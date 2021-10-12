You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power trades 1.7% lower on second trading day

ACWA Power trades 1.7% lower on second trading day

ACWA Power trades 1.7% lower on second trading day
ACWA Power jumped 30 percent on stock market debut. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhh9c

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power trades 1.7% lower on second trading day

ACWA Power trades 1.7% lower on second trading day
  • Trading value reached SR2.15 billion
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Shares of ACWA Power fell by 1.65 percent, or SR1.2, during its second trading day on the Saudi stock market. 

Trading value reached SR2.15 billion, Al Arabiya reported, with volume reaching 29.39 million shares, making it the most active stock on the bourse at the time. 

Topics: ACWA Power IPO Tadawul

Related

NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Business & Economy
NEOM green hydrogen JV to secure billions in financing in early 2022: ACWA Power chief
Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts
Business & Economy
Tadawul closes down 0.5% as ACWA debuts

UAE inflation turns positive for the first time in 31 months

UAE inflation turns positive for the first time in 31 months
Updated 23 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

UAE inflation turns positive for the first time in 31 months

UAE inflation turns positive for the first time in 31 months
Updated 23 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

The UAE’s Consumer Price Index saw a year-on-year increase of 0.6 percent in August after a 0.02 percent decline in the previous month.

This is the first positive rate since January 2019, according to Asharq Business, citing data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre. 

The annual increase was largely thanks to a 21.8 percent jump in entertainment and culture services prices, as well as a yearly rise of 1.2 percent in the cost of educational services. 

Prices for food and beverages fell 1.1 percent, while the index comprising housing, water, electricity and gas prices dropped by 4.2 percent. 

Clothing and footwear costs declined by 6.29 percent.

This was accompanied by a 0.4 percent month-on-month inflation rise. 

Prices of entertainment and culture services helped the monthly increase as it rose by 4.08 percent. 

Transport services also recorded a monthly rise in prices by 1.4 percent, and prices of food and beverages slightly increased by 0.7 percent.

On a year-to-date basis, the 2021 annual rate of inflation was still negative at -0.73 percent in August, according to data compiled by Arab News. This compares to -2.1 percent, the annual inflation rate in 2020.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Inflation

Related

Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial production up; Egyptian inflation rises: Economy wrap
UAE and Syria agree to ‘enhance economic cooperation’
Middle-East
UAE and Syria agree to ‘enhance economic cooperation’

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC
Getty Images
Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC

India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC
  • The Reserve Bank of India introduced FAR last year to attract foreign investors
Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

India's government bonds are likely to gain inclusion in global indexes in 2022, bringing potential inflows of between $30 billion and $40 billion, HSBC analysts estimate.


HSBC said an announcement about India's inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (BGAI) and JPMorgan's GBI-EM Index (GBI-EM) could happen before the end of 2021, with inclusion to follow in 2022.


The bonds could suck in potential flows of $30 billion to $40 billion in the event Fully Accessible Route (FAR) government securities were included in both indexes, HSBC said.


The Reserve Bank of India introduced FAR last year to attract foreign investors.


Foreign ownership of FAR bonds would rise from 3 percent currently to 10-13 percent, HSBC forecast.


"For EM (emerging market) investors, a low foreign ownership of India bonds, strong external balances and a relatively low correlation of India government bond yields with major bond markets could provide an attractive source of diversification," the analysts said in the note. 

Topics: #India Government bonds south asia #bonds

Related

India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans
Business & Economy
India bonds poised to rally as government skips further borrowing plans

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it will allow coal-fired power plants to charge some customers market-driven prices for electricity, as a worsening energy crisis persuaded authorities to rush through their boldest reform of the power sector in decades.

Responding to shortfalls in power generation brought on by shortages and record high prices for coal, the government has taken a range of steps to boost coal production and manage electricity demand at industrial plants.

To help power companies pass on the high costs of coal, the National Development and Reform Commission said that all electricity generated by coal-fired plants would be priced via market trading “in an orderly manner” from Oct. 15.

It also instructed commercial and industrial users to buy direct from the market or via agents over the grid “as soon as possible.”

A worsening power crunch has forced production curbs across industries such as cement, steel and aluminum, dampening the outlook for China’s economy.

