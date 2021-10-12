You are here

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island
This photograph taken on October 9, 2021 shows the lava flow produced by the Cumbre Vieja volcano, between partially destroyed houses covered in lava and ashes, in Los Llanos de Aridane, in the Canary Island of La Palma. (AFP)
AFP

  • La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19
  • Emergency services wrote on Twitter that a new evacuation order had been issued "owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow"
LA PALMA ISLAND, Spain: Spanish officials on Tuesday ordered hundreds more residents to leave their homes on La Palma in the Canary Islands, as lava continues to ooze from its volcano.
La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 and has already forced more than 6,000 people from their homes, with lava wrecking 1,200 buildings and scorching 600 hectares (1,400 acres) on the Atlantic island off Morocco’s coast.
Emergency services wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that a new evacuation order had been issued “owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow.”
“The 700 to 800 people affected by this evacuation order should leave their homes, with their belongings and pets,” the services tweeted, telling the residents to go to a meeting point in the western town of Los Llanos de Aridane.
On Monday, about 3,000 people were ordered to stay indoors after lava destroyed a cement works and raised fears that toxic gases might be released.
Despite the massive damage caused by the eruption on La Palma, home to 85,000 people, nobody has been killed or injured.
It is the island’s third volcanic eruption in a century, the last one taking place in 1971.

G20 leaders ‘laser-focused’ on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
G20 leaders 'laser-focused' on anti-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden were discussing the situation in Afghanistan. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The G20 leaders also discussed the need to provide safe passage for foreign nationals and “Afghan partners” out of the country
WASHINGTON D.C.: G20 leaders holding a virtual summit on Afghanistan Tuesday are “laser-focused” on keeping the Taliban-ruled country from becoming a militant haven and on providing humanitarian aid, says a US readout on the meeting.

Leaders of the world's major economies including US President Joe Biden, joined by representatives of the United Nations and key intermediary Qatar, “discussed the critical need to maintain a laser-focus on our enduring counterterrorism efforts, including against threats from ISIS-K,” a White House statement said.

It was referring to Daesh's offshoot in the region, a bitter rival of the Taliban that has staged a series of deadly attacks of late as it tries to destabilize the country's new rulers.

It claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 55 people last week in a Shiite mosque.

The G20 leaders also discussed the need to provide safe passage for foreign nationals and “Afghan partners” with documentation who hope to leave Afghanistan, the US readout said.

The leaders also reaffirmed a commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, and “to promote fundamental human rights for all Afghans, including women, girls, and members of minority groups.”

The US -- which completed a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August -- remains committed to “using diplomatic, humanitarian, and economic means to address the situation in Afghanistan and support the Afghan people.”

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir as hundreds of Hindus flee
  • Kashmir valley’s police chief, Vijay Kumar, said the five were from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan
  • Islamabad denies the charge that it supports the insurgency in Kashmir, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people
SRINAGAR: Indian security forces killed at least five militants in Indian-ruled Kashmir on Tuesday as hundreds of Hindus flee the disputed Muslim-majority region after a wave of violence, officials said.

Three Hindus and a Sikh were killed by suspected militants in Kashmir last week, prompting a police crackdown on what they said was the targeting of religious minorities.

At least five Indian soldiers and two militants were killed on Monday in a series of gunbattles in Kashmir, next to the Jammu region which together comprise a federally administered territory.

The Himalayan region is claimed in full but ruled only in part by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In two separate gunbattles in southern Kashmir on Tuesday, troops killed five suspected militants, including one connected to a killing of a Hindu in the region’s main city of Srinagar, police said.

Kashmir valley’s police chief, Vijay Kumar, said the five were from The Resistance Front (TRF), which Indian authorities believe is backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denies the charge that it supports the insurgency in Kashmir, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

The violence has driven hundreds of Kashmiri Hindus out of the valley, including some of 4,000 who returned under a federal-government scheme after an exodus in the 1990s.

Sanjay Tickoo, a Hindu community leader based in Srinagar, said that more than 1,700 people had left.

“We won’t go back ... unless the situation normalizes,” a Kashmiri Hindu employed by the government said at a protest in Jammu, declining to be identified.

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues 'look the same'

British MP loses charity role after claiming ethnic-minority colleagues ‘look the same’
  • James Gray confused Nadhim Zahawi, of Iraqi-Kurdish origin, and Sajid Javid, whose parents are Pakistani, at event honoring volunteers
  • St John Ambulance says it ‘does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form’
LONDON: A British politician has lost his leading role at a major UK charity after he mistook the identities of two ethnic-minority government ministers.

Conservative MP James Gray confused Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, described in the UK press as “British Asians,” at a reception for volunteers of the St John Ambulance charity in Parliament in September.

