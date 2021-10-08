UN declares access to a clean environment a human right

You are here

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental human right. (Reuters/File Photo)
Reuters

  • The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain
  • Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council on Friday recognized access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, formally adding its weight to the global fight against climate change and its devastating consequences.
The vote passed with overwhelming support, despite criticism in the lead-up from some countries, notably the United States and Britain.
The resolution, first discussed in the 1990s, is not legally binding but has the potential to shape global standards. Lawyers involved in climate litigation say it could help them build arguments in cases involving the environment and human rights.
“This has life-changing potential in a world where the global environmental crisis causes more than nine million premature deaths every year,” said David Boyd, UN special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, who called the decision a “historic breakthrough.”
The text, proposed by Costa Rica, the Maldives, Morocco, Slovenia and Switzerland, was passed with 43 votes in favor and 4 abstentions from Russia, India, China and Japan, prompting a rare burst of applause in the Geneva forum.
Britain, which was among the critics of the proposal in recent intense negotiations, voted in favor in a surprise, last-minute move. Its ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Rita French, said the UK was voting ‘yes’ because it shared supporters’ ambition to tackle climate change but added that states would not be bound to the resolution’s terms.
The United States did not vote since it is not currently a member of the 47-member Council.
Costa Rica’s ambassador, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, said the decision will “send a powerful message to communities around the world struggling with climate hardship that they are not alone.”
Critics had raised various objections, saying the Council was not the appropriate forum and citing legal concerns.
Environmental defenders had said Britain’s earlier critical stance was undermining its pledges ahead of the global climate conference it is hosting in Glasgow next month.
John Knox, a former UN special rapporteur, said ahead of the vote that those who had criticized the resolution were “on the wrong side of history.”
The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 percent of the global total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution and chemical exposure.
Another proposal led by the Marshall Islands to create a new special rapporteur on climate change was also approved by the Council on Friday.

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal
  • Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat: ‘We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota’
  • Several hundred Rohingya have fled Bhashan Char only to be detained on other islands or in coastal villages
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
AFP

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal after sealing an agreement for the United Nations to provide help, officials said Friday.
Some 19,000 of the Muslim refugees from Myanmar have already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite doubts raised by aid groups, officials said.
Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that tens of thousands more would go once the monsoon storms that batter the Bay of Bengal each year end in November.
“We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota,” he told AFP.
The government has spent about $350 million building shelters on the 53 square kilometer (20 square mile) island which was formed by tidal silt deposits about 20 years ago.
On top of the inhospitable weather, the island is 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Bangladesh mainland and some Rohingya groups say people were forced to go there.
About 850,000 Rohingya are packed into camps along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Most fled a Myanmar military clampdown in 2017 that the UN says could be genocide.
Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees who poured across the border but has had little success finding them permanent homes.
While a Bangladesh security intelligence agency is responsible for relocating the refugees, the government denies that any coercion has been used.
Still, several hundred Rohingya have fled Bhashan Char only to be detained on other islands or in coastal villages. Dozens died after a fishing boat packed with Rohingya trying to flee the island sank in August.
The UN had expressed doubts about the relocations. But Bangladesh and UN officials said a deal has been agreed to give the UN a role in providing humanitarian assistance and monitoring conditions on the island.
“We can confirm that the UN will sign a memorandum of understanding with the government to protect Rohingya refugees in Bhashan Char on Saturday,” a spokesperson for UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, told AFP.
Refugee commissioner Hayat said the UN would play a bigger role on the island than they do now in the mainland refugee camps, where they already have extensive operations.
“Bhashan Char residents will receive similar treatment, humanitarian response-wise, to what is now provided to people in the Cox’s Bazar camps,” he said.
He added that there would also be greater opportunities for Rohingya to work on the island than there are now in the rigidly policed camps.
But Amnesty International raised new concerns over the relocations and highlighted the attempts made by refugees on the island to get away again.
“Some refugees have drowned at sea and many are either being arrested, detained, or forcibly returned to the island,” Saad Hammadi, Amnesty’s South Asia campaigner, told AFP.
He said Bangladesh, the UN and donor countries should “develop a rights-respecting policy and ensure the participation of Rohingya refugees in decisions that affect their lives.”

