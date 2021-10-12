You are here

Saudi Arabia, Russia sign agreement to develop judicial cooperation

The agreement was signed by the Saudi Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani and his Russian counterpart Konstantin Chuychenko in the capital, Moscow. (SPA)
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Russia sign agreement to develop judicial cooperation

The agreement was signed by the Saudi Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani and his Russian counterpart Konstantin Chuychenko in the capital, Moscow. (SPA)
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday signed an agreement to enhance and develop joint cooperation between their ministries of justice.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the Saudi Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Walid Al-Samaani and his Russian counterpart Konstantin Chuychenko in the capital, Moscow, and is part of the justice ministry’s efforts to enhance international cooperation.
Al-Samaani thanked the Russian side for the hospitality he and his accompanying delegation received, and for the interest and keenness they experienced in cooperating and investing in bilateral relations.
He stressed the importance of strengthening international justice partnerships with friendly countries to benefit from comparative international experiences, according to the frameworks contained in the MoU.
The agreement included exchanging information and expertise between the two parties in the judicial fields, bilateral visits, conducting comprehensive studies on the activities of the judicial authorities in both countries, organizing seminars and lectures, and studying cases.
The aspects of cooperation in the MoU also included training, development of judicial cadres, and preparation of specialized educational programs between the two sides to achieve knowledge enrichment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia Walid Al-Samaani Konstantin Chuychenko Saudi Ministry of Justice

G20 is continuing great work started last year under Saudi presidency, says minister

G20 is continuing great work started last year under Saudi presidency, says minister
Updated 13 October 2021
SPA

G20 is continuing great work started last year under Saudi presidency, says minister

G20 is continuing great work started last year under Saudi presidency, says minister
  • Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi also said the Kingdom remains a supporter of World Trade Organization reform through the Riyadh Initiative, which was approved by G20 leaders last year
  • The commerce minister was leading the Kingdom’s delegation at a ministerial meeting of the G20’s Trade and Investment Working Group on Tuesday in Sorrento, Italy
Updated 13 October 2021
SPA

SORRENTO, ITALY: Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi, the Saudi minister of commerce, led the Kingdom’s delegation at a ministerial meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group in the Italian city of Sorrento on Tuesday.

He said that the meeting was a continuation of the G20’s great work to confront ongoing global challenges. When Saudi Arabia held the presidency of the organization last year, he added, it had played a leading role in the efforts to shape the future of international trade and investment by helping to develop and adopt measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that were designed to support international trade and investment. Italy holds the presidency this year and is urging member states to continue with these measures while developing further initiatives and commitments, he added.

Al-Qasabi, who is chairman of the board of the Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade, also said that Saudi Arabia is a strong supporter of efforts to reform the World Trade Organization through the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the WTO. Approved by G20 leaders last year, it seeks to promote recovery and restore global growth.

He added that the initiative offers an opportunity to discuss and reaffirm the basic objectives and principles of the system for multilateral trade, and demonstrate the continued political support for necessary reforms of the WTO.

The challenges created by the pandemic require strong and effective action by governments to promote economic recovery, Al-Qasabi said, for example by ensuring that investment in digital trade and services are essential elements of their policies in response to the pandemic. The global health crisis has shown that digital trade is not only necessary but critical for full participation in international trade and the global economy, especially among developing countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 Italy 2021

Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia

Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 October 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia

Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia
  • Guests arriving at the Geek Cafe are greeted by a life-size action figure of the character Zoro from the “One Piece” manga series
Updated 13 October 2021
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Fans of Japanese animation are looking forward to the opening on Thursday of Geek Cafe, the biggest anime-themed cafe in Jeddah.

The venue has been designed as a dream location for admirers of anime and Japanese comics, or manga, as Arab News discovered during a sneak peek ahead of the official opening.

More than 1,000 anime action figures and 300 manga publications on display cater to the various sections of the otaku community — the Japanese name for those with an all-consuming interest in a subject, in particular anime and manga — while the cafe also includes a manga reading hall, a board game section and an action figure store. 

Guests arriving at the Geek Cafe are greeted by a life-size action figure of the character Zoro from the “One Piece” manga series. From there they have a number of seating options, including a bar-style area, couches, chairs and even bean bags for a more relaxed experience.