Gray, the “commander of charity” for the group, replied “they all look the same to me” when his error was pointed out to him, the Daily Mail reported

The Times reported that Zahawi, the former vaccines minister who is of Iraqi-Kurdish heritage, spoke to Gray in private about the remark immediately after the reception’s conclusion. Javid, the former chancellor of the exchequer, is of Pakistani origin. 

Gray denied that he is racist, saying he is “very close friends” with both ministers, and also denied that Zahawi had spoken to him directly after the reception.

“I said ‘I am sorry to confuse the two of you. You two look very alike’,” he told the Mail. “I said ‘I am sorry if I got you too mixed up.’ The idea that this is racist is completely untrue.”

Gray, who became the charity’s commander in September 2020, was asked to stand down by St John Ambulance on Monday.

“St John does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form. We spoke with James Gray following the event about our values as an open, inclusive and progressive charity,” it said in a statement.

A statement issued by the Conservatives in response to the incident said: “These comments were misjudged. We do not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

It is not the first time that Gray has caused controversy in recent weeks, after he was condemned for making a joke in a WhatsApp group chat, consisting of fellow Conservative MPs, about bombing a rival politician.

In response to an MP’s question, “Does anybody know where (Labour Party Chair) Anneliese Dodds’ Commons office is based? I need to deliver something to her office,” Gray replied: “A bomb, perhaps?”

Dodds said after the incident: “I think all parliamentarians should be committed to ensuring that everyone can be involved in public life without any fear of intimidation or violence.”

Gray apologized, saying: “It was a foolish remark. I meant no offence and hope none was taken.”

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Greek island of Crete
  • Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at 12:24 pm local time
  • Authorities reported a swell in the sea level around the eastern Cretan port of Lerapetra
ATHENS, Greece: A strong earthquake jolted the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday, three weeks after another temblor killed a man and damaged hundreds of buildings.
The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the undersea earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred at 12:24 p.m. local time (9:24 a.m. GMT) off the island’s eastern coast.
It was felt as far as the coast of Turkey and on Cyprus, more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) to the east, authorities said.
Magnitude 4.1 and 4.6 quakes that were believed to be aftershocks took place minutes later, the institute in Athens said. Authorities reported a swell in the sea level around the eastern Cretan port of Lerapetra and advised residents to stay away from the coast.
There were no reports of serious damage or injuries, but a small church near the epicenter that was empty at the time of the quake partially collapsed. Authorities said police and fire crews were checking remote villages in eastern Crete.
“The quake was felt all over the island, and it did cause concern because we are still feeling the aftershocks from the previous quake,” Crete’s deputy regional governor, Yiannis Leondarakis, told Greece’s state-run radio.
Witnesses said residents of the island’s largest city, Heraklion, went outdoors when the quake struck, while students at many schools on the island gathered outside their classrooms.
Hundreds of people from villages south of Heraklion remain homeless following a 5.8-magnitude quake that struck on Sept. 27. A man was killed while carrying out restoration work at a church that was damaged in the area. Residents whose homes were damaged were moved to hotels and tents set up by the army.
Leondarakis said of Tuesday’s earthquake: “Fortunately, there does not appear to be any serious damage despite the fact that it was a strong event and occurred at a shallow depth.”
The quake also shook nearby Greek islands to the east of Crete, including Karpathos, Kassos. Officials on Karpathos told The Associated Press they had received no reports of serious damage.

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit
G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit

G20 leaders to discuss Afghanistan in virtual summit
  • Summit will be held behind closed doors but a press conference will be held afterwards
  • Afghanistan’s economy remains in a parlous state with international aid cut off
ROME: G20 leaders will hold a virtual summit on Tuesday to discuss Afghanistan, with the Italy-hosted talks focused on the humanitarian and security situation following the takeover by the Taliban.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the rotating G20 presidency, has been pushing to widen the global discussion on Afghanistan to countries including Russia and China.
It was not clear if all the leaders of the G20 economic powers, which include the United States, EU, China, Turkey, Russia and Saudi Arabia among others, would join Tuesday’s meeting.
But an Italian government official said it would be “mostly heads of state and government.”
The summit will be held behind closed doors but Draghi will hold a press conference afterwards.
The hard-line Islamist Taliban returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war.
Afghanistan’s economy remains in a parlous state with international aid cut off, food prices rising and unemployment spiking.
Announcing the meeting last month, the Italian premier said it would address what he said was the risk of a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan.
Draghi, whose country was part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, said leaders would also look at measures the international community can take “to stop Afghanistan from again becoming a hotbed of international terrorism.”
The Taliban regime, still yet to be recognized as a legitimate government by any other country, is itself facing a threat from the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), who have launched a series of deadly attacks.

