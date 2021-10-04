You are here

S&P offers concessions in bid for EU approval for IHS Markit deal

S&P offers concessions in bid for EU approval for IHS Markit deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

S&P offers concessions in bid for EU approval for IHS Markit deal

S&P offers concessions in bid for EU approval for IHS Markit deal
  • S&P announced the deal to create a new data powerhouse last November
  • The Commission, which did not provide details in line with its policy, will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the proposal
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Business information provider S&P Global Inc has offered a concession in an attempt to secure EU antitrust approval for its $44 billion buy of IHS Markit Ltd, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.


S&P announced the deal to create a new data powerhouse last November, underscoring the consolidation in the financial information services industry, as companies race to create one-stop shops to lure the biggest clients and invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning.


S&P submitted its offer on Friday to the EU competition enforcer, which extended its deadline for a decision to Oct. 22 from Oct. 8.


The Commission, which did not provide details in line with its policy, will now seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the proposal, demand more or open a four-month long investigation.


To address regulatory concerns about the deal, S&P struck a deal in August to sell its U.S oil pricing agency Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and related assets to News Corp , subject to the closing of its IHS Markit deal.


The UK competition agency is also investigating the deal, with a decision to be announced on Oct. 19.


Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, competes with Platts, Argus and OPIS in providing news and information to the oil markets. 

Topics: economy S&P IHS Markit news agencies Data #markets

Infath puts 47 Saudi real estate opportunities up for grabs in public auctions

Infath puts 47 Saudi real estate opportunities up for grabs in public auctions
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Infath puts 47 Saudi real estate opportunities up for grabs in public auctions

Infath puts 47 Saudi real estate opportunities up for grabs in public auctions
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A commercial station, residential lands, and houses in the Kingdom's capital city are just some of the 47 items up for auction this month by the Saudi Entrustment and Liquidation Centre.

The organisation, known as Infath, is carrying out the sales between Wednesday October 6 and Thursday October 14 through five public auctions, SPA reported.

Properties are up for grabs in numerous areas of Saudi Arabia, covering a total area of more than 1.6 million sqm.

The Makkah Inn auction will showcase four property opportunities represented in residential buildings and a building and a commercial station in Makkah, while the Al Zulfi Wonders auction involves 23 residential lands in Al-Zulfi's Aziziyah district.

The Durar Al Kharj electronic auction features four property opportunities in Al-Kharj governorate.

The Al-Yamamah electronic auction will showcase residential land in Al Zulfi governorate, while the Aliya Buraydah auction will feature 15 investment opportunities represented in 12 residential lands and 3 fenced lands in Buraydah.

Infath is an independent governmental center, seeking to build cooperation between the judicial and governmental entities in areas of liquidations, sales and other assets that are not subjected to a current legal dispute.

Topics: auction Entrustment and Liquidation Center (Infath)

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, 'greener' properties: Knight Frank

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
Houses on Jumeirah Palm island in Dubai, UAE. (Shutterstock)
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank

Middle East homebuyers want bigger, ‘greener’ properties: Knight Frank
  • Around 57 percent of respondents in the region said they would be most likely to buy a villa
  • Durrani said half of the respondents cited the energy efficiency of their home being a “very important” issue
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Home buyers in the Middle East are increasingly eyeing bigger houses or those in “more rural locations” for their next purchase, a new survey by global consultancy firm Knight Frank has revealed.

“The pandemic has fuelled aspirations for bigger homes, much like the respondents from elsewhere in the world,” the firm’s Head of Middle East research Faisal Durrani said, adding the pandemic has affected home buyers’ attitudes in recent months. 

Around 57 percent of respondents in the region said they would be most likely to buy a villa, or a home in a more rural location for their next purchase, slightly higher than the rest of the world’s respondents.

“In markets like Dubai, we’re already seeing villa demand driving faster price growth for villas than apartments. Indeed, villa values in Dubai have climbed by 7.8 percent since Q1 2020, compared to a 5.9 percent fall for apartments,” Durrani explained. 

The survey also found sustainability to be an important factor for home buyers in the region than elsewhere globally.

Durrani said half of the respondents cited the energy efficiency of their home being a “very important” issue, compared to only 42 percent of global buyers. 

“This should send a very strong signal to developers and planners around the region about how important ‘being greener’ will be in driving the success of new projects,” he added.

Topics: #economy Dubai real estate real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE Saudi real estate fund Dubai property #luxuryproperty #dubaiproperty Gulf property

Saudi Arabia's TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production

Saudi Arabia’s TRSDC teams up with Austrian biotech for sustainable food production
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is partnering with a biotechnology firm for sustainable food production, as the developer continues to promote “regenerative tourism” through the new Saudi giga project. 

