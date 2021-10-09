Blinken to meet Israeli, UAE counterparts next week

You are here

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Israeli and UAE counterparts next week to discuss progress made on the Abraham Accords and regional security, said the US State Department. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Wednesday
  • "They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year," the State Department said
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Israeli and United Arab Emirates counterparts next week to discuss progress made on the so-called Abraham Accords as well regional security, the US State Department said on Saturday.
Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Wednesday in separate bilateral meetings and in a trilateral setting, the State Department said in a statement.
“They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability,” the State Department said.
Blinken last month pledged to encourage more Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel as he hosted a virtual meeting with Israeli and Arab counterparts to mark the first anniversary of the set of landmark diplomatic agreements.
The leaders of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords, widely seen as a diplomatic success for former President Donald Trump, at the White House in September of last year.
Israel and Sudan announced in the following month that they would normalize relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December, after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the US election.
Biden has backed the deals since taking office in January, and senior aides have said they were working to get additional Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel after decades of enmity.

Updated 09 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Official: There are about 1,100 vaccination centers in Egypt
CAIRO: Egypt has vaccinated about 14 million citizens against COVID-19, Mohamed Awad Taj El-Din, adviser to the president for Health and Prevention Affairs, has said.

Taj El-Din added that there has been an increase in demand to receive vaccines during the recent period, and that the state is working to provide the largest number of approved vaccines to citizens.

He said that there are about 1,100 vaccination centers, between youth centers, universities and Ministry of Health outlets, in Egypt. Citizens can visit them to receive vaccinations after completing the registration processes, he added.

Taj El-Din said that Egypt possesses a stockpile of vaccines that includes 31 million doses, with expectations of an increase in the quantities of the Sinovac vaccine, which is manufactured locally within the Vacsera factory.

The increase in vaccination numbers coincides with the decision by some Egyptian governorates to prevent people who visit government facilities from entering without showing health certificates proving vaccination.

This measure comes as part of several strategies taken by Egypt to reduce coronavirus cases, such as accelerating the pace of vaccine production, vaccinating university students and state employees, and moving to vaccinate 12 to 18 year olds.

Taj El-Din said that there are also negotiations with more than one foreign pharmaceutical company to manufacture further vaccines locally.

He said that Egypt has an expanded plan to vaccinate educational cadres in universities, workers and university students, in addition to general and technical education staff. The Ministry of Health announced earlier that the local production of vaccines will be doubled, and that production will reach 1 million doses per day.

Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed said that there is now “no challenge” related to the lack of vaccines and that while the Ministry of Health is moving to vaccinate high school students, the Ministry of Education and Universities decided to prevent the entry of unvaccinated teachers and students.

“We are still in the fourth wave, and this calls on us to apply precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing masks, and staying away from gatherings, in order to limit this wave,” Taj El-Din said, adding that the fourth wave has been “less intense” than previous surges due to increased vaccinations and people committing to precautionary measures.

Updated 09 October 2021
AP

  • UN-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity
  • The UN refugee agency’s special envoy for the Central Mediterranean said “human rights violations and inhuman conditions” at Libya’s overcrowded detention centers led to the mayhem
ABOARD GEO BARENTS: Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, UN officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.
The development comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after UN-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.
The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of the capital, Tripoli, where authorities earlier this month sent 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children, according to the International Organization for Migration.
A spokesman for Libya’s Interior Ministry, which oversees migrant detention centers, didn’t respond to requests for comment.
It wasn’t immediately clear what triggered the violence. But Vincent Cochetel, the UN refugee agency’s special envoy for the Central Mediterranean, said “human rights violations and inhuman conditions” at Libya’s overcrowded detention centers led to the mayhem, which included “indiscriminate shooting.”
Cochetel urged the European Union and UN to impose sanctions on those implicated in the abuses against migrants, especially after the findings of UN-commissioned investigators.
“Some individuals bear special responsibility for the human rights abuses committed either because they are directly involved in them or because they cover them under their authority. It is time for the UN and the EU sanctions committee to take action and list some individuals,” he told The Associated Press.
Federico Soda, the head of IOM’s mission in Libya, said at least six migrants were shot dead by guards.
Footage circulated online purporting to show hundreds of migrants fleeing the detention center through a gap in the facility fence. Some were seen helping apparently injured fellow migrants. Other videos showed large numbers of migrants running through the streets in Tripoli.
Gabriel Akoulong, 24, of Cameroon, was among the fleeing migrants. He was detained in the crackdown in the western town of Gargaresh, a major hub for migrants in Libya, and imprisoned in Mabani.
“They put us into crowded cells where we couldn’t even breathe. There was no food, no water, no oxygen,” he said.
During the escape, some migrants fell and were caught by Libyan guards who beat them. Some of the migrants trying to flee were shot, he said.
“I still ask myself why we have been detained and imprisoned,” he told the AP in a phone interview from Tripoli where he was in hiding.
Earlier this week, many migrants attempted to flee from the Mabani center, but they were met “with extreme violence,” said medical aid group Doctors without Borders, which was granted a rare visit to the center.
The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said its visiting team “heard two rounds of heavy gunfire at very close range and witnessed the indiscriminate beating of a group of men who were later forced into vehicles and driven to an unknown destination.”
More than 5,000 migrants were rounded up in the crackdown earlier this month, including 215 were children and more than 540 women, at least 30 of whom were pregnant, according to the IOM. The crackdown, which left one migrant dead and 15 others injured, began Oct. 1 in Gargaresh and spread to surrounding areas.
Libyan authorities described the crackdown as a security operation against illegal migration and drug trafficking. But they made no mention of any traffickers or smugglers being arrested.
Hours before Friday’s chaos in Mabani, the UN refugee agency said authorities demolished many buildings and makeshift houses for migrants during the crackdown.
“The raids ... have created widespread panic and fear among asylum seekers and refugees in the capital,” the UNHCR said. Many migrants, including unaccompanied children and young mothers, have protested at the agency’s Community Day Center in Tripoli, demanding evacuation from Libya.
The UNHCR said it temporality suspended its activities in the center after two of its workers were injured.
Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The county has since emerged as migrant hub for those fleeing poverty and civil war in Africa and the Middle East and hoping a better life in Europe.
Thousands of migrants have been intercepted at the Mediterranean Sea and returned to Libya’s detention centers which are rife with widespread abuses, torture and sexual violence.
UN-commissioned investigators said violations against migrants at sea, in detention centers and at the hands of traffickers amount to crimes against humanity.

