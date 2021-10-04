You are here

Jordan rejects 'inaccurate' reports on king's ownership of property abroad

Jordan rejects ‘inaccurate’ reports on king’s ownership of property abroad
In this file photo taken on May 26, 2021, Jordan's King Abdullah II meets with US Secretary of State (unseen) at Bayt Al-Urdon in the Jordanian capital Amman. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan rejects ‘inaccurate’ reports on king’s ownership of property abroad

Jordan rejects ‘inaccurate’ reports on king’s ownership of property abroad
  • King Abdullah II says coverage is part of ongoing campaigns targeting Jordan
Updated 14 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The Jordanian Royal Court on Monday rejected “inaccurate” and “exaggerated” news reports on lavish properties owned by King Abdullah II abroad.

The court said the king’s ownership of foreign residences is no secret and he uses them during his official visits.

The reports, published in several news organizations, including the BBC, included “inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts.”

“It is no secret that His Majesty owns a number of apartments and residences in the United States and the United Kingdom. This is not unusual nor improper,” the statement said.

The property details were published as part of leaked offshore financial documents dubbed the “Pandora Papers.” 

The reports claimed that King Abdullah owns lavish properties worth more than $100 million in the US and UK.

The leaked financial documents claimed that the king used secretly owned firms to buy 15 properties since his accession to the throne in 1999.

The Royal Court said the details of the properties were not publicized due to privacy and security concerns, “particularly in light of heightened security risks.”

“His Majesty uses these properties during official visits and hosts officials and foreign dignitaries there. The King and his family members also stay in some of these properties during private visits,” the statement said. “These properties are not publicized out of security and privacy concerns, and not out of secrecy or an attempt to hide them, as these reports have claimed.”

The measures to maintain privacy are crucial for a head of state in King Abdullah’s position, the statement added.

The Royal Court described the publication of these reports as a “flagrant security breach and a threat to His Majesty’s and his family’s safety.”

“The cost of these properties and all related expenditures have been personally funded by His Majesty. None of these expenses have been funded by the state budget or treasury. This also applies to the personal expenditures of His Majesty and his family,” the statement said.

In response to some of the reports comparing the king’s ownership of extravagant properties with Jordan’s reliance on foreign assistance, the Royal Court said: “Any allegations that link these private properties to public funds or assistance are baseless and deliberate attempts to distort facts.”

“Such allegations are defamatory and designed to target Jordan’s reputation as well as His Majesty’s credibility and the critical role he plays regionally and internationally.”

During a meeting on Monday with tribal leaders and notables from the kingdom’s central Badia region, King Abdullah said there is a “campaign” against Jordan.

“There is a campaign against Jordan and it is not the first time. We are stronger than these campaigns.”

The king said “there is nothing to hide,” adding that there are parties seeking to sabotage the country.

Topics: Jordan

New Egyptian ambassador to Ethiopia presents his credentials

Newly appointed ambassador of Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Omar Gad presenting credentials to Director General of the Protocol Affairs of Ethiopia, Feysel Alyie. (Twitter: @mfaethiopia)
Newly appointed ambassador of Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Omar Gad presenting credentials to Director General of the Protocol Affairs of Ethiopia, Feysel Alyie. (Twitter: @mfaethiopia)
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

New Egyptian ambassador to Ethiopia presents his credentials

Newly appointed ambassador of Egypt, Dr. Mohamed Omar Gad presenting credentials to Director General of the Protocol Affairs of Ethiopia, Feysel Alyie. (Twitter: @mfaethiopia)
  • Mohamed Omar Gad wants to establish cooperation between the countries in light of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis
  • Ethiopian embassy in Cairo shut down for 3-6 months but ambassador says ‘closure decision is not related to the crisis’
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mohamed Omar Gad, the new Egyptian ambassador to Addis Ababa, presented his credentials to Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde.

The official Ethiopian News Agency reported that Zewde had received credentials of a number of foreign ambassadors, including from Egypt, New Zealand, Denmark, Djibouti, Australia, Thailand, and the EU.

On June 22, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi announced the appointment of Gad as an “extraordinary ambassador” to Ethiopia. He succeeded Osama Abdel-Khalek, who held the position since 2018 before he was appointed as his country’s permanent representative to the UN.

