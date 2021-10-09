Saudi civil defense wins safety competition

RIYADH: The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense has come first in a safety awareness and educational films competition.

The civil protection-related contest, run by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council, saw the directorate enter a short film called “Smoke Detector,” aimed at raising awareness about safety in buildings.

Twenty-two Arab countries took part in the biennial competition, the topic for which is chosen by the council.

A committee of specialist technicians selects the top three places, and the results are presented to the Conference of the Arab Heads of Civil Protection.

Saudi Civil Defense works professionally to preserve lives and properties, to protect them from risks and disasters during peace and war times, spread preventive awareness through qualified personnel, modern equipment, and excellent partnerships and collaboration. It also focuses on Identifying the potential threats that affect the safety of the citizen and the resident according to the statistics, in order to deliver the awareness of the various segments of society.

The department has implemented large number of electronic windows to communicate with the public. These electronic windows are an important means of communication between Civil Defense’s commands and their personnel stationed throughout the country, which allows them to identify their needs and the hardships they encounter.