A huge 3-meter-high mural features famous characters from anime and manga hits such as “Pokemon,” “One Piece,” “Digimon” and “One Punch Man,” along with Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and Goofy.

Food and drink options on the menu are also Japanese-inspired, with names to match, such as Sakura, the cafe’s signature drink named after the manga heroine. The background music consists mainly of anime songs. 

“I was always into anime and games, and there was no place where people like us could gather, so I decided to create a place that connected the otaku community,” Mohammed Farahat, the owner of Geek Cafe, told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 1,000 anime action figures and 300 manga publications on display cater to the various sections of the otaku community.

• A huge 3-meter-high mural features famous characters from anime and manga hits such as Pokemon, One Piece, Digimon and One Punch Man, along with Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and Goofy.

“The vibe of the cafe is welcoming, like a stay-a-while environment where you can come alone and meet people with the same interests. We cater to all; we even have more than 100 board games for our board game society.”

One challenge Farahat faced when planning the cafe was tracking down limited-edition action figures to put on display, as in some cases that are only 100 of them available. Ensuring the figures passed through customs safely was another issue. 

The cafe plans to host workshops covering subjects such as cosplay, manga illustration and drawing for anime, along with special meet-and-greet events. Arab News was joined at the cafe preview by YouTubers, bloggers and other social media influencers.

“The cafe is very diverse,” Muhannad Hafiz, owner of YouTube channel Anime Ghost, told Arab News. “If you want to see action figures, play board games or just want to drink coffee and chill, you can do all that.”

Gamer and YouTuber TMFaisal, said: “This place has three great features: Good food, cool decoration and many activities. What I like the most is the mix of activities that it covers, and it has everything a person needs. There is a section for manga readers that is really chilling.”

Bador Al-Hthiel, a gamer who live streams on Twitch, said: “I like how they went the extra mile by bringing limited-edition action figures to make the cafe special, and they put in extra effort when they commissioned a whole wall painting dedicated to our favorite heroes.”

Topics: mickey mouse animation Jeddah manga

Who’s Who: Nurah M. Alamro, member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council

Who’s Who: Nurah M. Alamro, member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Nurah M. Alamro, member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council

Who’s Who: Nurah M. Alamro, member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Dr. Nurah Maziad Alamro has been elected as a member of the advisory committee of the Human Rights Council by a majority of votes. The consultative committee is a UN Human Rights Council mechanism, which comprises 18 experts, each serving in their personal capacity, and is considered a consultative and thought board that operates at the direction of the council.
Alamro’s election comes as part of the achievements of Saudi diplomacy, with the support of its leadership and as a result of efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia’s UN mission in Geneva.
A physician and a clinical epidemiologist, Alamro is driven by a large-scale vision of improving lives for millions of people. She is one of 13 women members appointed by a royal decree to serve on the Human Rights Commission board’s fourth term (2020-2024), and a member of the Saudi-EU joint human rights dialogue team.
Just a few months after women were allowed to become members of Saudi Arabia’s consultative assembly, which also proposes laws to the king and Cabinet, Alamro became the body’s first social and health policy fellow.
In addition to her role with the assembly, Alamro wrote a weekly column on contemporary social and health affairs for a major Saudi newspaper, bringing the issues she works on to a broader audience with an accessible voice.
Alamro’s doctoral degree from Harvard enabled her to be recruited to provide advisory services to several Saudi ministers, including health, labor and social development and planning, and economy, as well as the Quality of Life Program 2020 — one of the Saudi Vision 2030 realization programs.
She is also an assistant professor of public health at the department of family and community medicine, College of Medicine, King Saud University, Riyadh.
Alamro has a Ph.D. in public health from Harvard University, US, a master’s in public health from the University of Alberta, Canada, and an MBBS from King Saud University.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Cabinet renews call for Middle East free from nuclear weapons

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM. (SPA)
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet renews call for Middle East free from nuclear weapons

