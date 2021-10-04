OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged: Sources

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
  • Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand
  • OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month until at least April 2022
OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, despite pressure from consumers to cool a red hot market.

Ministers from The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, are due to gather online at 1300 GMT.

An OPEC+ ministerial panel that monitors market developments, known as JMMC, meets before that.

Brent crude was down 14 cents or 0.2 percent at $79.14 per barrel in earlier trading. It rose 1.5 percent last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. U.S. oil dropped by 15 cents or 0.2 percent to $75.73, after gaining for the past six weeks.

Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high.


Risk appetite has been "boosted by growing confidence in a strong pick up in global growth," ANZ Research said in a note, but added that investors were now focused on the OPEC+ meeting due later on Monday.

OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing cuts. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters recently that producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged.

The earliest any increase would take place would be November since the previous OPEC+ meeting decided October volumes.

The oil price rally has also been fuelled by an even bigger increase in gas prices that have spiked 300 percent and are trading around $200 per barrel in comparable terms, prompting switching to fuel oil and other crude products to generate electricity and for other industrial needs.

"The uneven nature of the post-pandemic recovery will keep demand-side uncertainties in play, giving rise to oil price volatility," Fitch Solutions said in a note. 

Topics: #economy OPEC #opec+ #russia #crudeoil #oil #oildemand #oilmarket #oilandgas #gas #fuelcosts #fuelshortage #saudi

RIYADH: Expatriates are involved in 67 percent of all property activities in Saudi Arabia, according to an official at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), Al Eqtisadiah reported.

"The number of workers currently employed in real estate professions and activities targeted in the localization process is more than 37,000 people, of whom 33 percent are Saudis, while the percentage of expatriates is 67 percent," project manager and director of property localisation at the ministry, Mohammad Almasoudi said.

This came on the sidelines of the introductory meeting on the settlement of the real estate sector, which was held at the end of last week.

The real estate activities and professions targeted for resettlement are represented in nine types of activities, including the purchase and sale of land and property and its division, off-plan sales activities, and the management and leasing of owned or leased residential properties, Almasoudi said.

 

Topics: property Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) #expatriateworkers

Hydrogen needs $1.2 trillion for zero emissions goal: IEA

Hydrogen needs $1.2 trillion for zero emissions goal: IEA
Image: Shutterstock
  • Governments with hydrogen strategies have committed $37 billion so far, while the private sector has announced $300 billion
  • Nearly all hydrogen produced today comes from fossil fuels and releases 900 million tonnes of CO2 emissions
Governments must step up investment in low-carbon hydrogen to unlock its potential and help the world achieve net zero emissions, with $1.2 trillion needed by 2030, the International Energy Agency said Monday.


Governments with hydrogen strategies have committed $37 billion so far, while the private sector has announced $300 billion, said the IEA, which advises developed countries on energy policies.


Only three countries -- France, Japan and South Korea -- had hydrogen strategies in 2019, but 17 do now and 20 others are working on one, the IEA said in its Global Hydrogen Review for 2021.


There are pilot projects to produce steel and chemicals with low-carbon hydrogen, the report noted.


The technology also has potential in other sectors where emissions are difficult to reduce, including long-haul trucking, shipping and aviation, the agency said.


"We have experienced false starts before with hydrogen, so we can't take success for granted," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol.


"But this time, we are seeing exciting progress in making hydrogen cleaner, more affordable and more available for use across different sectors of the economy," he said.


Birol urged governments to "take rapid actions to lower the barriers that are holding low-carbon hydrogen back from faster growth, which will be important if the world is to have a chance of reaching net zero emissions by 2050."


Nearly all hydrogen produced today comes from fossil fuels and releases 900 million tonnes of CO2 emissions -- as much as Britain and Indonesia combined, according to the IEA.


Low-carbon hydrogen requires large amounts of electricity to produce it from water, or the use of carbon-capture technologies if it is to be made from fossil fuels, it said.


"The main obstacle to the extensive use of low-carbon hydrogen is the cost of producing it," the report said.


The report comes as governments prepare for the COP26 climate summit in Scotland next month.

