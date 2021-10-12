JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority completed a number of inspection visits in the Kingdom in September that resulted in recording 459 violations.
These included 288 visits to food establishments, 100 to pharmaceutical establishments, 60 to beauty facilities and 11 to veterinary facilities.
The most prominent violations detected in the food establishments involved food labels that did not conform to regulation or that were placed incorrectly.
According to regulations, the penalty for such violations can reach up to SR1 million ($267,000).
In addition, a ban could be imposed, preventing the violator from practicing any food business for up to 180 days.
There is also the possibility of license cancellations and/or suspensions for a period not exceeding one year.
The monitoring and inspection rounds in the pharmaceutical facilities detected several violations, most prominently the absence of an integrated SFDA-approved electronic tracking system.
The violations detected in the beauty facilities involved the advertising and promotion of a cosmetic product contrary to the regulations and conditions of advertising.
The violations observed in the veterinary facilities included selling an unregistered veterinary product, contrary to Article II of the veterinary products law.
The law states: “No veterinary product shall be imported, marketed or traded unless registered with the competent authorities in the country.”
The penalty for such violations can reach up to SR5 million.
In addition, the factory or warehouse could face closure and/or a loss of license until the violation is corrected.
Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September
https://arab.news/vkad7
Saudi Food and Drug Authority reports 459 violations in September
- The penalty for some violations can reach up to SR1 million
JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority completed a number of inspection visits in the Kingdom in September that resulted in recording 459 violations.