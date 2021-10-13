You are here

China: Military drills near Taiwan a 'just' move to protect peace

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace
Above, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone that began Oct. 1. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP)
China: Military drills near Taiwan a 'just' move to protect peace

China: Military drills near Taiwan a ‘just’ move to protect peace
  • Beijing also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces
  • China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone
BEIJING/TAIPEI: Chinese military drills near Taiwan are targeted at forces promoting the island’s formal independence and are a “just” move to protect peace, China said on Wednesday, as Taiwan’s president reiterated her government would not bend to pressure.
Beijing also said the exercises are aimed at interference by external forces.
Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan’s defense minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a “full scale” invasion by 2025.
He was speaking after China mounted four straight days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone that began Oct. 1, part of a pattern of what Taipei views as stepped up military harassment by Beijing.
Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said the cause of current tensions was Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) “collusion” with foreign force and “provocations” over seeking Taiwan’s independence.
Chinese drills are aimed at this collusion — a veiled reference to US support for Taiwan — and separatist activities, protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, he added.
“They are absolutely just actions,” Ma said.
“The DPP authorities’ hyping of the so-called ‘military threat’ of the mainland is to completely invert right and wrong, and a bogus accusation,” he added.
“If the DPP authorities obstinately persist in going about things the wrong way, and do not know how to draw back from the edge, it will only push Taiwan into a more dangerous situation.”
Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name, and will defend its freedom and democracy.
Despite Ma’s comments, both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made relatively conciliatory speeches at the weekend, even as Xi vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and Tsai said they would not be forced to bow to China.
Xi did not mention a desire for peace and dialogue with China.
Tsai, speaking at a regular party meeting later on Wednesday, reiterated that the government has never “slacked off” when presented with China’s military threats but has also never “advanced rashly.”
“I also want to repeat that we will never succumb to pressure. Strengthening national defense by ourselves is the government’s top priority,” she added.

Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border

Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border

Russia-led security bloc to hold military drills near Afghan border
  • The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russia-led security bloc that includes some countries adjacent or close to Afghanistan will hold military drills near the Afghan border in Tajikistan from Oct. 22-23, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan, as well as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Belarus.

No clear path for unfreezing Afghan funds, Qatar foreign minister says

No clear path for unfreezing Afghan funds, Qatar foreign minister says
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

No clear path for unfreezing Afghan funds, Qatar foreign minister says

No clear path for unfreezing Afghan funds, Qatar foreign minister says
  • Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in assets are parked overseas
Updated 13 October 2021
Reuters

DOHA: There is no clear path for unfreezing Afghan government funds, Qatar’s foreign minister told a conference on Wednesday, highlighting the economic challenges Afghanistan faces under its new Taliban rulers.
Qatar is hosting talks between the Taliban and Western officials and is seen as having influence over the Taliban movement.
Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in assets are parked overseas.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reiterated Qatar’s position that recognizing the Taliban government was not currently a priority, but international engagement was important.

Under years of Taliban rule, women nurses work alongside men

Under years of Taliban rule, women nurses work alongside men
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

Under years of Taliban rule, women nurses work alongside men

Under years of Taliban rule, women nurses work alongside men
  • The Taliban have yet to issue clear guidelines on how they will govern in line with sharia law
Updated 13 October 2021
AFP