Austrian company Blue Planet Ecosystems (BPE) will provide TRSDC with a solution to produce seafood sustainably, and to conduct algae production in a desert environment.

The move is in response to “growing consumer demand for sustainable protein,” the Red Sea company chief John Pagano said.

“Our partnership with Blue Planet Ecosystems means working together to set a new global standard in sustainable, multitrophic desert aquaculture where we can literally turn sunlight into seafood,” he added. 

BPE will specifically provide the Land-based Automated Recirculating Aquaculture (LARA) system, which mimics a natural aquatic ecosystem.

“The LARA system has a minimal environmental footprint and will not only help feed our guests and residents sustainably but will aid in carbon sequestration for our flagship destination as well as future projects on the Red Sea coast,” Pagano said. 

The first phase of the project will be implemented as a pilot to assess whether conditions at the Red Rea project are suitable for the solution to work effectively. 

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC Blue Planet Ecosystems

OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged: Sources

OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged: Sources
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged: Sources

OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged: Sources
  • Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand
  • OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month until at least April 2022
Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, despite pressure from consumers to cool a red hot market.


Ministers from The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, are due to gather online at 1300 GMT.

An OPEC+ ministerial panel that monitors market developments, known as JMMC, meets before that.


Brent crude was down 14 cents or 0.2 percent at $79.14 per barrel in earlier trading. It rose 1.5 percent last week, its fourth weekly gain in a row. U.S. oil dropped by 15 cents or 0.2 percent to $75.73, after gaining for the past six weeks.

Oil prices have risen due to the supply disruptions and a rise in global demand, pushing Brent last week above $80 to a near three-year high.


Risk appetite has been "boosted by growing confidence in a strong pick up in global growth," ANZ Research said in a note, but added that investors were now focused on the OPEC+ meeting due later on Monday.


OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month until at least April 2022 to phase out 5.8 million bpd of existing cuts. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters recently that producers were considering adding more than that deal envisaged.


The earliest any increase would take place would be November since the previous OPEC+ meeting decided October volumes.


The oil price rally has also been fuelled by an even bigger increase in gas prices that have spiked 300 percent and are trading around $200 per barrel in comparable terms, prompting switching to fuel oil and other crude products to generate electricity and for other industrial needs.


"The uneven nature of the post-pandemic recovery will keep demand-side uncertainties in play, giving rise to oil price volatility," Fitch Solutions said in a note. 

Topics: #economy OPEC #opec+ #russia #crudeoil #oil #oildemand #oilmarket #oilandgas #gas #fuelcosts #fuelshortage #saudi

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
Evergrande's group headquarter in Hong Kong (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Trading of Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended
  • Evergrande Property Services said that its shares were suspended from trading pending an announcement related to a merger or takeover
  • China Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80  percent of their value this year
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading in Hong Kong on Monday as investors awaited the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.


Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the state-run newspaper Securities Times, said another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group.


Hopson suspended trading of its shares in Hong Kong on Monday.

The suspension was “pending the release of announcement(s) in relation to a major transaction of the company under which the company agreed to acquire the shares of a company . . . listed on the stock exchange," it said in a filing.


The company said it would not comment on “market rumors.”


Evergrande Property Services said in its announcement to the Hong Kong exchange that its shares were suspended from trading pending an announcement related to a merger or takeover.


Phone calls to Evergrande's PR office in Hong Kong rang unanswered and the company's offices elsewhere in China were closed for a holiday.


Evergrande has been struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. The company owes billions to banks, customers and contractors and has been selling off assets to resolve its cash crunch.


Analysts say the Chinese government was reluctant to be seen as bailing Evergrande out at a time when authorities are pushing companies to reduce debt levels. A takeover of the company's property management arm would be one step in restructuring it by splitting it into smaller entities, said Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities in Hong Kong.


Evergrande is one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, with more than 200,000 employees, 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets of 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion). It owes creditors some 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion).


The company ran up billions of dollars in debt building apartment complexes, malls and office towers over the years. Its situation worsened after August 2020, when Beijing tightened controls on financing for China’s 12 biggest developers, forcing them to reduce corporate debt loads that are seen as a threat to the economy.


Evergrande has been selling off various assets to try to alleviate the problem. Last week, it sold its $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to cover its debt to the state-owned lender based in northeastern China.


China Evergrande Group's shares have lost more than 80  percent of their value this year and ratings agencies say it is at risk of defaulting on its debts.

 

Topics: economy Evergrande China #property Global shares

