Infath puts 47 Saudi real estate opportunities up for grabs in public auctions

RIYADH: A commercial station, residential lands, and houses in the Kingdom's capital city are just some of the 47 items up for auction this month by the Saudi Entrustment and Liquidation Centre.

The organisation, known as Infath, is carrying out the sales between Wednesday October 6 and Thursday October 14 through five public auctions, SPA reported.

Properties are up for grabs in numerous areas of Saudi Arabia, covering a total area of more than 1.6 million sqm.

The Makkah Inn auction will showcase four property opportunities represented in residential buildings and a building and a commercial station in Makkah, while the Al Zulfi Wonders auction involves 23 residential lands in Al-Zulfi's Aziziyah district.

The Durar Al Kharj electronic auction features four property opportunities in Al-Kharj governorate.

The Al-Yamamah electronic auction will showcase residential land in Al Zulfi governorate, while the Aliya Buraydah auction will feature 15 investment opportunities represented in 12 residential lands and 3 fenced lands in Buraydah.

Infath is an independent governmental center, seeking to build cooperation between the judicial and governmental entities in areas of liquidations, sales and other assets that are not subjected to a current legal dispute.