DAYMIRDAD, Afghanistan: In a village deep in the mountains of central Afghanistan that has been ruled by the Taliban for a quarter of a century, women openly work alongside men at a vital health clinic.
Tangi Saidan in Wardak province has lived in the shadow of the front line but never been under the full control of government forces since a US-led invasion ousted the brutal and repressive Taliban regime in 2001.
Reached by narrow dirt roads, the Tangi Saidan clinic is alone in offering surgery in the remote area, with local Taliban leaders allowing some flexibility in the movement’s rules on the segregation of the sexes.
“We have to operate here. If we don’t, women will die,” said Sharif Shah, a man and the only surgeon, who carries out procedures on women.
It takes hours to reach the clinic from some surrounding villages, and in the winter, when snow blocks the roads, patients are often carried on foot.
Reaching better health facilities in the capital Kabul, a day trip away on rocky, winding roads, is out of the question for people in this impoverished mountain area.
There are seven women among the clinic’s 28 staff members: one nurse, a vaccine specialist, two midwives, a nutritionist and two cleaners, often working side by side with men.
“When it is necessary, Islamic law permits it,” Mohammad, the Taliban official in charge of health care in Daymirdad district, told AFP.
The Taliban, who seized power in August as US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan, have yet to issue clear guidelines on how they will govern in line with sharia law.
They initially ordered women to refrain from returning to work until Islamic systems were in place.
The group later called women health workers back to clinics and hospitals, but many were too afraid to resume their duties.
Others in Kabul, the most progressive Afghan city, said rules on segregation made their work too difficult.
But Jamila, the sole female nurse at the Tangi Saidan clinic, said she had never had to worry about working in Daymirdad, although she is chaperoned by a male “mahram,” or guardian, when she does the night shift.
“People don’t have a problem with men doctors, because a doctor is like a mahram,” she said.
Clear rules govern this coexistence — one of few exceptions granted by the Taliban.
When there are no male nurses, a female nurse can care for male patients.
And when there are no female doctors, a male physician can treat women.
“Men and women can work together in the same room, although under normal circumstances there should be a curtain between them,” the Taliban official explained.
Yet at the Tangi Saidan clinic, there is no curtain, and nurse Jamila chats openly with her male colleagues.
In deeply conservative Afghanistan, even in areas under the control of the previous US-backed governments, women and men were expected to be treated by a health professional of the same sex.
Jamila is more concerned with whether she will continue to be paid.
The country’s health service is on the brink of collapse, with Western nations largely halting the aid that propped up Afghanistan’s clinics and hospitals.
Many staff at government health centers have gone months without salaries, while medicines are dwindling and skilled staff such as doctors have fled the country.
The Taliban victory has brought economic hardship but also an end to air strikes and night raids by airdropped government forces in the village, located near a front line.
The clinic run by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan was repeatedly targeted by troops looking for Taliban militants, who were treated alongside civilians during the conflict.
Behind its green walls, still pockmarked from automatic fire, Mandanda, a patient in her 60s who has come from a neighboring village for chest pains, is relieved.
“We are no longer losing our children. It is as though the sun has finally risen,” she said.
But in a neighboring bed, Jamila, a 40-year-old mother of seven, is less upbeat.
“They have brought us peace, but we have nothing to eat,” she told AFP.
Mastura, a 27-year-old midwife, recalls with horror an attack on the clinic two years ago — helicopters roaring above, screams, and a gun pointed at her when Afghan government forces charged in.
Two staff members died in the raid.
During her seven years at the clinic, the fear of raids was part of everyday life, but Mastura said she had avoided run-ins with the Taliban.
“They are not in the street saying ‘do this or don’t do that’. They live here with their families as part of society,” she said.
But Mastura is under few illusions about the future under the Islamists.
“My mother and my grandmother had very difficult lives. I am only 27 and my life has already been very difficult.
“I don’t think that it will be any better for my daughter.”

Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19

Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19
Updated 13 October 2021
AAMIR SAEED & SUMEERA RIAZ

Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19

Health ministry data: 85% of Pakistan capital partially jabbed against COVID-19
  • Arab News gathers vaccine data from Islamabad and four provinces, all figures relate to population up to Sept. 30
  • Fully vaccinated Pakistanis constituted 26 percent of target population of 125 million, 47 percent people in Islamabad fully jabbed
Updated 13 October 2021
AAMIR SAEED & SUMEERA RIAZ

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan capital is leading the country in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, with health ministry data up to Sept. 30 showing more than 85 percent of people in Islamabad had received a first dose and 47 percent were fully vaccinated.

This compared to only 15 percent of the target group in the country’s least populous province of Balochistan having been administered one jab, the data showed.

The government launched a national vaccination drive in February this year, prioritizing health care workers and elderly citizens before broadening the campaign. Now in the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistani officials say that a ramped-up vaccination campaign has helped to push down daily infection rates from a peak of more than 9 percent in August to less than 2 percent currently.

About 125 million of Pakistan’s 220 million total population is eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Among the eligible population, about 90 million have received at least one dose since February, health ministry data shows.

