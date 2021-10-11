You are here

Turkish fires endanger world pine honey supplies

Turkish fires endanger world pine honey supplies
Mugla is home to 3.5 million of Turkey’s 8 million bees, but pine honey production has been significantly affected by the worst forest fires in the country. (AFP)
Updated 11 October 2021
AFP

  • Turkey as a whole makes 92 percent of the world’s pine honey, meaning supplies of the thick, dark amber may be running low worldwide very soon
COKEK, Turkey: Beekeepers Mustafa Alti and his son Fehmi were kept busy tending to their hives before wildfires tore through a bucolic region of Turkey that makes most of the world’s prized pine honey.

Now the Altis and generations of other honey farmers in Turkey’s Aegean province of Mugla are scrambling to find additional work and wondering how many decades it might take to get their old lives back on track.

“Our means of existence is from beekeeping, but when the forests burned, our source of income fell,” said Fehmi, 47, next to his mountainside beehives in the fire-ravaged village of Cokek. “I do side jobs, I do some tree felling, that way we manage to make do.”

Nearly 200,000 hectares of forests — more than five times the annual average — were scorched by fires across Turkey this year, turning luscious green coasts popular with tourists into ash.

The summer disaster and an accompanying series of deadly floods made the climate — already weighing heavily on the minds of younger voters — a major issue two years before the next scheduled election.

Signaling a political shift, Turkey’s parliament this week ended a five-year wait and ratified the Paris Agreement on cutting the greenhouse emissions that are blamed for global warming and abnormal weather events.

But the damage has already been done in Mugla, where 80 percent of Turkey’s pine honey is produced.

Turkey as a whole makes 92 percent of the world’s pine honey, meaning supplies of the thick, dark amber may be running low worldwide very soon.

Turkey’s pine honey harvests were already suffering from drought when the wildfires hit, destroying the delicate balance between bees, trees, and the little insects at the heart of the production process.

The honey is made by bees after they collect the sugary secretions of the tiny Basra beetle (Marchalina hellenica), which lives on the sap of pine trees.

Fehmi hopes the beetles will adapt to younger trees after the fires. But he also accepts that “it will take at least five or 10 years to get our previous income back.”

His father Mustafa agrees, urging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to expand forested areas and plant young trees.

“There’s no fixing a burnt house. Can you fix the dead? No. But new trees might come, a new generation,” Mustafa said.

For now, though, the beekeepers are counting their losses and figuring out what comes next.

The president of the Mugla Beekeepers’ Association, Veli Turk, expects his region’s honey production to plunge by up to 95 percent this year. “There is pretty much no Marmaris honey left,” he said.

“This honey won’t come for another 60 years,” he predicted. “It’s not just Turkey. This honey would go everywhere in the world. It was a blessing. This is really a huge loss.”

Beekeeper Yasar Karayigit, 45, is thinking of switching to a different type of honey to keep his passion — and sole source of income — alive.

“I love beekeeping, but to continue, I’ll have to pursue alternatives,” Karayigit said, mentioning royal jelly (or “bee milk“) and sunflower honey, which involves additional costs.

“But if we love the bees, we have to do this,” the father-of-three said.

Ismail Atici, head of the Milas district Chamber of Agriculture in Mugla, said the price of pine honey has doubled from last year, threatening to make the popular breakfast food unaffordable for many Turks.

He expects price rises to continue and supplies to become ever more scarce.

“We will get to a point where even if you have money, you won’t be able to find those medicinal plants and medicinal honey,” Atici said.

“It’s going to be very hard to find 100-percent pine honey,” beekeeper Karayigit agreed. “We have had so much loss.”

  • Days of clashes with asylum seekers on the border ensued, with Greek police accusing their Turkish counterparts of firing tear gas against them
ATHENS: Greece’s police minister on Sunday said 250 additional guards would be deployed on the country’s land border with Turkey, where thousands of asylum-seekers tried to enter last year.

“We are ready ... and we are further increasing (security) forces by hiring 250 new border guards to support Greek police,” Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit to the border area of Kastanies, according to a ministry statement.

In February 2020, tens of thousands of migrants surged toward Greece after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would let migrants seeking to reach the EU pass through.

Days of clashes with asylum seekers on the border ensued, with Greek police accusing their Turkish counterparts of firing tear gas against them.

In the aftermath of the incident, Greece invested in a new anti-migration arsenal including cameras, radar and a 40-km steel fence, to cover part of the 200-km border region crossed by the river Evros.

The Greek civil aviation authority on Saturday also said a tethered balloon known as an aerostat, equipped with a long-range thermal camera, had been deployed at Alexandroupolis airport in August to assist border surveillance.

A Zeppelin operated by EU border agency Frontex is also active in the area, state agency ANA said Sunday.

Greece has said it will examine claims of illegal pushbacks of migrants trying to enter from Turkey, made in a major investigation published Wednesday by media from several European countries.

Athens has consistently denied any wrongdoing, including claims of migrants saying they were beaten, stripped and robbed before being forced back across the land border with Turkey.

