Denmark charges 3 citizens with planning terror attacks

Copenhagen chief prosecutor said Tuesday police foiled the plot when two male suspects were arrested. The men and a woman were detained in December 2019 and have remained in custody since then. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 October 2021
AP

  • Copenhagen chief prosecutor said police foiled the plot when the two male suspects were arrested
  • The men and a woman were detained in December 2019 and have remained in custody since then.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Danish prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged three people with attempting to carry out acts of terrorism by acquiring bomb-making chemicals. They also acquired equipment that were to be used for an attack “in an unknown place either in Denmark or abroad.”
Copenhagen chief prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said police foiled the plot when the two male suspects were arrested. The men and a woman were detained in December 2019 and have remained in custody since then.
None of the suspects was named. In a statement, Nilas said the men are ages 22 and 23, and the woman is 39. One of the men has Danish citizenship, and the other man and the woman have dual citizenships. Their other nationalities was not given.
If found guilty of the main terror charge, they would be eligible for life prison terms, although defendants sentenced to life in Denmark serve an average of about 16 years.
The woman faces additional charges. She was charged with financing terrorist activities by acting through an intermediary to transfer money to people associated with the Daesh group.
Prosecutors also charged her with promoting terrorist activities by allegedly helping several people affiliated with IS to create social media profiles and communicate on the Internet, as well as by having spread the extremist group’s propaganda online.
A trial is scheduled to begin in November in Copenhagen.

Topics: Denmark Copenhagen terrorism bomb

India faces flak over ‘joke’ COVID-19 compensation scheme

India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 56 min 29 sec ago

India faces flak over ‘joke’ COVID-19 compensation scheme

India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Total payout exceeds $300m based on $674 per death
Updated 56 min 29 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after India’s Supreme Court approved a government plan to pay INR50,000 ($674) for every coronavirus death in the country as compensation to the deceased’s next of kin, experts and victims’ families on Tuesday described the payout as a “joke” and “too little” to ease their suffering.

According to official data, India has registered nearly 447,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last year, with the total compensation amounting to more than $300 million based on the $674 payoff.

Experts say the fatality count is at least 10 times higher, with most people losing their lives during the second wave of the outbreak between March and May this year.

Nitish Kumar, 15, from the eastern state of Bihar, lost both of his parents to COVID-19 in May. 

He said that while he was “grateful” for the state support, it did not reduce the challenges for him and his two siblings, aged 17 and 13.

“We have no guardian, and I'm the only bread earner left,” he told Arab News. “We need at least INR15,000 to INR20,000 per month to feed ourselves and pay for our education and other expenses. How long will the compensation last against that?” 

He worried that the little money they were receiving from the state’s child welfare department and their parents’ meagre savings would soon dry up.

“For us, the major challenge is not only to survive but to establish ourselves and make our future. It seems very difficult now,” said Kumar, who wants to be a doctor.

In its order on Monday, the top court directed the government to disburse the compensatory amount through the state disaster relief fund within 30 days of a family applying.

It also warned authorities not to turn down claims if the death certificates failed to mention COVID-19 as the cause, but specified that “deaths occurring due to poisoning, suicide, homicide” and accidents would not be considered COVID-19 deaths even if it was an accompanying condition.

It said compensation would be provided “over and above the amounts paid by the centre and state under various benevolent schemes.”

Gaurav Kumar Bansal, one of the lawyers who filed a petition seeking payment of INR400,000 each to the families of COVID-19 victims, said the $674 disbursed by the government would not last long.

He suggested instead that the compensation be needs-based.

“The amount would mean a lot for the marginalized section of the society, but it would not be enough for others who are well-to-do,” he told Arab News. “With a family of three, we always need money to survive.”

In his June petition to the court, Bansal said that since the COVID-19 pandemic had been declared a national disaster, the government was legally bound to pay $5,500 to next of kin, as mandated by the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The government said paying this amount was beyond its “fiscal affordability” as it also needed funds for other pandemic-related expenses. Government authorities were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Tuesday.

But Bansal said while the final compensation amount was far less than what they had petitioned for, for many who were from economically marginalized and vulnerable sections of society, this amount meant “something” for them.

Dr. Anand Chourasia, from the eastern city of Dhanbad, lost his wife, also a doctor, to COVID-19 in April. He questioned the “worth of $674 in this era.”

“To claim this amount, you will have to do so much paperwork that many would not bother to claim it. I feel this is just playing with our emotions,” he told Arab News.

Economists argued the government could have “honored its legal commitment” by paying $5,500 to each victim.

“The total cost of giving $5,500 to at least 450,000 people would not have been more than $2,250 million, which is less than 0.5 percent of the national budget and very much affordable,” Delhi-based economist Prof. Arun Kumar told Arab News. “The compensation of $674 is too little for a family, and the government should have considered the losses the family has suffered.”

Social activist and founder of the Human Liberty Network NGO, Suresh Kumar, called the $674 compensation “a joke” and “an insult” to those children and families who needed government support.

