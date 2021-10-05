You are here

Saudi Arabia’s gold reserves estimated at 323 tons

Updated 05 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has huge underground gold reserves estimated at 323.7 tons, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Official data shows that the Kingdom has six factories producing gold and silver bullion with an investment volume exceeding SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has so far issued 477 gold ore detection licenses.

Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks: Market wrap

Updated 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bitcoin hits $50k for first time in four weeks: Market wrap

Updated 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, rose above the $50,000 level for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday, adding to a series of gains since the start of October.

The cryptocurrency fell below that level on September 7 amid a broader selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on September 21.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Funding

Bitwage, the leading cryptocurrency-based payroll and invoicing company, has raised $1.5 million in its latest funding round.

It will use the funds to expand its functionality, as it now faces competition from Coinbase, which has launched a similar service for US citizens.

The round was conducted by Bnktothefuture, an online platform that allows registered investors to support projects directly.

The company achieved its goal with the participation of Draper Associates and Max Keiser’s Heisenberg Capital.

"When we first started in 2014, Bitcoin payroll was just a niche for cypherpunks and crypto anarchists. The tailwinds are picking up for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payroll to become a massive multi-billion dollar industry,” Jonathan Chester, CEO of Bitwage said.

No more cryptocurrency

Former US President Donald Trump commented on the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the crypto crackdown by the Chinese government.

“I don’t want to have other currencies coming out and hurting or demeaning the dollar in any way,” he said

Meanwhile, the CEO of global investment bank JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, continues to voice his anti-Bitcoin and anti-crypto stance, stating that Bitcoin has no intrinsic value and that regulators will get out of it.

"If people are using it for tax avoidance and ransomware, it’s going to be regulated, whether you like it or not,” he said in an interview with Axios on HBO, adding; “It’s got no intrinsic value, and regulators are going to regulate the hell out of it.”

Adoption

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, better known as Mr. Wonderful, revealed that his portfolio now has greater exposure to cryptocurrencies than gold for the first time.

He also hopes to increase his allocation to cryptocurrencies to 7 percent in the next few months, justifying that he does not see a situation where crypto disappears.

"For the first time ever, my crypto exposure is greater than gold,” he tweeted on his official account.

Market

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 3.84 percent to $50,082.55 at 5:27 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,446.84, up 1.58 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Major world economies experience slow growth in September: Economic wrap

Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

Major world economies experience slow growth in September: Economic wrap

Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH/CAIRO: The US private sector experienced the slowest growth in a year as its composite Purchase Managers’ Index reached 55 in September. Labor shortages and smaller increases in manufacturing and services demand were responsible for the weaker growth.

The euro zone’s composite PMI was recorded at 56.2, also reflecting the slowest growth in the private sector in 5 months. While orders and employment slightly expanded, shortfalls in inputs hindered the manufacturing and services output. Moreover, the UK PMI stood at 54.9, indicating a nominal rise compared to previous months. This was largely due to slower manufacturing growth.

Australia’s IHS Markit Composite PMI has continued its contractionary trend, standing at  46.5 in September. The indicator has been achieving below-50 readings for the previous three months now. 

Similarly, the au Jibun Bank Japan Composite PMI showed that both manufacturing and services sectors experienced a slowdown in terms of output in September. In addition, the Russian private sector only marginally grew in September as the country’s PMI reached 50.5 in September. 

A more positive outlook is the case for India as its composite PMI showed positive growth, reaching 55.3 in September. This was stimulated by increases in aggregate business activity and new work intakes.

Trade news

US trade deficit hits a record level of $73.3 billion in August as imports reach an all-time high of $287 billion, according to data published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Exports only slightly increased by 0.5 percent month-on-month, amounting to $213.7 billion. The trade deficit with China widened further as it increased by $3.1 billion in August to stand at $28.1 billion at the end of the month.

On the other hand, Canada’s trade surplus rose to CAD 1.94 billion in August, according to Statistics Canada, as exports increased by 0.8 percent and imports fell by 1.4 percent. Similarly, Australia’s trade surplus reached another record high of AUD 15.08 billion in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported. This was driven by an impressive MoM growth in exports valued at 4 percent.

American manufacturing
Despite shortages in raw materials and labor, US factory orders grew in August by 1.2 percent, the Commerce Department said. This comes at a time when economic growth seems to have slowed down in the third quarter but the manufacturing sector continues to demonstrate strength. 

China’s private sector

US study shows that China needs stronger private sector participation “to maintain a growth potential that exceeds 3 percent annually by the middle of this decade.” The Atlantic Council and consultancy Rhodium Group also added that China needs more two-way flow cross-border investments.

Italy’s budget deficit

The Italian National Institute of Statistics reported on Tuesday that the public budget deficit shrank to 10.2 percent of GDP in the first half of the year, a 1.6 percentage point difference from the 11.8 percent recorded in the same period last year.

Bank of America launches research on digital assets

Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Bank of America launches research on digital assets

Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bank of America, one of the largest banks on Wall Street, has launched digital asset research as it looks to scale its crypto trading business.

The bank formed a specialized unit to fuel the growing institutional demand for cryptocurrencies during the summer of 2021 led by Alkesh Shah, head of Global Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Strategy.

“Banks are capitulating one by one, Bank of America is only the latest in a series of major banks to initiate coverage on digital assets or even get involved in the blockchain a la SocGen. And the regulators certainly aren’t ignoring it,” Martha Reyes, head of research at digital asset prime brokerage and exchange BEQUANT, said.