A few days ago, Gad met with and presented a copy of his credentials as ambassador to Ethiopia to Faisal Ali, director of the protocol department at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Ali called for building on the historical relations between the two countries and achieving cooperation in common natural resources. He also wished the Egyptian ambassador success in his new mission.

Gad talked about the importance of establishing cooperation between the two countries in light of their connection to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River.

On Sept. 26, the Ethiopian ambassador to Egypt, Marcos Tekele, announced the suspension of the Ethiopian embassy in Cairo beginning this month.

In statements to the BBC, Tekele said that his country decided to suspend the embassy’s work in Cairo for a period of three to six months, starting this month, for financial and economic reasons related to reducing the costs of running the embassy.

“The closure decision is not related to the crisis of the Renaissance Dam between the two countries at the present time,” the Ethiopian ambassador said.

Tekele said the commissioner of the embassy will manage it and take care of Ethiopian interests in Cairo during that period.

Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have been negotiating to no avail since 2011 to reach an agreement on filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and guaranteeing each country’s rights to the Nile waters.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Ethiopia

As migrant shipwreck survivors remember dead, hundreds more die this year trying to reach Italy

As migrant shipwreck survivors remember dead, hundreds more die this year trying to reach Italy
Updated 04 October 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

As migrant shipwreck survivors remember dead, hundreds more die this year trying to reach Italy

As migrant shipwreck survivors remember dead, hundreds more die this year trying to reach Italy
  • Save the Children says 18,000 migrants have perished, gone missing in central Mediterranean in past 8 years 
  • Mayor of Lampedusa calls on EU to honor promises, stop tragedies
Updated 04 October 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Almost 18,000 people in the past eight years — 1,000 this year only — have lost their lives or gone missing while trying to reach Italy from North Africa, NGO Save the Children said on the anniversary of one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean.

In a report presented on Sunday for the Italian National Day in Remembrance of the Victims of Immigration, Save the Children said that Lampedusa, the tiny Mediterranean island closer to Africa than to the Italian mainland, continues to be one of the main points of arrival and initial reception. Since the beginning of the year, over 6,000 unaccompanied minors have reached Italy via sea, with most of them landing on the island.

“After that tragedy, everyone made promises. The EU pledged they would do their best to stop this chain of death. The facts tell us that no promise has been kept so far. Every day we are informed about more deaths of desperate people who only want to reach Europe to build a better future,” Salvatore Martello, mayor of Lampedusa, told Arab News at the end of a memorial ceremony to remember the 368 migrants who lost their lives in a shipwreck on Oct. 3, 2013.

Many of the dead in the accident were Eritreans and Ethiopians who became trapped on the boat when it overturned or drowned trying to swim ashore. The capsizing occurred just off an uninhabited islet and less than a kilometer from Lampedusa itself.

“I well remember all the authorities who came here for the funeral service looking at the coffins in our airport’s hangar, all promising that such a thing would not be allowed to happen again. Eight years later, I cannot say that that pledge has been honored,” Martello adds.

He repeated his appeal to the EU to “commit to creating a structured, coordinated, and effective search and rescue operation for the central Mediterranean.”

While speaking to Arab News, Martello received a phone call from the chief of the island’s coast guard, informing him that only in the previous night, 748 migrants landed in Lampedusa. A 4-month-old baby was among them.

“You see? It never stops. We welcome everyone here, and my people do their best to help, but if the ‘big shots’ in Brussels and in Rome do not act soon, we will be mourning more and more fatalities. Now, the reception facility is full. We can only accommodate 250 people there. Where do we send those other people?”

The Mediterranean route, he explained, “is one of the most dangerous in the world. People cross miles and miles on ramshackle boats or dinghies. Somebody must do something. We cannot only cry when people die. We must act. States must act. And must act now.” Martello urged for an “appropriate system to receive and provide protection for the most vulnerable, including unaccompanied minors.”

Some survivors of the October 2013 shipwreck attended the memorial ceremony, tossing flowers into the sea. A Catholic priest and an imam participated in the seaside service.

