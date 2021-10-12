You are here

  • Home
  • India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC
Getty Images
Short Url

https://arab.news/zahnh

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC
  • The Reserve Bank of India introduced FAR last year to attract foreign investors
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

India's government bonds are likely to gain inclusion in global indexes in 2022, bringing potential inflows of between $30 billion and $40 billion, HSBC analysts estimate.


HSBC said an announcement about India's inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (BGAI) and JPMorgan's GBI-EM Index (GBI-EM) could happen before the end of 2021, with inclusion to follow in 2022.


The bonds could suck in potential flows of $30 billion to $40 billion in the event Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government securities were included in both indexes, HSBC said.


The Reserve Bank of India introduced FAR last year to attract foreign investors.


Foreign ownership of FAR bonds would rise from 3 percent currently to 10-13 percent, HSBC forecast.


"For EM (emerging market) investors, a low foreign ownership of India bonds, strong external balances and a relatively low correlation of India government bond yields with major bond markets could provide an attractive source of diversification," the analysts said in the note. 

Topics: #India Government bonds south asia #bonds

Related

India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans
Business & Economy
India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it will allow coal-fired power plants to charge some customers market-driven prices for electricity, as a worsening energy crisis persuaded authorities to rush through their boldest reform of the power sector in decades.

Responding to shortfalls in power generation brought on by shortages and record high prices for coal, the government has taken a range of steps to boost coal production and manage electricity demand at industrial plants.

To help power companies pass on the high costs of coal, the National Development and Reform Commission said that all electricity generated by coal-fired plants would be priced via market trading “in an orderly manner” from Oct. 15.

It also instructed commercial and industrial users to buy direct from the market or via agents over the grid “as soon as possible.”

A worsening power crunch has forced production curbs across industries such as cement, steel and aluminum, dampening the outlook for China’s economy.

Utilities have struggled to keep up with post-pandemic demand for electricity, and power plants generated less as rising price of coal rendered operations uneconomic.

Pushing all industrial and commercial users to the power exchanges and allowing prices to be set by the market is expected to encourage loss-making generators to increase output.

Addressing a press briefing, NDRC official Peng Shaozong said the reform was “designed to reflect power demand and consumption, and to some extent to ease operation difficulties of power firms and encourage plants to increase power supply.”

The most-active China thermal coal futures contract soared 11 percent to a record high 1,507.8 yuan ($233.55) a ton on Tuesday.

“The relaxation of thermal power pricing is a positive for growth by reducing power outages,” Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC told Reuters.

“However, this comes with a further rise in price pressures, as power companies can now pass on higher input costs to their commercial and industrial customers.”

Topics: China coal energy prices policy

Related

Coal mining is on its way out, says top EU official
Business & Economy
Coal mining is on its way out, says top EU official

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation
  • The company said it would look to sell shares between $66 and $69 each, compared with an earlier range of $55 and $60 per share
Updated 26 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Coding platform GitLab Inc on Tuesday raised the pricing range for its U.S. initial public offering, indicating robust demand for high-growth companies despite recent stock market gyrations.


The company said it would look to sell shares between $66 and $69 each, compared with an earlier range of $55 and $60 per share.


At the top end of the hiked range, the IPO will raise $717.6 million and give the Khosla Ventures-backed firm a valuation of nearly $10 billion.


Seven-year-old GitLab creates online tools to reduce the software development cycle by allowing teams to collaborate and work together. Industry leaders such as Nvidia Corp, Siemens AG and Goldman Sachs are among its customers, according to the company's website.


GitLab operates on a fully remote working model that allows the headquarter-less company's 1,350 employees to work from more than 65 countries.


Its move is the latest sign that the IPO market in the United States has not lost steam even as weeks of high volatility in the broader market forced some companies to delay their listing plans in recent weeks.


Including blank-check firms, 777 IPOs have raised a total of $249.22 billion this year, according to data from Dealogic.


Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for GitLab's offering.

 

Topics: #economy #ipo #stockexchange #fintech #techinvesting coding

Related

Australian recruiter APM plans IPO to raise $728m: Sources
Business & Economy
Australian recruiter APM plans IPO to raise $728m: Sources

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa’ed) has invested in Fathom Solutions with an undisclosed sum of money, it has been announced.