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM. (SPA)
  • Ministers were briefed on the outcomes of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit and the 76th session of the UN General Assembly
  • The Cabinet hailed the Kingdom’s election to chair four associations of the World Intellectual Property Organization
Updated 13 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reiterated its call for a Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction, the Cabinet said on Tuesday.
It also affirmed the Kingdom’s statement at the meetings of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, of the great attention it attaches to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the importance of its objectives, and its role in strengthening international peace and security.
The comments were made in a statement issued by Acting Minister of Media Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, following a weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM.
At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on talks conducted with a number of countries during the past few days. They were also briefed on the content of a letter sent by King Salman to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara earlier on Tuesday.
The Cabinet addressed the influential role played by the Kingdom in international forums, through the UN, various international organizations, and the G20, to achieve greater security, peace, stability and development.
Ministers were also briefed on the outcomes of the 7th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, which was held in the Italian capital, Rome, and addressed the results of the Kingdom’s participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, and its commitment to joint cooperation, supporting humanitarian and development efforts, enhancing the stability and balance of global oil markets, and contributing to achieving global targets to combat climate change through qualitative initiatives, most notably the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives and the Circular Carbon Economy.
The Cabinet hailed the Kingdom’s election to chair four associations of the World Intellectual Property Organization as a new success added to its record of achievements in this field.
Bin Saeed said the ministers also reviewed regional and international developments, including the Arab coalition’s efforts to support the internationally-recognized government in Yemen, and “the necessary measures it implements to deal with terrorist acts, and (the) futile attempts of the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, and threaten shipping lines and international trade in the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea.”
The Cabinet said the National Investment Strategy, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, was one of the main enablers to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It includes developing investment opportunities in promising economic sectors, improving the Kingdom’s business environment, enhancing its attractiveness and competitiveness, and increasing the effectiveness of partnerships between the public and private sectors.
Finally, the energy minister was authorized to sign a draft agreement with the UK in the field of energy, and the finance minister and chairman of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority was authorized to sign a draft agreement with Bangladesh on cooperation and mutual assistance on customs issues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet Saudi Council of Ministers

Saudi Arabia’s culture ministry launches WEAVINK competition to discover local talents

Saudi Arabia’s culture ministry launches WEAVINK competition to discover local talents
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s culture ministry launches WEAVINK competition to discover local talents

Saudi Arabia’s culture ministry launches WEAVINK competition to discover local talents
  • The five-month competition will provide more than 200 students with workshops and intensive training courses
  • The ministry is seeking to enhance the status of Arabic calligraphy and raise the spirit of student competition
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced it was launching a national competition to bring together creative fashion students to compete to present the best design.
The WEAVINK competition, which will be held remotely, is being held in cooperation with the Fashion Commission, the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy 2021” initiative and the Ministry of Education, and is directed at university and scholarship students specializing in design, fashion and other art departments outside the Kingdom.
“The competition will be organized as a unique international opportunity for the Kingdom to rediscover the heritage of fashion design and open the way for 200 designers to join the intensive training camp in the first phase, given that it is deeply rooted in Saudi heritage,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry is seeking to enhance the status of Arabic calligraphy, spread its culture, develop its arts, and raise the spirit of student competition and participation by drawing inspiration from the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy as a basis of their designs, including designing women and men’s fashion, children’s clothing, shoes and jewelry.
The five-month competition will provide more than 200 students with workshops and intensive training courses, at the end of which participants will receive certificates of completion from the Fashion Commission, provided that the committee evaluates their digital portfolios. The committee will also nominate 10 participants to develop initial designs before choosing the best designs.
The competition consists of six main stages, starting with the announcement and registration stage, including the registration period from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2, then preparing the virtual camp, filtering the 200 participants, and announcing the candidates.
The second phase, the “Beginning of the Contest,” will start on Nov. 6 and includes four virtual seminars, followed by the portfolio delivery phase on Jan. 2, 2022, and announcing the finalists on Jan. 22-23. The next phase is related to planning and sustainability and will include five advisory sessions from Jan. 31 to Feb. 27, and the the competition concludes with participants delivering the final pieces on March 1-2, judging the works on March 7-22, before the winners are announced on March 22-24.
The WEAVINK competition is part of the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program, one of the programs to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, through which the Ministry of Culture aims to develop the fashion industry, support and empower local designers, and direct them toward innovation in the uses of Arabic calligraphy, its creative arts and mixing it with local fashion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Culture Saudi fashion commission WEAVINK competition Year of Arabic Calligraphy