GCC banks push on with funding; customer deposits remain main source

Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 
Ziad Sabbah

  S&P Global Ratings report says Saudi banks lending pushed regional annualized rate up
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN  Ziad Sabbah

MOSCOW/CAIRO: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s banking sector continues to show signs of strengths with core customer deposits remaining the main source of funding for the regional banks, a report by S&P Global rating said.

The ratings firm said Saudi Arabia led the region in lending which grew by 7.9 percent. Corporate lending and mortgage activity dominated the scene.

Growth in the Saudi banks’ lending pushed the overall GCC annualized rate to 8.4 percent in 2021, up from 6.6 percent in 2020. 

As compared to the Kingdom, the GCC countries recorded slower growth in their offered loans. Most notably, the UAE had a very small (annualized) growth in lending; amounting only to 0.6 percent. However, S&P expects this to change in 2H 2021 with the start of Expo 2020.

Apart from Qatar, only Bahrain exceeded the 10-percent mark for the net external debt/systemwide loans ratio while other countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE reported negative values; a sign that the majority of banks in the region are mainly depending on core customer deposits not external funding. 

On the other hand, Qatar’s banking system increased its wholesale funding significantly in the last few years as its net external debt/systemwide loans ratio was nearing 40 percent for 2020 and the 2021 forecast, S&P Global Ratings showed. 

The ratings firm said:“Qatari banks are now vulnerable to a shift in investor sentiment or a scaling back of Western central banks’ liquidity support measures.”
Customer deposits in the GCC grew by an annualized 6.6 percent in the first half of 2021, a slight increase from the 6.3 percent recorded in 2019. This rise was driven by jumps in consumer spending and corporate activities, following recovery from the adverse effects of the pandemic in 2020.       

The report stated that Western and local central banks’ interventions were among the primary reasons that protected GCC banks from uncertainty and deteriorations in asset quality. They provided regional banks with the much-needed liquidity injections and regulatory forbearance measures.

Islamic banks and conventional banks’ asset quality were also compared in the report. Asset quality did not differ much between the two types of banks as Islamic banks’ NPL ratio stood at 3.5 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to the slightly higher 4 percent for conventional banks. 

Islamic banks’ maintained a slim upper-hand again in the coverage ratio, recording 157.3 percent in the first half of 2021 while conventional banks’ ratio amounted to 139.5 percent. 

S&P added that: “We consider these ratios comparable and don't read much into the slight differences between the segments.”

The report points out that Islamic banks usually have a higher exposure to the real estate sector than conventional banks due to the asset backing principle of Islamic finance, which results in higher collateralization.

The report stressed that “collateral realization is still difficult in the GCC. In addition, real estate is the preferred form of collateral and its value has been declining in most GCC markets over the past three years.”

The UAE also experienced the biggest deterioration in asset quality as its NPL ratio reached 6.6 percent in the first half of 2021. This is due to a fraud case involving a large corporation and strains on the construction, real estate and hospitality sectors. 

The entire region’s NPL ratio rose to 3.8 percent on average at mid-year 2021, up from 3.1 percent at the end of 2019, according to S&P’s sample of banks. 

S&P expects it to further rise in the next 12-24 months while staying below 6 percent.

World Bank official predicts 3.3% GDP growth for Kingdom in 2022

Updated 05 October 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

World Bank official predicts 3.3% GDP growth for Kingdom in 2022

  Abousleiman bullish on the expansion of the Kingdom's non-oil sector
Updated 05 October 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: With an improvement in global oil demand, the World Bank has predicted Saudi Arabia’s average gross domestic product to reach 2.4 percent in 2021 and 3.3 percent the next year.
Issam Abousleiman, the World Bank’s director for GCC countries, told Arab News that rapid vaccine rollout around the world would lift crude demand, especially in advanced economies, and reverse the massive GDP contraction (4.1 percent) the Kingdom witnessed at the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
The official, however, warned that the bank’s baseline energy projections remained susceptible to pandemic-related risks, most notably the emergence of new coronavirus variants and renewed restrictions, which may result in a fresh fall in global oil demand.
Abousleiman also warned that the current OPEC+ agreement could come under pressure from “a sharper-than-expected increase in US shale output, accentuating concerns of producers about market share.”
Oil prices are currently at a seven-year high and this week OPEC + reiterated its decision, made in July, to raise production by a modest 400,000 barrels per day in November, less than 0.5 percent of the global demand, ignoring political pressure to increase output.
Abousleiman was also bullish on the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector, and the work of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center, which aims to improve innovation and efficiency in planned infrastructure schemes.
He said: “The non-oil sector is expected to resume its growth trajectory in the medium-term, reflecting stronger private consumption, higher capital spending by the Public Investment Fund under its five-year investment strategy, and a pickup in religious tourism following the lifting of an international travel ban in May.”
Along with tourism, Abousleiman pointed to green energy and climate change adaptation as key growth areas as Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy away from oil.
He said: “This could include renewable energy where the Kingdom has a comparative advantage and can produce energy very cheaply for local consumption as well as for export. This could be further enhanced through regional integration of the electricity market, a pilot that has started where the Kingdom is playing a leading role.”
Plans to increase cross-border electricity trade across the Middle East, from the current level of 2 percent to around 40 percent by 2035, are currently underway, accelerated by the pandemic.
Abousleiman, a Lebanese national, who has been with the World Bank since 1989, praised Saudi Arabia’s financial support to the Kingdom’s fast-expanding small business sector during the pandemic.
He said: “SMEs were significantly affected by the pandemic, not only in Saudi Arabia, but also globally.”
He said actions by the government, which included a $21.3 billion support package for firms and additional wage support, along with funding to enable businesses to defer payments and soft loans “clearly demonstrated the government’s commitment to the private sector development and SMEs.”

