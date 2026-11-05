RIYADH: Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs Ambassador Khalid Al-Qahtani met the Ambassador of Jordan to the Kingdom Haitham Abu Alfoul in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed consular matters of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi met Venezuela’s Ambassador to the Kingdom David Velasquez Caraballo.