As of Monday this week, fully vaccinated Pakistanis constituted 26 percent of the target population, with all federating units saying that they were ramping up efforts to boost daily vaccination rates by launching door-to-door campaigns and forbidding unjabbed people from using public transportation, air travel, buying fuel at petrol stations and using other essential services.  

“The COVID-19 vaccination has helped us reduce the severity of disease and hospitalization rates among those infected with the virus in Islamabad,” Dr. Hasan Orooj, director general of health services in Islamabad told Arab News, saying the administration was vaccinating eligible people at public transport stands, weekly bazaars and public and private offices.

“We (Islamabad) are well ahead of our (vaccination) target, but still people should continue to follow health guidelines to prevent the next wave,” Orooj cautioned, adding that his teams were also working to bridge a vaccination gap between rural and urban areas of the capital.

“The vaccination numbers in Islamabad’s rural areas are comparatively low, and we are mobilizing our special teams to bring it on a par with urban areas,” he said.

According to official data collected by Arab News from all four provinces and Islamabad, the impoverished Balochistan province has the lowest vaccination rates, with only 7 percent of the province fully vaccinated and 15 percent partially jabbed. The province is Pakistan’s largest — it makes up more than 40 percent of the total land area of Pakistan — but it is also the least populous.

Statistics show a total of 1.25 million individuals — including people from other cities — had received at least one dose of a vaccine in Islamabad as of last week, though only 686,905 people had been fully vaccinated.

Islamabad’s eligible population for the COVID-19 vaccination is about 1.46 million, of which 47 percent are fully vaccinated, health department data showed.

PUNJAB
In Punjab, 45 percent people are partially vaccinated, followed by 39 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 35.53 percent in Sindh and 15 percent in Balochistan.

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that about 233 million people in the province had been administered a first dose, while a second dose had been administered to more than 10 million people.

“Punjab is leading the national vaccination drive both in numbers and percentages,” Baloch said.

Sharing the vaccination data of major cities in the province, the secretary said that 58 precent of Rawalpindi’s population had been administered the first dose, 53 percent of Multan’s, 51 percent of Lahore’s, 52 precent of Gujranwala’s and 41 percent of Faisalabad’s.

The districts of Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin had partially vaccinated 69 percent and 62 percent of eligible individuals respectively, the secretary said.  

To boost inoculation numbers, Baloch said that the provincial government had devised door-to-door campaigns, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“We have also decided to target small populated units with mobile vaccination centers,” he added.

SINDH
In Sindh province, 35.53 percent of 34.8 million eligible individuals had been partially vaccinated, according to the health department. The number of those who had received at least one dose in the province stood at 12.4 million while 5.4 million were fully vaccinated, according to official data compiled up to Thursday.

Data from the different divisions of Sindh showed Karachi division was 42.81 percent partially vaccinated, Hyderabad division 29.68 percent, Sukkur division 26.03 percent, Mirpur Khas division 48.94 percent, Shaheed Benazir Abad division 34.06 percent and Larkana division 24.54 percent.

Sindh had administered 150,000 vaccines a day on average in the past two weeks in Sindh province, said Mehar Khursheed, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department.

Sindh is home to Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, the nation’s financial hub, where the vaccine rate is higher than other parts of the province.

Khursheed said that the vaccination rate was high in urban districts due to high awareness among people, while the district administration was strictly implementing an obligatory vaccine regime to improve vaccination numbers in low-performing districts.

“Sindh is the first province that has taken bold steps in terms of the obligatory regime to increase its vaccination coverage, like blocking mobile phone SIMs, banning commercial activities and travel by unvaccinated people,” Khursheed told Arab News.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities have partially vaccinated about 39 percent of its target population. Overall, more than 9 million people from the northwestern province had received a first dose while 3.2 million were fully vaccinated, according to the provincial health department.

Dr. Niaz Muhammad, director general, KP health, said that some districts such as Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Chitral, Orakzai, Peshawar and Kurram had good vaccination results but poor awareness continued to fuel vaccine hesitancy and low immunization rates in other areas.

“We are sending outreach teams in view of the reluctance among some people and carrying out mass door-to-door vaccination,” Muhammad told Arab News. “People had some concerns due to some media reports coupled with poor awareness but we’re working to improve our communication strategy.”