Fathom Solutions was established in 2019 by Ibrahim Al-Baloud, and began in the oil and gas industry but has since expanded to cover all aspects of the industrial market.

Using machine learning model training, it develops and deploys applications such as Fathom Wells, Fathom Pipelines, and Fathom Manufacturing.

“We are excited to have our venture supported by Wa’ed to help scale cutting-edge technology within the industry. We provide positive contributions towards the Saudi Vision 2030 through technological advancement,” said Ibrahim Al-Baloud, CEO and president of Fathom Solutions.

“It is rare to see AI champions of Fathom’s caliber who demonstrate such digitally agile culture as well as advanced international knowledge. Wa’ed is eager to help grow Fathom’s global team and partner with it to offer customizable AI solutions to address precisely what this sensitive sector is in need of.” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Investment, Fathom will be able to contribute to the Saudi Vision's transformative aim to enhance technology infrastructure preparedness in industrial cities from 50 percent to 100 percent by 2025.

Topics: Fathom Solutions Wa’ed

Related

Special Wa’ed to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Business & Economy
Wa’ed to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Wa’ed startup grants hit over $5.6m after third roadshow event
Business & Economy
Wa’ed startup grants hit over $5.6m after third roadshow event

EU launches first green bond with record size and demand

EU launches first green bond with record size and demand
Updated 44 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

EU launches first green bond with record size and demand

EU launches first green bond with record size and demand
Updated 44 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

The EU launched its first-ever green bond to record demand on Tuesday, according to a lead manager, taking its first step to potentially becoming the biggest issuer of environmentally-friendly debt with a record-sized deal.

The 15-year green bond, which will raise €12 billion ($13.9 billion), received more than €135 billion of demand, a lead manager told Reuters, making it the largest green bond launch and the highest level of demand for a green bond sale to date.

The bond, which will finance member states’ environmentally beneficial projects as part of the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery fund, is the first step for the EU — which aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050 — toward becoming a leading force in the fast-growing green debt market.

Green bonds will fund 30 percent of the EU’s up to €800 billion COVID-19 recovery scheme, which gives grants and loans to members states until end-2026.

Up to €250 billion of issuance could transform the EU into the world’s biggest green bond issuer.

Such is the scale of the issuance that analysts at BofA Securities expect the EU will issue €35 billion to €45 billion in green bonds every year — equivalent to what all European sovereign and supranational borrowers issued in 2020.

Bram Bos, lead portfolio manager for green bonds at NN Investment Partners, said the scale of issuance from the EU would increase the liquidity of the green bond market significantly.

“I think the possibility and barriers to start ‘greenifying’ your government portfolios is getting easier and easier with these kinds of issuances from the EU, which in terms of size is massive,” Bos added.

Topics: EU green bonds

Related

EU receives 120bn euro demand for debut green bond: IFR
Business & Economy
EU receives 120bn euro demand for debut green bond: IFR

Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 

Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 
Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 

Online marketplace Alsoug raises $5m as Sudan opens up to foreign investments after 30 years 
Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Sudanese digital marketplace Alsoug has secured $5 million in its latest funding round, which it said marks the first international venture capital technology investment since the 30-year sanctions were lifted. 

The funds will be used “to establish a national payments network enabling quick and safe transactions” in Sudan, the company said in a statement. 

Alsoug, which was founded in 2016, provides a digital marketplace for people in Sudan, where they can buy and sell goods and services, as well as listings. 

The investment marks a significant development in the African country’s economy, following three decades of international isolation. 

“We welcome foreign investment into promising Sudanese businesses, a key part of our economic plan to drive growth in the financial, technology, agriculture, mining, and infrastructure sectors,” Magdi Amin, senior advisor to Sudan’s minister of finance, said.

Topics: Alsoug #sudan

Related

Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister
Business & Economy
Sudan to return to economic growth, forecasts finance minister
Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade
Middle-East
Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade

Latest updates

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC
India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC
Netflix launches Palestinian Stories collection with award-winning films
Netflix launches Palestinian Stories collection with award-winning films
China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis
China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis
Israel signs deal to double water supply to Jordan
Israel signs deal to double water supply to Jordan
Saudi air defenses destroy bomb-laden Houthi drone
Saudi air defenses destroy bomb-laden Houthi drone

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.