Updated 09 October 2021
Yassin Mohammed

  • Egypt stands ready to provide technical support in the field of water resources to all African countries: Minister
CAIRO: Egypt’s candidacy as chairman of the African Ministers’ Council on Water for the 2023-2024 session has been unanimously approved.

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty confirmed the appointment.

It came during his participation in a remote extraordinary meeting of AMCOW.

In a speech during the meeting, Abdel-Aty praised the members of the Executive Council, stressing Egypt’s keenness to support development in all African countries through the implementation of water projects.

Egypt stands ready to exchange experience and provide technical support in the field of water resources to all African countries, he said.

Karl Hermann Gustaf, the current president of the council and Namibian minister of agriculture and water, stressed the importance of the resource as “one of the most important elements of sustainable development in the world,” adding that the Nile River is the main lifeline in Egypt, “for which there is no alternative.”

He also called for activating the council’s role in achieving cooperation among African countries in the field of shared water management. During the meeting, the ministers also endorsed the recommendations submitted by the council’s technical advisory committee.

The Executive Council is the institutional body concerned with water issues under the umbrella of the African Union. The meetings of the technical advisory committee of the council were held on Oct. 6 and 7, with the participation of representatives from the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

Since 2011, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been negotiating an agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, which is intended to be the largest source of hydroelectric power in Africa, with a capacity of 6,500 megawatts.

In March 2015, the leaders of Egypt and Sudan and the prime minister of Ethiopia signed a declaration of principles agreement with the aim of overcoming differences.

Ethiopia considers the dam necessary, while Egypt considers it a critical threat, as the Nile provides it with about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water.

Although Egypt and Sudan urged Ethiopia to postpone its plans to fill the dam’s reservoir until a comprehensive agreement was reached, Addis Ababa announced on July 21 last year that it had completed the first phase of filling the reservoir with a capacity of 4.9 billion cubic meters.

Updated 09 October 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt’s industry and trade minister: Turnout meant the pavilion was one of most attractive for visitors
  • Interactive displays show the developments that Egypt is witnessing in all fields
CAIRO: Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai received more than 50,000 visitors during the event’s first week, according to a government minister.

Egyptian Minister of Industry and Trade Nevin Gamea said the unprecedented turnout meant the country’s pavilion was “one of the most attractive” for visitors.

She noted the great interest from visitors, who had expressed their fascination with the pavilion’s contents.

Dr. Ahmed Maghawry, who is head of commercial representation and general commissioner for Egyptian participation at the expo, said the great demand was due to the unique content available, most notably the archaeological artefacts on display and the pavilion’s design, which portrayed different periods of ancient Egyptian civilization.

There were also interactive displays showing the developments that Egypt was witnessing in all fields, especially industry, infrastructure, smart cities, and national projects, he said.

Egypt intended the pavilion to maintain this pace of increasing demand by enriching the content, especially with the start of events to be held inside the pavilion, including seminars and conferences, he added.

Gamea inaugurated the pavilion last Tuesday. It is located on a display area of ​​​​3,000 square meters and will run over the next six months.

The minister said the Egyptian pavilion was one of the most important ones participating in the expo as it was located next to the UAE’s pavilion, reflecting the relations between the two brotherly countries. 

She added that the state’s participation reflected Egypt’s keenness to make this event a success.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the largest global event since the outbreak of the pandemic and the first of its kind in the Middle East. The event is expected to receive nearly 25 million visitors during the six months it is on.

It began with a grand celebration featuring the participation of more than 190 countries.

Updated 09 October 2021
Reuters

  • The state electricity company confirmed in a statement that the thermoelectric plant at the Zahrani power station had stopped
  • The Deir Ammar plant stopped on Friday
BEIRUT: Lebanon has no centrally generated electricity after fuel shortages forced its two largest power stations to shut down, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.
"The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days," the official said.
The state electricity company confirmed in a statement that the thermoelectric plant at the Zahrani power station had stopped. The Deir Ammar plant stopped on Friday.
The shutdown of the two power stations had "directly affected the stability of the power network and led to its complete outage, with no possibility of resuming operations in the meantime," the statement said.
The state electricity company will try to use the army's fuel oil reserve to operate the power plants temporarily, but that will not happen anytime soon, the official said.
Many Lebanese normally rely on private generators that run on diesel, although that is in short supply.
Lebanon has been paralysed by an economic crisis which has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. The Lebanese currency has fallen by 90% since 2019.