“India is a welfare state, and the government should do everything possible to support the families and children who need them,” he added.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the UN health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said Tuesday that no decision is imminent.
The clarification comes after Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days said that administrative issues were among the main holdups in WHO’s decision-making process about whether to grant an emergency use listing to Sputnik V, as it has for a half-dozen other vaccines.
Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the vaccine after a rigorous review process, and could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program organized by WHO and key partners that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.
“As with other candidate vaccines, WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites and will publish decisions on their EUL (emergency use listing) status when all the data are available and the review is concluded,” WHO said in a statement. “The EUL assessment process aims to speed up equitable access to vaccines in order to save lives and bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”
The vaccines WHO has approved are Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm.
After a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Murashko on Saturday said “all barriers have been removed” for further review of Sputnik V, as quoted by Russian news agencies and the official Twitter page of the Sputnik V vaccine.
“Today we see no obstacles to further work,” and this was confirmed by Tedros, Murashko said. Some administrative procedures remained to be completed but the issues were not about the vaccine itself, he said.
On Monday, Murashko added that “disagreements” with WHO had been resolved, and the production sites and registering company in Russia “should submit the entire package of documents within a week or a week and a half, and the further process will begin.”
In a phone interview, WHO spokeswoman Daniela Bagozzi said Tuesday that only the WHO’s technical advisory group on emergency use listings — not the WHO director-general himself — has final say about whether a vaccine obtains emergency approval.
Once WHO receives the full amount of data that it needs, when production sites have been inspected, and when the data is deemed to meet WHO criteria, the group can schedule a meeting to validate a candidate vaccine for an emergency use listing.
No such meeting has been set for Sputnik V. The next vaccine on the group’s agenda is one from India’s Bharat Biotech, which is expected to be discussed this month.

Topics: Russia Russian Sputnik V vaccine WHO #covid-19

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul
LONDON: A British former soldier who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has flown out of Kabul with UK officials, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday.
Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials.
The Sun tabloid reported that Slater’s evacuation was directly supervised by the British defense minister Ben Wallace.
Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police, runs a chain of NGOs in Afghanistan, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland to Pakistan after failing to secure places for them on a British airlift.
He was questioned over why single women were staying in hotels without husbands.
The Taliban then released Slater but said he could only take one staff member across the land border while ordering the others to return to Kabul.
Slater urged the Foreign Office in London to help evacuate his staff from the country after a “complete disaster” at the border.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Ben Slater

Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader

Azerbaijan shuts mosque linked to Iran supreme leader
TEHRAN: Azerbaijan has closed a mosque linked to Iran’s supreme leader, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday, days after Tehran launched war games near their shared border in a move denounced by Baku.
“The mosque and representative office of Seyyed Ali Akbar Ojaghnejad, representative of supreme leader (Ayatollah) Ali Khamenei in Baku, were sealed and closed today by order of the authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Tasnim said, without giving further details.
Ojaghnejad has held the post since 1996, according to the website of his office, which is located inside the mosque.
Azerbaijan’s interior ministry spokesman Eskhan Zahidov said in a statement that the move was necessary because of “a surge in Covid-19 cases in several locations in Baku” and that the mosque’s operation had been “suspended temporarily.”
Iran’s embassy in Baku said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it had followed up on the matter via diplomatic channels, adding that there had been no advanced warning of the move.
Since mid-September, tensions have soared between the two neighbors, who share a 700-kilometer (430-mile) border.
On Friday, the Iranian army’s ground forces began maneuvers near the frontier, a move criticized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” Aliyev had told Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Iran invoked its “sovereignty” to dismiss Azerbaijan’s concerns.
“Iran will not tolerate the presence of the Zionist regime near our borders,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, alluding to Iran’s arch-foe Israel.
Israel is a major arms supplier to Azerbaijan, which last year won a six-week war with neighbor Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said Monday that Iran’s claims were groundless.
“We reject the allegations of any third party’s presence near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, such allegations are totally baseless,” she said.
Another recent bone of contention was Baku’s decision to impose customs taxes on Iranian trucks crossing its territory to Armenia.
To avoid the route, Iran’s roads ministry announced on Monday that it was sending a delegation to Yerevan to discuss the completion of a road that directly links Iran to Armenia.
The statement said Azerbaijan “currently controls 20 kilometers of this 400 kilometer road that runs from Norduz (in Iran) to Yerevan.”
Iran was “ready to complete the remaining part of the road as soon as possible,” said the statement, which called the road “strategic” for Iranian trade.

Topics: Azerbaijan ilham aliyev Ali Khamenei

EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe

EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe
BRUSSELS: The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn’t forgotten.
According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. More than one in three people have considered emigrating to escape the abuse.
The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said it was presenting what amounts to the first strategy of its kind given the “persistence and a significant increase of anti-Semitic incidents” around the 27-country bloc.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the strategy we are presenting today is a step change in how we respond to antisemitism. Europe can only prosper when its Jewish communities feel safe and prosper.”
Under the plan, which will be rolled out over this decade, the commission will use EU funds to support member countries as they develop their own national strategies and complement their actions.
The aim is to set up a Europe-wide network of “trusted flaggers” along with Jewish organizations to help remove illegal online hate speech. Brussels will also work with industry and IT companies to prevent the illegal display and sale of Nazi-related symbols, memorabilia and literature online.
Funding will be provided to better protect public spaces and places of worship to help Jewish people feel safer, with 24 million euros ($28 million) available already next year. Other steps will be taken to safeguard Jewish heritage, and raise awareness about Jewish culture, life and traditions.
One in 20 Europeans has never heard of the Holocaust, so the commission also wants to try to keep memory of the genocide alive by creating a network of sites “where the Holocaust happened” in cooperation with local communities.
About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II.
Another focus of the plan is to ensure that EU aid and development funds that go abroad cannot be used for activities that might incite hatred and violence against the Jewish people.

Topics: European Commission antisemitism Jewish European Union Holocaust