6 killed in Yemen as suicide bomb targets Aden governor

6 killed in Yemen as suicide bomb targets Aden governor
  • Yemeni president vows to bring attackers to justice
  • Saudi Arabia, US and UK denounced the attack as a "cowardly act"
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: At least six people were killed and five injured on Sunday when a suicide bomber targeted the governor of the southern Yemen city of Aden.

Ahmed Hamed Lamlis and Agriculture Minister Salem Al-Soqatri were heading home after attending an event in Aden when an explosive-rigged car exploded near their convoy in the Tawahi district, which houses the headquarters of the separatist Southern Transitional Council.

Among the dead were the governor’s press secretary, his photographer, and the head of his security detail. “The governor is safe, thank God,” STC spokesman Ali Al-Katheri said.

No one admitted the bombing, but the STC blamed Yemen’s Muslim Brotherhood for orchestrating the attack to undermine “security achievements” in Aden.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered security services in Aden to launch an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident to determine who carried out the attack and bring them to justice.

“Our battle with the forces of evil and terrorism and their tools and arms from the Houthi militia and Iran is an existential one,” Hadi said.

Yemen Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed called the attack a “cowardly terrorist operation,” and ordered security forces in the city to remain on high alert. Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani accused the Iran-backed Houthis, who are pressing ahead with a deadly offensive on the central city of Marib, of planning the attack in Aden to disrupt government efforts to bring peace to the liberated provinces.

“The crime, which coincides with the escalation by the Houthi militia in Marib and Shabwa, aims to shuffle the cards and thwart the government’s efforts to normalize the situation in the liberated areas,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, the US and UK denounced the assassination attempt.

"We condemn in the strongest and strongest terms the cowardly terrorist act that targeted the convoy of the Governor of Aden and the Minister of Fisheries," the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Cathy Westley, the charge d’affaires of the US embassy in Yemen, said: “Such acts of terrorism will not succeed in undermining Yemeni and international efforts to end this war.”

She reiterated her support for the Yemeni government’s efforts to restore stability and improve the lives of all Yemenis.

“Horrific reports of attack on the governor’s convoy in Aden,” the British embassy in Sanaa said in a tweet, adding: “We condemn all acts of violence, especially those targeting officials in public service.” 

It added that “the people of Aden need security,” and called for implementing the Riyadh Agreement.

Lamlis, the STC secretary-general, was appointed Aden governor last year under the Riyadh Agreement, a power-sharing deal signed in late 2019. The agreement sought to defuse tensions between the STC and Yemeni government and paved the way for the formation of a new administration that included separatists, who agreed to rescind their controversial self-rule of southern provinces. Al-Soqatri, who is also a senior member of the council, was named minister of agriculture in the shared government formed last December.

Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, has been beset by violence since its liberation from Houthi forces in July 2015. In December that year, Aden governor Gen. Jaafar Mohammed Saad was killed when an explosives-rigged car ripped through his convoy.

Voters disillusioned by corruption boycott Iraq parliamentary elections

Voters disillusioned by corruption boycott Iraq parliamentary elections
  • Polls close across Iraq in early vote after mass protests
  • A total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the parliamentary elections
BAGHDAD/JEDDAH: Turnout plunged to a record low in parliamentary elections in Iraq on Sunday amid a widespread boycott by voters disillusioned by corruption, a crippled economy and failed public services.

Electoral commission officials said the nationwide turnout of eligible voters was 19 percent by midday, compared with 44.5 percent in the last election in 2018.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s government called the election early in response to protests in October 2019 that toppled the previous administration. 

Protesters’ demands included the removal of a ruling elite most Iraqis view as corrupt. The demonstrations were brutally suppressed and about 600 people were killed.
Although authorities gave in and called the early elections, the death toll and the heavy-handed crackdown — as well as a string of targeted assassinations — prompted many who took part in the protests to later call for a boycott of the polls.

Results are expected within the next 48 hours, according to the independent body that oversees Iraq’s election. Negotiations to choose a prime minister tasked with forming a government are expected to drag on for months.

Voting began early Sunday in a contest that was the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the sectarian-based power-sharing political system it produced.

A total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the parliamentary elections. Apathy is widespread amid deep skepticism that independent candidates stand a chance against established parties and politicians, many of them backed by powerful armed militias.

More than 250,000 security personnel across the country were tasked with protecting the vote. Soldiers, police and anti-terrorism forces fanned out and deployed outside polling stations, some of which were ringed by barbed wire. Voters were patted down and searched.

Iraq’s President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi urged Iraqis to vote in large numbers.

“Get out and vote, and change your reality for the sake of Iraq and your future,” said Al-Kadhimi, repeating the phrase, “get out” three times after casting his ballot at a school in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to foreign embassies and government offices.

The 2018 elections saw just 44 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, a record low, and the results were widely contested. There are concerns of a similar or even lower turnout this time.


