sold its $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to cover its debt to the state-owned lender based in northeastern China.


China Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80  percent of their value this year and ratings agencies say it is at risk of defaulting on its debts.

 

Topics: economy Evergrande China #property Global shares

Related

Evergrande misses payments to some bondholders: Reuters
Business & Economy
Evergrande misses payments to some bondholders: Reuters
Fitch downgrades China's Evergrande and subsidiaries from 'CC' to 'C'
Fitch downgrades China's Evergrande and subsidiaries from 'CC' to 'C'

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process

Outdoor advertising provider, MBC Group-backed Al Arabia kicks off IPO process
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Outdoor advertising provider Arabian Contracting Services, partly owned by media giant MBC Group, has issued the prospectus for its planned initial public offering, where it seeks to sell 15 million shares. 

This represents 30 percent of its 50 million share capital, the company said in a filing, and the offering will run from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29. 

Up to 90 percent of total offered shares will be allocated to institutional participants, while the remaining 10 percent will be allocated to individual investors.

The request to float on the Saudi main market was approved by the Capital Market Authority last June. 

Saudi Arabia has seen an increase in IPO activity in recent months, with major companies such as ACWA Power and ‘solutions by stc’ aiming to raise billions of riyals through their offerings. 

Topics: Contracting IPO Tadawul

Related

ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO
Business & Economy
ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO
ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed attracting $300bn
Business & Economy
ACWA Power IPO 248x oversubscribed attracting $300bn

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh
Updated 04 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh

Security, safety top agenda at global SICIS forum in Riyadh
  • Conference brings together industry experts to share latest techniques in loss prevention
Updated 04 October 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The importance of meeting security and safety challenges in key industries, including oil and gas, have been highlighted by Saudi High Commission for Industrial Security Secretary General Col. Adel Zayed Al-Otaibi at the opening of a global forum in Riyadh.

The four-day Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and loss prevention, being held under the patronage of Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, chairman of the HCIS, opened on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton Riyadh.

Al-Otaibi said that the SICIS is being held in line with the important strategic role of the HCIS and its responsibility in supervising petroleum, industrial and service facilities in order to enhance the application of regulations and instructions to preserve the integrity of facilities and prevent loss.

The conference will cover important aspects of industrial safety and loss prevention, especially those relating to key industries such as oil, gas, minerals, petrochemicals and chemicals.

It will also allow organizations to share experiences and help shape perspectives on these important topics in the Kingdom, he added.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Aali Al-Zahrani, VP safety and industrial security at Saudi Aramco, said that the oil giant is proud to be the success partner and co-organizer with the HCIS for the forum, which will give delegates the chance to hear from leaders and professionals about how safety challenges are being met in order to improve the overall performance of their organizations.

Aramco has focused on industrial safety and loss prevention since its founding, he said.

“We hired our first safety engineer in 1940, just two years after oil was discovered. A high level of safety and security has always been a priority.”

Al-Zahrani expressed hopes that the conference will make a significant contribution in industrial safety and loss prevention.

An exhibition organized together with the forum has brought together local and international safety leaders and experts from industry, professional and academic institutions, as well as government organizations.

Programs include keynote speeches, training workshops and panel discussions to discuss the latest trends in industrial safety.

The conference will include sessions on Oct. 4, and technical workshops on Oct. 5 -6.

Post-conference workshops will deal with equipment inspection, health and safety leadership excellence, introduction to incident investigation, contractor safety management, industrial hygiene, and incident response and crisis management.

On successful completion of the course and assessment, candidates will be awarded with certificates.

Along with Saudi Aramco as co-organizer for the event, strategic partners include Saudi Electricity Company, SABIC, SWCC, platinum partners Maaden, and diamond partners Tasnee, GASCO, Sipchem, Advanced and Petromin.

Speaking to Arab News, Khaled Sulaiman, director safety at Maaden, said: “This is a very important conference which reflects how the Kingdom’s leadership is working to improve safety and prevent accidents.”

He added: “At Maaden, we believe that taking part in the conference reflects our commitment to safety and loss prevention, as well as sharing knowledge and exchange of expertise.”

