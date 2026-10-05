MANAMA: The 31st meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council Electricity and Water Cooperation Committee was held in Manama on Monday, chaired by Bahrain’s Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs Yaser bin Ebrahim Humaidan, with the participation of GCC member states, including Saudi Arabia.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said the electricity and water sectors are a strategic priority and a cornerstone of joint GCC action, the General Secretariat noted in a statement.

He also stressed the importance of water security and emergency preparedness, as well as exploring multilateral water interconnection projects to strengthen Gulf resilience.

The meeting was held under Bahrain’s current presidency of the GCC committee.