Utilities have struggled to keep up with post-pandemic demand for electricity, and power plants generated less as rising price of coal rendered operations uneconomic.

Pushing all industrial and commercial users to the power exchanges and allowing prices to be set by the market is expected to encourage loss-making generators to increase output.

Addressing a press briefing, NDRC official Peng Shaozong said the reform was “designed to reflect power demand and consumption, and to some extent to ease operation difficulties of power firms and encourage plants to increase power supply.”

The most-active China thermal coal futures contract soared 11 percent to a record high 1,507.8 yuan ($233.55) a ton on Tuesday.

“The relaxation of thermal power pricing is a positive for growth by reducing power outages,” Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC told Reuters.

“However, this comes with a further rise in price pressures, as power companies can now pass on higher input costs to their commercial and industrial customers.”

Topics: China coal energy prices policy

Related

Coal mining is on its way out, says top EU official
Business & Economy
Coal mining is on its way out, says top EU official

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 53 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation

Coding platform GitLab raises IPO pricing range, eyes nearly $10bn valuation
  • The company said it would look to sell shares between $66 and $69 each, compared with an earlier range of $55 and $60 per share
Updated 53 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Coding platform GitLab Inc on Tuesday raised the pricing range for its U.S. initial public offering, indicating robust demand for high-growth companies despite recent stock market gyrations.


The company said it would look to sell shares between $66 and $69 each, compared with an earlier range of $55 and $60 per share.


At the top end of the hiked range, the IPO will raise $717.6 million and give the Khosla Ventures-backed firm a valuation of nearly $10 billion.


Seven-year-old GitLab creates online tools to reduce the software development cycle by allowing teams to collaborate and work together. Industry leaders such as Nvidia Corp, Siemens AG and Goldman Sachs are among its customers, according to the company's website.


GitLab operates on a fully remote working model that allows the headquarter-less company's 1,350 employees to work from more than 65 countries.


Its move is the latest sign that the IPO market in the United States has not lost steam even as weeks of high volatility in the broader market forced some companies to delay their listing plans in recent weeks.


Including blank-check firms, 777 IPOs have raised a total of $249.22 billion this year, according to data from Dealogic.


Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for GitLab's offering.

 

Topics: #economy #ipo #stockexchange #fintech #techinvesting coding

Related

Australian recruiter APM plans IPO to raise $728m: Sources
Business & Economy
Australian recruiter APM plans IPO to raise $728m: Sources

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions

Wa’ed invests in Fathom Solutions
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa’ed) has invested in Fathom Solutions with an undisclosed sum of money, it has been announced.

Fathom Solutions was established in 2019 by Ibrahim Al-Baloud, and began in the oil and gas industry but has since expanded to cover all aspects of the industrial market.

Using machine learning model training, it develops and deploys applications such as Fathom Wells, Fathom Pipelines, and Fathom Manufacturing.

“We are excited to have our venture supported by Wa’ed to help scale cutting-edge technology within the industry. We provide positive contributions towards the Saudi Vision 2030 through technological advancement,” said Ibrahim Al-Baloud, CEO and president of Fathom Solutions.

“It is rare to see AI champions of Fathom’s caliber who demonstrate such digitally agile culture as well as advanced international knowledge. Wa’ed is eager to help grow Fathom’s global team and partner with it to offer customizable AI solutions to address precisely what this sensitive sector is in need of.” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Investment, Fathom will be able to contribute to the Saudi Vision's transformative aim to enhance technology infrastructure preparedness in industrial cities from 50 percent to 100 percent by 2025.

Topics: Fathom Solutions Wa’ed

Related

Special Wa’ed to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Business & Economy
Wa’ed to double startup investments in next 2-3 years
Wa’ed startup grants hit over $5.6m after third roadshow event
Business & Economy
Wa’ed startup grants hit over $5.6m after third roadshow event

Latest updates

ACWA Power trades 1.7% lower on second trading day
ACWA Power trades 1.7% lower on second trading day
Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves
Israel PM urges UN to hold Iran to account for nuclear moves
UAE inflation turns positive for the first time in 31 months
UAE inflation turns positive for the first time in 31 months
Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority
Qatari official says recognizing Taliban government not a priority
India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC
India bond index inclusion to trigger up to $40 billion inflows: HSBC

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.