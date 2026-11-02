DUBUQUE, Iowa: US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to launch military strikes against Iran, saying Washington may eventually have to “give them the hammer,” as Tehran warned that any renewed conflict could last longer than the previous round of fighting.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday, a day before the US midterm elections, Trump said he had held back from further attacks because he wanted to avoid additional casualties.

“The only reason why I'm not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can,” he told supporters. “But at some point we're going to have to give them the hammer.”

Trump had earlier told reporters that Washington still needed to deal with one or two remaining targets in Iran, suggesting they could be struck within minutes. He specifically mentioned Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear complex.

His latest remarks came amid uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to prevent a resumption of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which began on Feb. 28.

US media reported that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday about negotiations with Tehran and the possibility of escalating military operations. Axios reported that Netanyahu was pressing for an immediate strike after the US midterm elections, while Trump wanted to give diplomacy more time.

‘No geographical limitations’

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia warned that another war could last longer than the previous conflict, saying Washington would not be able to dictate its timing or terms.

Revolutionary Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi echoed the warning, saying there would be “no geographical limitations” to the battlefield in a confrontation with Washington.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained prepared for both diplomacy and defense, expressing hope that Washington would choose negotiations.

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said he had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance seeking to revive talks, although Tehran had yet to respond.

Iran has demanded the release of frozen assets, an end to the US naval blockade of its ports, sanctions relief and a comprehensive end to the fighting. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route, remains a major point of contention.

‘Braced for the worst’

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said the Emirates hoped diplomatic efforts would produce a breakthrough but was preparing for renewed fighting.

“It is not the interest of the region to go through another round,” he told a conference in Manama, adding that the UAE was “braced for the worst.”