At the end of the ceremony, everyone went for a moment of reflection to the “Gate of Europe,” a monument by Italian artist Mimmo Paladino, located in the southernmost point of Lampedusa and of Europe, to remember the many migrants who died and went missing in the Mediterranean.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in a message that “Europe can be the landing place for all those who want to escape from slavery.”

Topics: Lampedusa Mediterranean migrants

Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested

Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested

Israel accuses Iran of Cyprus attack plot after suspect arrested
  • "This was a terrorist incident directed by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus," said spokesman for Israel’s Prime Minister
  • Cypriot police chief Stelios Papatheodorou told reporters: "A person has been arrested, in whose possession a pistol and cartridges were found."
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM/NICOSIA: Israel accused Iran on Monday of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested.
“This was a terrorist incident directed by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus,” Matan Sidi, spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the Iranian Embassy in Nicosia.
Earlier on Monday, Cypriot police chief Stelios Papatheodorou told reporters: “A person has been arrested, in whose possession a pistol and cartridges were found.”
“It is a sensitive case, which is why a remand request was held behind closed doors,” Papatheodorou added.
Cypriot media, citing a police source, have reported that the suspect, who has not been charged, was arrested on Sept. 27 in the capital Nicosia, just after crossing by car from a checkpoint linking the Turkish-controlled north and the southern parts of the ethnically divided island.
A silencer was also found in his vehicle, the reports said. People using the checkpoint at the time reported extensive searches of vehicles during the crossover transit.
Israel appeared to hint that its intelligence services had contributed to Cyprus’ foiling of the suspected attack plot.
“There are security threats. As you can see, the Shin Bet, the Mossad, all of the security forces know how to handle them,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters when asked about the incident. “The fact is that we’re there. We’re minding matters.”
Cypriot media have also reported that the suspect was on the island for about 20 days prior to his arrest and rented two cars in succession. They said he used an electric scooter to travel frequently to the north side of the island via a pedestrian crossing.
In his statement, Sidi denied local media reports on Sunday that described the arrest as having thwarted a criminally motivated assassination attempt against Teddy Sagi, an Israeli magnate.

Topics: Cyprus Israel Iran

Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 

Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 
Updated 04 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 

Egypt prevents students from entering universities without coronavirus vaccination certificate 
  • Ministry spokesman, Adel Abdel Ghaffar, said that the ministry had equipped more than 300 centers to vaccinate students
Updated 04 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian ministry of higher education has announced that students cannot enter universities or university dormitories without a certificate proving that they have had the coronavirus vaccine.

Ministry spokesman, Adel Abdel Ghaffar, said that the ministry had equipped more than 300 centers to vaccinate students.

“Technical teams and awareness teams are scattered in various Egyptian universities,” he said. Students could get the vaccine on the same day if they went to youth centers providing the vaccination service.

“The vaccination is available at the level of the various governorates of the republic for free,” Abdel Ghaffar said. Students could receive the vaccine in university hospitals, he said.

The spokesman said that was no excuse for students not having the vaccine. “Universities are strict in this matter to ensure safety within all universities, and universities take measures that determine whether the student receives the vaccine or not,” he said.

Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, adviser to the Egyptian president for health and prevention affairs, said that the possibility of postponing study in light of the increase in infections in the country would be considered depending on the circumstances. The Egyptian supreme committee for the management of the coronavirus was closely following developments related to the virus, he said.

Taj El-Din said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was closely following the issue of vaccinating teaching staff, workers and employees in universities and schools, as well as university students, and said that a large number of these people had received the vaccine.

Tariq Shawky, the Egyptian minister of education and technical education, confirmed that education was taking place in person in schools, with the application of precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt university

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary

Lebanon judge investigating port blast kept on case by judiciary
  • The probe was in danger of stalling for the second time this year after the complaint froze judge Tarek Bitar’s activities
Updated 04 October 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: The lead judge investigating the disastrous Beirut port blast will be kept on the case after Lebanon’s court of cassation rejected a legal complaint filed against him, local media reported on Monday.
The probe was in danger of stalling for the second time this year after the complaint froze judge Tarek Bitar’s activities. His predecessor Fady Sawan was removed in February after a similar legal filing.

Topics: Beirut blast

