Tunisian data management startup Biware raises $1.2m in seed round

Data management and analysis startup Biware has raised $1.2 million seed funding round.

The Tunisia-based business supports companies to use data for strategic purposes, including increasing revenues, optimizing costs, and reducing losses.

It will use the money to employ more Biware’s data engineers, and to establish three more offices in Africa and Europe by 2025.

“Our first customers were telecoms operators, a sector with strong competition, where the detailed knowledge of the behaviors of their customers is a strategic lever for marketing to capture, increase revenue, and retain the customer,” the Biware team said in a statement.

The startup currently has a portfolio of about 50 customers in the finance, telecoms, retail, service, and energy sectors in the African and European markets.