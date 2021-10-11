You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister
Sudanese Minister of Finance Jibril Ibrahim (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cyfjg

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan expects to return to economic growth this year at near 1% of gross domestic product, its finance minister said on Monday.

The government expected growth to expand gradually in the coming years, Jibril Ibrahim told an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund, citing economic reforms which he said had begun to bear fruit.

—Reuters

Topics: #sudan

Related

Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade
Middle-East
Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade
Sudan running out of essential medicine, fuel and wheat due to port blockade
Middle-East
Sudan running out of essential medicine, fuel and wheat due to port blockade

Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand

Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand

Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian payments firm e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments has raised its institutional share offering to 23.5 percent of the company’s total eventual capital after strong demand, one of the managers of the offering said on Monday.

A smaller one-week offering to retail investors began on Sunday.

Topics: Egypt IPO Finance Digital

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO
Getty Images
Updated 24 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO

Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO
  • AF generally produces up to 70 percent less carbon than fossil fuels but is more costly
Updated 24 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Britain should put policies in place to ensure airlines start switching to sustainable aviation fuels, said the boss of the country's busiest airport said on Monday, ahead of the COP26 global climate conference which starts later this month.


Airlines, airports and manufacturers are all pressing for government support to increase production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help them lower their carbon footprints and enable the industry to hit its climate goals.


The chief executive of London's Heathrow airport said Britain, as COP26 host, should lead the world in helping to scale up SAF production by bringing in rules for its use, a price support mechanism via contracts for difference, and loan guarantees.


"We should aim for 2019 to have been the peak year for fossil fuel use in global aviation," Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye said in a statement on Monday.


SAF generally produces up to 70 percent less carbon than fossil fuels but is more costly, particularly as production volumes are currently very low at less than 1 percent of total jet fuel demand.


The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly before less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen aeroplane options become available from the late 2030s.


Facing mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups, global airlines earlier in October committed to "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.


Heathrow earlier on Monday reported that its passenger numbers remained depressed in September, coming in at just under 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels from 2019.


The airport should see volumes rise in October, however, as British travel rules have recently been relaxed. On Monday, a change came into force meaning just seven countries remained on its COVID-19 high risk 'red list' which requires arrivals to quarantine in a hotel.

Topics: #economy heathrow airport Heathrow #aviation Aviation fuel #oil #oilandgas #renewables fossil fuels sustainable development

Related

Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector
Business & Economy
Renewables set to grow far faster than oil sector

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Low-income Saudi families are set to benefit from SR1.9 billion ($506 million) this October thanks to a government-backed welfare scheme.

The Hisab al-Muwaten program now provides financial support to 10.5 million people, according to figures released by the initiative.

 

Topics: Hisab al-Muwaten

Related

100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Business & Economy
100,000 working Saudi women have benefitted from discount travel scheme since 2017
Foreign labourers work on the construction of new luxury houses in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
More than 45k Saudi families benefit from subsidized housing loans in Kingdom

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 
Getty Images
Updated 37 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 

Home appliance prices to rise by 20%: eXtra CEO 
  • Galal cited a global shipping crisis that will have a direct impact on product pricing
Updated 37 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Prices of home appliances are set to rise by up to 20 percent, a Saudi retail boss has warned.

The current global shipping crisis, which has seen container shipping costs surge by more than 500 percent, is to blame, Mohamed Galal, CEO of Saudi electronics and home appliances retailer eXtra said.

In an interview with AlArabiya, Galal cited a global shipping crisis that will have a direct impact on product pricing, as a container currently costs between $7,000 to $12,000, compared to $1,800 previously. 

Sales of mobile phones and home appliances grew by 7 percent up until July, Galal said, noting that the launch of the iPhone 13 in the third quarter has further supported sales.

Topics: #economy consumers #gcc #saudi #shipping #fuelcosts #supplychain global oil supply

Related

Global shipping industry rakes in huge profits
Business & Economy
Global shipping industry rakes in huge profits

ACWA Power will use stock market cash to expand green hydrogen projects, says chairman 

ACWA Power will use stock market cash to expand green hydrogen projects, says chairman 
Updated 49 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power will use stock market cash to expand green hydrogen projects, says chairman 

ACWA Power will use stock market cash to expand green hydrogen projects, says chairman 
Updated 49 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: ACWA Power will invest the capital raised from its stock market debut in renewable energy, water desalination, and green hydrogen projects, company chairman Mohammad Abunayyan has said

The Riyadh-based firm, of which the Saudi sovereign fund (PIF) owns 44 percent, saw its shares jump by 30 percent when trading opened on the Saudi stocks exchange (Tadawul) on Monday.

The market value of the company increased by $3 billion in the first few minutes of trading, Al-Arabiya reported.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Abunayyan said: “Just as Saudi Arabia has always been leading energy production, today it will be leading in green energy production too.”

When it comes to green hydrogen, he added: “The demands are very high and exceed our capabilities, but we are committed to what we can manage and we focus on sustainability.”

The newly-listed company operates in 13 countries around the world, managing projects of about SR66 billion. 

Two weeks ago ACWA Power announced a new project with Saudi oil firm Aramco, which has a value of  SR45 billion. 

“We are in the stages of financial closure, and the launch of the project will begin soon,” Abunayyan said during an interview with CNBC Arabia.

He added that the company’s water desalination and renewable energy plants are also in great demand, as ACWA Power is considered to be the number one water desalination producers around the world. 

“About 81 million entities take electricity from ACWA Power worldwide, and 41 million entities use our water desalination,” he said.

Topics: ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan

Related

TASI down slightly in early trading as ACWA Power shares jump 30% on debut: Market wrap
Business & Economy
TASI down slightly in early trading as ACWA Power shares jump 30% on debut: Market wrap
Update ACWA Power's shares rise by 30% in debut on Tadawul, raising PIF market value
Business & Economy
ACWA Power's shares rise by 30% in debut on Tadawul, raising PIF market value

Latest updates

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister
Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister
Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand
Egypt’s e-finance ups institutional share offering after strong demand
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses bilateral ties in call with British PM
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses bilateral ties in call with British PM
Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO
Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel: Heathrow CEO
Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show
Saudi benefit scheme for struggling families reaches 10.5 million people, latest figures show

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.