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border

Belarus forces open fire on Polish troops over border
  • Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that “all state powers” were with the border guards and the military protecting the border
  • Poland's Border Guards’ spokeswoman said Belarusian forces fired shots at Poland's troops across the EU’s eastern border Thursday
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

WARSAW, Poland: Poland’s prime minister on Friday expressed support for the army troops and the border guards protecting the frontier with Belarus from migration pressure after shots were fired at the Polish troops by Belarusian forces.
Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter that “all state powers” were with the border guards and the military protecting the border.
“I am and I always will be firmly with our soldiers and our Border Guards,” Morawiecki said on Twitter. “I want to thank our services for their professional and responsible approach.”
Earlier Friday, a spokeswoman for Poland’s Border Guards said Belarusian forces fired shots at Poland’s troops across the European Union’s eastern border Thursday.
Anna Michalska said no one was hurt and that most probably blank ammunition was used. She said the guards were under increasing pressure and stress as there was a growing number of incidents in which objects were being thrown at Poland’s servicemen from the Belarus side.
EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are guarding their borders against pressure of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, saying they are being organized and encouraged by the Moscow-backed Belarusian government, seeking to destabilize the EU in retaliation for western sanctions on the authoritarian government in Minsk.

Kenya rejects UN court jurisdiction ahead of Somalia border ruling

Kenya rejects UN court jurisdiction ahead of Somalia border ruling
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

Kenya rejects UN court jurisdiction ahead of Somalia border ruling

Kenya rejects UN court jurisdiction ahead of Somalia border ruling
  • Somalia, which lies northeast of Kenya, wants to extend its maritime frontier with Kenya along the line of the land border
Updated 08 October 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: Kenya said on Friday it rejected the jurisdiction of the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ), ahead of a ruling next week on its long-running maritime border dispute with Somalia.
The Horn of Africa neighbours have been feuding for years over a stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations that is believed to hold deposits of oil and gas.
"In addition to withdrawing its participation from the current case, Kenya... also joined many other members of the United Nations in withdrawing its recognition of the court's compulsory jurisdiction," the foreign ministry said.
Kenya announced in March it would boycott ICJ hearings in the case after The Hague-based tribunal refused to allow further delays. The final ruling is due to be delivered on Tuesday.
"The delivery of the judgement will be the culmination of a flawed judicial process that Kenya has had reservations with, and withdrawn from," the foreign ministry said, accusing the court of "obvious and inherent bias" in resolving the dispute.
"As a sovereign nation, Kenya shall no longer be subjected to an international court or tribunal without its express consent."


Somalia, which lies northeast of Kenya, wants to extend its maritime frontier with Kenya along the line of the land border, in a south-easterly direction.
Kenya wants the border to head out to sea in a straight line east -- a delineation that would give it a bigger share of the ocean. The disputed triangle of water stretches over an area of more than 100,000 square kilometres (40,000 square miles).
Nairobi maintains it has had sovereignty over the contested zone since 1979.
The two countries agreed in 2009 to settle their dispute through bilateral negotiations.
Two meetings were held in 2014, but little progress was made. A third round that same year fell through when the Kenyan delegation failed to show up without informing their counterparts, later citing security concerns.
Somalia took the matter to court in 2014 after saying diplomatic attempts to resolve the disagreement had led nowhere.
But Nairobi -- which described itself as "a beacon of peace and stability" in a volatile region -- maintained on Friday it was committed to resolving the dispute through "amicable negotiations."
Kenya charged that ICJ had no jurisdiction over the case and its takeover of the arbitration amounted to using pseudo-judicial processes to undermine territorial integrity.


Next week's ICJ verdict may further trouble the often rocky relations between the two countries.
Somalia has long bristled at what it calls Kenya's meddling in regions over its border, while Nairobi has accused Mogadishu of using it as a scapegoat for its own political problems.
Kenya in 2019 recalled its ambassador to Mogadishu after accusing Somalia of selling off oil and gas blocks in the contested area.
It described the move as an "illegal grab" of resources, and reminded Mogadishu of Kenya's help in the battle against Al-Shabaab jihadists in Somalia.
Kenya is a major contributor of troops to AMISOM, an African Union military operation fighting the Al-Qaeda-linked fighters waging a violent insurgency across Somalia.
Somalia severed ties in December 2020 after Kenya hosted the leadership of Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognised by Mogadishu.
But the two countries agreed to reset relations when Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble held talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in August 2021.

