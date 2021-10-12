Saudi Arabia, Russia sign agreement to develop judicial cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday signed an agreement to enhance and develop joint cooperation between their ministries of justice.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the Saudi Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Walid Al-Samaani and his Russian counterpart Konstantin Chuychenko in the capital, Moscow, and is part of the justice ministry’s efforts to enhance international cooperation.
Al-Samaani thanked the Russian side for the hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received, and for the interest and keenness they experienced in cooperating and investing in bilateral relations.
He stressed the importance of strengthening international justice partnerships with friendly countries to benefit from comparative international experiences, according to the frameworks contained in the MoU.
The agreement included exchanging information and expertise between the two parties in the judicial fields, bilateral visits, conducting comprehensive studies on the activities of the judicial authorities in both countries, organizing seminars and lectures, and studying cases.
The aspects of cooperation in the MoU also included training, development of judicial cadres, and preparation of specialized educational programs between the two sides to achieve knowledge enrichment.