 

Topics: Saudi International Conference for Industrial Safety and loss prevention (SICIS) High Commission for Industrial Security (HCIS) Saudi Aramco

Related

Special Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
Business & Economy
Saudis need more than a good idea to create the next app hit
Foodics partners with American Express Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Foodics partners with American Express Saudi Arabia

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading
Updated 03 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading

Tadawul edges down on first day of trading
Updated 03 October 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday ended the first trading of the week down by 42.51 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 11,453.25 points.
The Saudi Telecom Co. shares were down 3.3 percent. Sipchem shares fell by more than 4 percent, while SABIC shares fell by 1.3 percent, to close at SR125.8. 
Traded liquidity amounted to SR8.4 billion, a quarter of which consisted of Solutions shares at SR2.18 billion.
82.6 million shares were traded in 379.3 thousand deals.

Corporate news:

  • Derayah Financial announces Q3 2021 cash distribution for unit holders of Derayah REIT.
  • Saudi Industrial Services Co. provides additional disclosure on the impact of the sale of a minority stake stake in Red Sea Gateway Terminal Ltd. 
  • Announcement by Albilad Capital regarding the distributions of fund’s dividends to the unitholders of Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF.
  • Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. announces contract award with Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Updated 03 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise despite regulatory issues: Market wrap
Updated 03 October 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Despite misconceptions and concerted efforts to stutter the growth of crypto coins over regulatory issues, the new currency continues to gain acceptance and make gains in international trading. 

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 0.11 percent to $47,930.91 at 7:05 p.m. Riyadh time while its close rival Ether traded at $3,413.33, up 0.51 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has revealed that more than 6,000 users this week have been victims of a hacking campaign.

Hackers took advantage of a flaw in Coinbase’s SMS account recovery process to gain access to user accounts.

“Unfortunately, between March and May 20, 2021, you were a victim of a third-party campaign to gain unauthorized access to the accounts of Coinbase customers and move customer funds off the Coinbase platform. At least 6,000 Coinbase customers had funds removed from their accounts,” the attorney general explained in a letter on the website.

 

Postponed

A spokesperson for the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwanisobi, said the launch of the central bank digital currency “e-naira” has been postponed to a later date.

"The planned unveiling on Oct. 1, 2021, has now been deferred due to other key activities lined up to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence anniversary,” the Nwanisobi explained in a Facebook post.

 

Power crisis

Kazakhstan is suffering from electricity shortages, and plans to boost its power generation capabilities in the coming years, as a government official revealed at a press conference that consumption rose by 7 percent in 2021 compared to last year.

Referring to figures released by network operator KEGOC, Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, told local media that the increase in demand is largely due to the growing number of data centers dedicated to cryptocurrency mining.

“We need to make a number of decisions. First, we must be able to ensure that system operators have the right to limit or reduce the consumption primarily of mining data centers at a time when there may be a shortage of electricity.”

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin

Related

Bitcoin, Ether bounce back after days of decline
Business & Economy
Bitcoin, Ether bounce back after days of decline
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by early 2022: Standard Chartered
Business & Economy
Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by early 2022: Standard Chartered

Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%

Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%
Updated 03 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%

Egypt’s gold, gemstones exports decrease by 66%
Updated 03 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid 

CAIRO: Egyptian export of gold, jewelry and gemstones decline by 66 percent to $750 million during the first eight months of 2021 as compared to $2.212 billion during the same period in 2020.

According to the monthly statistics issued by the Egyptian authorities, the export of  gold, jewelry and precious stones decreased during June amounting to $58 million, compared to $172 million during the same month in 2020.

Egypt exported gold, jewelry and precious stones to about 32 countries during the first eight months of this year. Ten new export destinations were added to the list as compared to the previous year. 

Topics: Egypt Gold Precious stones exports

Related

Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation
Middle-East
Egypt, UK hold talks on tourism cooperation

Latest updates

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
Made in the Emirates: UAE-based artists on show at Sotheby’s Dubai
Made in the Emirates: UAE-based artists on show at Sotheby’s Dubai
Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights
Mighty Mo Salah scores ‘genius’ goal as Liverpool-Man City clash takes football to new heights
Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency
Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.