ICC judges seek UN clarification on Afghanistan rulers

ICC judges seek UN clarification on Afghanistan rulers
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

ICC judges seek UN clarification on Afghanistan rulers

ICC judges seek UN clarification on Afghanistan rulers
  • The request is intended to clarify the status of Afghanistan's new leadership
  • Judges prepare to rule on a request by ICC’s new prosecutor for permission to resume an investigation into crimes against humanity linked to Afghanistan's conflict since 2002
Updated 08 October 2021
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: International Criminal Court (ICC) judges decided Friday to ask the United Nations Secretary-General for information on who represents Afghanistan at international bodies following the Taliban’s sweep to power in August.
The request is intended to clarify the status of Afghanistan’s new leadership as judges prepare to rule on a request by the global court’s new prosecutor last month for permission to resume an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Afghanistan’s conflict since 2002.
In a written ruling, judges said that “for several reasons including the fast pace of relevant developments, and the short time elapsed since they materialized, there is still a large margin of uncertainty as to the legal implications of those events, including for the purposes of international law and international relations.”
The judges also asked the court’s Assembly of States Parties for the same clarification. Afghanistan is a member, or state party, of the court.
In a statement, the court said that the judges also reminded Prosecutor Karim Khan that he can request authorization to “pursue necessary investigative steps for the purpose of preserving evidence where there is a unique opportunity to obtain important evidence or there is a significant risk that such evidence may not be subsequently available.”
Judges authorized an investigation in March last year covering offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and US foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002. The probe was put on the back burner when Afghanistan’s government asked to take over the case. The ICC is a court of last resort, set up in 2002 to prosecute alleged atrocities in countries that cannot or will not bring perpetrators to justice — known as the principle of complementarity.
Khan said last month that he plans to focus on crimes committed by the Taliban and the Afghan affiliate of the Daesh group, adding that he will “deprioritize” other aspects of the investigation — including alleged crimes by Americans. That led to angry reactions from rights groups.

Italy risks missing out on halal tourism boom: Study

Italy risks missing out on halal tourism boom: Study
Updated 08 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy risks missing out on halal tourism boom: Study

Italy risks missing out on halal tourism boom: Study
  • Country lagging behind European rivals France, Germany in attracting Muslim tourists
  • Islamic traveler revenues set to double by 2026
Updated 08 October 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy is missing out on huge revenue opportunities presented by halal tourism, an academic study presented at the Turin Islamic Economic Forum has warned.

According to a study by the Management Department of the University of Turin led by Paolo Biancone and Silvana Secinaro, Italy has “no overall approach” to create an extensive halal hospitality network, which would entice Muslim travelers to the country.

In the international halal tourism market, researchers said, Italy’s competitive capacity is “so low” that the country does not even appear among the top 10 destinations in the Global Muslim Travel Index, placing well below Germany and France, the European countries that have done the most to promote halal tourism.

The pre-pandemic Islamic tourism market was estimated to be worth about $220 billion. But this figure is expected to double rapidly due to the demographic increase of the Muslim population as well as a growing middle class.

Turin researchers said that in 2000, Islamic travelers numbered about 25 million, but by 2020 had risen to 158 million worldwide. It is expected that by 2026, the value of Muslim traveler revenues will reach $300 billion. But Italy is almost completely excluded from this scenario.

“Italy boasts about 58.3 million tourists a year from all over the world. Being the country outstandingly rich in places and monuments that tell of centuries of encounters and fusion between Western and Muslim cultures, Italy should be among the first destinations of Muslim tourists,” Biancone said.

But instead, he added, “the country lacks an overall approach capable of creating an extensive hospitality network which takes into account the peculiarities of a tourism which has special needs, but is also usually high spending and qualified.”

His comments came at an Islamic finance forum organized in Turin between the local chamber of commerce and university.

The Turin University study said that Italy’s problem with halal hospitality “is first of all based on a cultural challenge and on a lack an understanding of its great opportunities, especially in the post-pandemic revival period.”

One issue facing Italian hotels in attracting Muslim tourists is the presence of alcoholic drinks in hotel minibars, but also the absence of copies of the Qur’an in rooms and a lack of prayer rooms.

A lack of alcohol-free cosmetic products and Arabic speakers also presents problems for the Italian tourism industry.

“Halal certified food is also a key element in the attraction of big spending tourists from the Gulf countries. We found that the halal food and beverage sector in 2019 reached a value of $1.4 billion worldwide, with continuous growth rates year on year,” the study said.