Topics: #economy #greenhydrogen sustainability #netzero Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 International Energy Agency (IEA) #cleanenergy #renewableenergy

Art sales rebound to record $2.7 billion

Art sales rebound to record $2.7 billion
Image: Shutterstock
  • Having seen sales collapse by a third in the previous year because of the initial crisis caused by the pandemic, sales soared between June 2020 and June 2021
  • NFTs, or "non-fungible tokens", allow people to buy the rights to online art, including images, animation or even tweets
Contemporary art auctions rebounded to an all-time high of $2.7 billion over the last year, boosted by online sales and the arrival of digital art in the form of "NFTs", according to the annual report by Artprice released on Monday.


Having seen sales collapse by a third in the previous year because of the initial crisis caused by the pandemic, sales soared between June 2020 and June 2021 as auctioneers quickly adopted a more online approach.


"Photography and prints have been particularly successful in this new online environment and in 2021, we have seen the sensational arrival of completely dematerialised artworks, the famous NFTs," said Artprice CEO Thierry Ehrmann in a foreword to the report.


NFTs, or "non-fungible tokens", allow people to buy the rights to online art, including images, animation or even tweets.


In March, US artist Beeple sold an NFT of his digital artwork "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" for $69.3 million to an Indian blockchain entrepreneur - the third-highest price ever achieved by a living artist.


Christie's said 22 million people, nearly 60 percent under the age of 40, logged in to the sale, the first public auction of an NFT.


NFTs accounted for a third of online sales, and 2 percent of the overall art market.


Street artist Banksy got in on the game shortly after, selling an NFT of his work "Morons", which featured an auctioneer selling a painting with the inscription: "I can't believe you morons actually buy this shit".


It sold for around $380,000.


But Artprice said another key driver of growth was the emergence of the Asian market, with Hong Kong establishing itself as the contemporary art world's second city after New York.


China actually beat the United States for auction turnover, taking 40 percent of sales to America's 32 percent.


Britain was in third place with 16 percent.

Topics: economy #artauction #crypto crypto currencies NFT

Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group to expand in Saudi Arabia and Iraq: CEO

Egypt's Talaat Moustafa Group to expand in Saudi Arabia and Iraq: CEO
RIYADH: Egyptian real estate company Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) is considering expansion in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, given the demand for housing units, the company's CEO has said.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa made the comments during the visit of the Saudi Minister of Housing, Majid Al-Hogail, and the Saudi ambassador in Cairo, Osama Al-Naqli, to the real estate group’s Madinaty project — the largest private sector development in Egypt, covering an area of 33 million sqm.

TMG has formed a committee to study investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Asharq reported.

Moustafa pointed to Iraq’s instability during the past thirty years, which indicates the volume of demand for the projects that will be implemented, especially since the Iraqi government welcomes the repetition of the Madinaty and Al Rehab project's experience on its territory.

TMG had previously tried to enter the Saudi real estate sector about 12 years ago, when it planned to establish a project called "Breaths of Riyadh" in Riyadh's Rimal district.

The company recently proposed the Nour City project, east of the capital Cairo, facing the new administrative capital, on an area of 5,000 acres, with an investment cost of EGP500 billion.

Topics: Madinaty Talaat Moustafa Hisham Talaat Moustafa

S&P offers concessions in bid for EU approval for IHS Markit deal

S&P offers concessions in bid for EU approval for IHS Markit deal
Image: Shutterstock
  • S&P announced the deal to create a new data powerhouse last November
  • The Commission, which did not provide details in line with its policy, will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the proposal
Business information provider S&P Global Inc has offered a concession in an attempt to secure EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion buy of IHS Markit Ltd, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.


S&P announced the deal to create a new data powerhouse last November, underscoring the consolidation in the financial information services industry, as companies race to create one-stop shops to lure the biggest clients and invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning.


S&P submitted its offer on Friday to the EU competition enforcer, which extended its deadline for a decision to Oct. 22 from Oct. 8.


The Commission, which did not provide details in line with its policy, will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the proposal, demand more or open a four-month long investigation.


To address regulatory concerns about the deal, S&P struck a deal in August to sell its U.S oil pricing agency Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets to News Corp , subject to the closing of its IHS Markit deal.


The UK competition agency is also investigating the deal, with a decision to be announced on Oct. 19.


Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, competes with Platts, Argus and OPIS in providing news and information to the oil markets. 

Topics: economy S&P IHS Markit news agencies Data #markets

