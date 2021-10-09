You are here

Air India returns to Tata Group in $2.4bn deal

Air India was founded as Tata Airlines in 1932. (AFP)
Air India returns to Tata Group in $2.4bn deal

  • The government said that only one-fourth of Air India’s debt will be incurred by the bidder
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, India’s oldest conglomerate, has won the bid to acquire the debt-laden national flag carrier Air India, the Indian government said on Friday, almost seven decades after the airline founded by the group was taken over by the state.
Air India, founded as Tata Airlines in 1932, was nationalized in 1953. It has been running at a loss since 2007, with an estimated total debt of more than $8.1 billion.
The government said that only one-fourth of Air India’s debt will be incurred by the bidder, while the remaining amount would go to state-owned Air India Assets Holding Limited.
“We received two financial bids on Sept. 15. A panel of ministers cleared the winning bid. Tata is the winning bid,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced in a press conference in New Delhi.
“Tata presented a winning bid of RS18,000 crores ($2.4 billion),” Pandey said. “The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2021.”
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said during the same conference that the airline will be retained by Tata during the first year after the takeover.
“The current bidder will retain all the current employees of Air India for the first year. In the second year, they will see who to retain and can also give voluntary retirement from service,” Bansal said. “As of today, there are 12,085 employees in Air India, out of which 8,084 are permanent and 4,001 are contractual. Besides this, Air India Express has an employee strength of 1,434.”
Budget carrier Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.
Former head of Tata Group and chairman emeritus Ratan Tata welcomed the airline’s return to its fold.
“On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of J.R.D. Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world,” Tata said in a statement issued by the group. “While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata Group’s presence in the aviation industry.”
He added: “Tata will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr. J.R.D. Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today.”
India’s first licensed pilot, J.R.D. Tata established the airline and used to fly mail between Mumbai and Karachi — which after the end of British colonial rule became a part of neighboring Pakistan.
Air India former executive director Jitendra Bhargava told Arab News that the airline’s return to the group will have a sizable impact on the country’s aviation industry. “It is a historic decision by the government to disinvest Air India,” he said. “This will have multiple effects on Indian aviation, one is that Air India will get a fresh lease of life, and second, all the carriers which were competing with the weak Air India will now have to compete with a strong Air India in a few months after the Tata takeover.”

Saudi-French-Philippine alliance awarded $59m contracts for water treatment services in Eastern Province

Saudi-French-Philippine alliance awarded $59m contracts for water treatment services in Eastern Province
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi-French-Philippine alliance awarded $59m contracts for water treatment services in Eastern Province

Saudi-French-Philippine alliance awarded $59m contracts for water treatment services in Eastern Province
  • The alliance includes the Saudi Miyahona Company, the French Saur Group and Philippines’ Manila Water
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi-French-Philippine alliance has been awarded three contracts worth over SR221 million ($58.9 million), for a period of seven years, to operate water and environmental treatment services in the Eastern Province, SPA reported, citing the Saudi National Water Company (NWC).

The alliance includes the Saudi Miyahona Company, the French Saur Group and Philippines’ Manila Water.

If the goals are achieved after the third year of the contract, and the sector is more ready, NWC will move directly to the stage of concession contracts in which the private sector will take full responsibility for water services, and will not wait until the seven years are over, CEO Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkley said.

The awarding of operation and maintenance management contracts are now completed, he said.

Al-Mowkley pointed out that the company has completed 94 percent of the water distribution services project.

He stressed that the company will execute in the future programs to complete the awarding of management contracts to the remaining provinces, namely the Western, the Southern and the Northern Provinces, by the end of December of 2021.

Topics: #water #privatization #saudi

Saudi acquisition of Newcastle about more than just profits

Saudi acquisition of Newcastle about more than just profits
Updated 08 October 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

Saudi acquisition of Newcastle about more than just profits

Saudi acquisition of Newcastle about more than just profits
  • Premier League clubs have recorded collective pre-tax profits just four times since it was launched in 1992
  • Wider business and marketing opportunities for Saudi Arabia are immense
Updated 08 October 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s £305 million ($416 million) takeover of Newcastle United FC is a sound financial investment for the Kingdom, but one that should be judged beyond the annual profit and loss accounts of the club in the coming years.

Premier League football is not a particularly profitable business. Even before the pandemic struck, the league’s clubs posted a collective pre-tax loss of £165 million in the 2018/19 season even as revenues passed £5 billion for the first time, according to professional services firm Deloitte.

Unsurprisingly, the pandemic had a major impact on revenues, which slid to £4.5 billion the following year, leaving clubs nursing losses of just below £1 billion.

Premier League clubs have recorded pre-tax profits just four times since it was launched in 1992, all since 2013.

There is also a growing divide in English football. Many of the largest clubs are able to turn a profit while the smaller outfits struggle. Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour, posted a fifth consecutive annual profit in 2018/19, of £10.1 million, while rivals Manchester United earned £18.88 million. Both posted losses in 2019/20.

However, City’s profit is a drop in the ocean compared with the more than £1 billion it has invested in the club since it acquired it in 2008.

So, if profits are not the motive for Gulf states to plow money into English football, what is?

One of the more obvious answers is branding. Saudi Arabia is in the process of building a number global businesses, including a new airline, and a global name like Newcastle FC would potentially be a great vehicle for the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions.

There have been rumors that PIF is looking to build a portfolio of clubs, with Inter Milan and Marseille both possible targets. The relationships that such investments bring and the opportunities to build more partnerships through corporate hospitality are vast.

But there is more to this deal than marketing. The deal offers Saudi Arabia an opportunity to invest in other related sectors in Newcastle and beyond that fit with its Vision 2030 economic strategy.