Pessimism prevails

Most Iraqis long for change, but few expect it to happen. Some voted in hopes of seeing the corrupt politicians out.

“I don’t want these same faces and same parties to return,” said Amir Fadel, a 22-year-old car dealer, after casting his ballot in Baghdad’s Karradah district.

Abdul Ameer Hassan Al-Saadi, a schoolteacher who lives in the Baghdad district of Karrada, was one of many who boycotted Sunday’s election. “I lost my 17-year-old son Hussain after he was killed by a tear gas canister fired by police during Baghdad protests,” he said.

“I will not vote for killers and corrupt politicians because the wound inside me and his mother after losing our boy is still bleeding.”

In the southern city of Basra, Mohammed Hassan said: “Why won’t I vote? Because I have no faith in people. Those we elected, what have they done? Look at the garbage, the filth ... The previous government’s projects, where are they?”

In a tea shop in Karradah, one of the few open, candidate Reem Abdulhadi walked in to ask whether people had cast their vote.

“I will give my vote to Umm Kalthoum, the singer, she is the only one who deserves it,” the tea vendor replied, referring to the late Egyptian singer beloved by many in the Arab world. He said he will not take part in the election and didn’t believe in the political process.

After a few words, Abdulhadi gave the man, who asked to remain anonymous, a card with her name and number in case he decided to change his mind. He put it in his pocket.

“Thank you, I will keep it as a souvenir,” he said.


Streets deserted

By midday, turnout was still relatively low and streets mostly deserted. In some areas, mosque loudspeakers were used to urge Iraqis to vote. Candidates sent encouraging push notifications and audio messages on Whatsapp groups and Telegram chatrooms.

At that moment, a low-flying, high-speed military aircraft flew overhead making a screeching noise. “Listen to this. This sound is terror. It reminds me of war, not an election,” he added.

In the Shiite holy city of Najaf, Iraq’s influential cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr cast his ballot, swarmed by local journalists. He then drove away in a white sedan without commenting. Al-Sadr, a populist who has an immense following among Iraq’s working class Shiites, came out on top in the 2018 elections, winning a majority of seats.

Groups drawn from Iraq’s majority Shiite Muslims dominate the electoral landscape, with a tight race expected between Al-Sadr’s list and the Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi Al-Ameri, which came in second in the previous election.

The Fatah Alliance is comprised of parties affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly pro-Iran Shiite militias that rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Daesh group. It includes some of the most hard-line pro-Iran factions, such as the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia. Al-Sadr, a black-turbaned nationalist leader, is also close to Iran, but publicly rejects its political influence.

Under Iraq’s laws, the winner of Sunday’s vote gets to choose the country’s next prime minister, but it’s unlikely any of the competing coalitions can secure a clear majority. That will require a lengthy process involving backroom negotiations to select a consensus prime minister and agree on a new coalition government. It took eight months of political wrangling to form a government after the 2018 elections.

The election is the first since the fall of Saddam to proceed without a curfew in place, reflecting the significantly improved security situation in the country following the defeat of IS in 2017. Previous votes were marred by fighting and deadly bomb attacks that have plagued the country for decades.

As a security precaution, Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings and scrambled its air force from Saturday night until early Monday morning.

In another first, Sunday’s election is taking place under a new election law that divides Iraq into smaller constituencies — another demand of the activists who took part in the 2019 protests — and allows for more independent candidates.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted earlier this year authorized an expanded team to monitor the elections. There will be up to 600 international observers in place, including 150 from the United Nations. More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.

Iraq is also for the first time introducing biometric cards for voters. But despite all these measures, claims of vote buying, intimidation and manipulation have persisted.

(With AP)

UAE and Syria agree to ‘enhance economic cooperation’

UAE and Syria agree to ‘enhance economic cooperation’
  • Ministry: UAE is “Syria’s most prominent global trade partner”
DUBAI: The UAE and Syria have agreed on plans to enhance economic cooperation and explore new sectors.
The Emirates’ economy ministry announced the agreement on Sunday.
The ministry said value of non-oil trade between the two countries in the first half of 2021 was one billion dirhams ($272 million).
It added that the UAE is “Syria’s most prominent global trade partner.”
The announcement came after the UAE’s Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri met with his Syrian counterpart.
The UAE re-opened its mission to Damascus in late 2018 after closing it due to the Syria conflict.

Arab coalition: Air operations halt Houthis’ incursion into Abdiya

Arab coalition: Air operations halt Houthis’ incursion into Abdiya
  • Coalition says 15 military vehicles belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been destroyed.
RIYADH: The Arab coalition’s air operations have stopped the Houthis’ incursion into the Abdiya district in Marib over the past 18 days, an official said.

Spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said coalition forces carried out 118 attacks to protect civilians in Abdiya during the past 96 hours.

Al-Maliki added that 15 military vehicles belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been destroyed, with more than 400 causalities on the Houthi side.

He also called on the UN and international organizations to assume their humanitarian responsibility toward civilians in Abdiya.

 