Real estate (might there be a new stadium complex), logistic and renewable energy come to mind as potential areas of synergy. Offshore wind is a growing industry off the northeast coast of the UK and the River Tyne is rapidly becoming a hub for the country’s wind industry.

It’s not too much of stretch to imagine the city’s port becoming part of the Kingdom’s growing international logistics network centered on Jeddah Islamic Port.

However PIF leverages its investment in Newcastle, it represents an exciting opportunity for the Saudi Arabia as it remakes its economy for a post-oil world.

Topics: #saudi #pif #sovereignwealth #swf #newcastleunited #football #premierleague

Saudi, Dubai ports launch development works at Jeddah Islamic Port

Saudi, Dubai ports launch development works at Jeddah Islamic Port
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi, Dubai ports launch development works at Jeddah Islamic Port

Saudi, Dubai ports launch development works at Jeddah Islamic Port
  • The development work will be carried out in four phases, with the project scheduled to be completed by 2024
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Dubai Ports World launched on Thursday the construction works for the first phase of the Southern Container Terminal development project at Jeddah Islamic Port, SPA reported.

The development work will be carried out in four phases, with the project scheduled to be completed by 2024.

It includes improvements that will enable the terminal to serve five ships simultaneously and deal with the largest container ships operating today and in the future, with a load of up to 26,000 TEUs.

This project is part of the new commercial attribution contract that Mawani signed with DP World in December 2019 for a period of thirty years.

The project will contribute to transforming Jeddah into a major international trade and logistics center.

The Jeddah Islamic Port last year became the world's 37th biggest port, jumping up five places from 2019, according to the Lloyd's List's annual report.

The leap has been fuelled by a rise in capacity for container traffic, which saw the hub register 4.767 million containers in 2020, a 6.8 percent rise on the 4.43 million processed in 2019.

The port's success has been attributed to the upgrade of the operations for the container station following a new commercial attribution contract signed by the Saudi Port Authority.

Valued at SR9 billion, the development increased the carrying capacity of container stations by more than 70 percent.

The list of the 100 biggest global ports included two other Saudi enterprises, with the King Abdullah port ranked number 84, while the King Abdul Aziz port came in at 93, according to the report.

The Kingdom has also increased its global classification in ports network performance, ranking number 16 internationally on the ability of passing goods.

Saudi Arabia has a wild network of ports in the Red Sea and the Arabic Gulf coasts, making it the biggest ports' network in the region.

Topics: #ports #saudi #jeddah

Italian oil giant Eni to sell stake in Gas & Power retail, renewable unit via IPO

Italian oil giant Eni to sell stake in Gas & Power retail, renewable unit via IPO
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

Italian oil giant Eni to sell stake in Gas & Power retail, renewable unit via IPO

Italian oil giant Eni to sell stake in Gas & Power retail, renewable unit via IPO
  • Eni R&R will be financially independent with its own balance sheet and an investment grade credit rating
Updated 08 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Italian oil and gas major Eni approved the launch of a process for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing of shares in its newly merged Gas&Power retail and renewables business (ENI R&R), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

An IPO is Eni’s preferred route to crystallize the value of the business and it plans to complete the transaction during 2022, subject to market conditions, according to Eni. It will retain a majority stake in the listed company.

The transaction will help Eni grow its retail and renewables business and provide investors with greater visibility of the value of the unit, the company said in the statement.

Eni R&R will be financially independent with its own balance sheet and an investment grade credit rating, allowing it to access debt at competitive costs and fund growth.

Topics: #eni #ipo #renewableenergy

World food prices hit 10-year peak — FAO

World food prices hit 10-year peak — FAO
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

World food prices hit 10-year peak — FAO

World food prices hit 10-year peak — FAO
  • On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.8 percent in September
  • FAO project record global cereal production in 2021 to be outpaced by consumption
Updated 08 October 2021
Reuters

PARIS: World food prices rose for a second consecutive month in September to reach a 10-year peak, driven by gains for cereals and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also projected record global cereal production in 2021, but said this would be outpaced by forecast consumption.
FAO’s food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 130.0 points last month, the highest reading since September 2011, according to the agency’s data.
The figure compared with a revised 128.5 for August. The August figure was previously given as 127.4.
On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.8 percent in September.
Agricultural commodity prices have risen steeply in the past year, fueled by harvest setbacks and Chinese demand.
The FAO’s cereal price index rose by 2.0 percent in September from the previous month. That was led by a near 4 percent increase for wheat prices, with the UN agency citing tightening export availabilities amid strong demand.
“Among major cereals, wheat will be the focus in the coming weeks as demand need to be tested against fast rising prices,” FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.
World vegetable oil prices were up 1.7 percent on the month and showing a year-on-year rise of about 60 percent, as palm oil prices climbed on robust import demand and concerns over labor shortages in Malaysia, FAO said.
Palm oil futures have rallied further in early October to hit record highs as a surge in crude oil markets has lent further support to vegetable oils used in biodiesel.
Global sugar prices rose 0.5 percent in September with concern over adverse crop weather in top exporter Brazil partly offset by slowing import demand and a favorable production outlook in India and Thailand, according to FAO.
For cereal production, FAO projected a record world crop of 2.800 billion tons in 2021, up slightly from 2.788 billion estimated a month ago.
That would be below world cereal use of 2.811 billion tons, a forecast revised up by 2.7 million tons from a month earlier mainly to reflect increased wheat use in animal feed, FAO said in a cereal supply and demand note http://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/csdb/en.
Global cereal stocks were expected to ease in 2021/22 but would still be at a comfortable level, FAO added.

Topics: #inflation #food #commodities #FAO