In addition, he said that the government had already announced an obligatory vaccine regime under which the transport sector and school children would need to have received one COVID-19 vaccination dose by Oct. 15.

BALOCHISTAN
In Balochistan, official data showed that about 1,482,791 people had been vaccinated in 33 districts of the province between February and September.

Dr. Naqeeb Niazi, deputy in-charge, operation cell, primary and secondary health department in Balochistan, said that the first dose coverage in the province had reached up to 15 percent while only 7 percent were fully vaccinated — the lowest vaccination rate in the country.

“We have been implementing an obligatory regime of vaccination from Oct. 1, and hope the vaccination number will increase in districts with low numbers by Oct. 31,” Niazi told Arab News.

A senior official at the National Command and Operation Center, Pakistan’s federal pandemic response body, said that vaccination rates varied “because of the peculiar environment and population of every province.”

“Punjab is leading the vaccination drive among provinces because it is the most populated territory in the country,” he said, declining to be named. “Similarly, the low turnout in Balochistan is due to its geographic location, not because of less government motivation to vaccinate the provincial population.”

He said that people in the remote, sparsely populated Balochistan province had to travel long distances to reach vaccination centers, while lack of awareness and misinformation also continued to fuel low rates in the region.

“Vaccination numbers are usually low in rural areas of the country for different reasons, including low motivation and the luxury to avoid government-imposed restrictions because they don’t need to travel by air or go to restaurants for which it is mandatory to get vaccinated now,” the official said.

Additional reporting by Naimat Khan in Karachi, Rehmat Mehsud in Peshawar and Saadullah Akhter in Quetta

Bangladeshi farmer fights the odds to introduce Saudi dates

Bangladeshi farmer fights the odds to introduce Saudi dates
Updated 13 October 2021

Bangladeshi farmer fights the odds to introduce Saudi dates

Bangladeshi farmer fights the odds to introduce Saudi dates
  • Obaidul Islam Rubel started his plantation in 2017, this year it finally bore fruit
Updated 13 October 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When 32-year-old Bangladeshi farmer Obaidul Islam Rubel came up with the idea of growing Saudi varieties of dates, he was met with disbelief. Four years later, as his trees bear hundreds of kilograms of fruit, he is planning to spearhead a campaign to produce Arabian dates at home.

Rubel had some farming experience from his father’s farm, but he said he knew nothing about date cultivation. He learned about it from YouTube videos and in 2017 decided to buy 1.5 bighas of land (a 2,000-square-meter plot) for a date orchard in his native Chapainawabganj district, northwestern Bangladesh.

“Everyone in my neighborhood discouraged me from producing Saudi dates here. The only person who supported me in this endeavor was my father Moksedul Mandal,” Rubel told Arab News.

He recalled how people would laugh at his plans at the beginning: “My father stopped meeting other people at the local market.”

Rubel first grew some 830 saplings to start his journey with date seeds supplied by friends and relatives who lived in Saudi Arabia. He then planted them in February 2017 and for the first three years he tended to the trees, day in, day out.

A year and a half later, the saplings started to bloom.

“It was like winning a war against so many odds,” Rubel said.  

His plantation has since expanded to 3,000 trees and currently grows 19 varieties of Middle Eastern dates, including the popular Saudi types such as Sukkari, Amber, and Barhi, of which this year he sold 200 kg during the harvest season in August and September.

He expects the yield will quadruple next year.

“If date trees are nurtured properly during the period of flowering, they yield better products. My date orchard will produce more and more dates in the coming years, as the trees are getting mature.”

He would like more farmers in the region to become involved in the business to establish proper facilities for processing and storing the produce.  

“I want more people to come up for the Saudi date’s cultivation by seeing my success and I extend support to everyone in this regard,” Rubel said, adding: “Preservation of these locally produced dates is a challenge for me at this moment, which would be solved when more and more people take up date cultivation.”

Weather and soil conditions in the northwestern part of Bangladesh are conducive for the business.

Department of Agriculture Extension Chapainawabganj District Deputy Director Nazrul Islam told Arab News that the area is suitable for the cultivation of Saudi dates as its climate is similar to that of the Middle East. Saudi varieties are also more resistant to pests.

But time and patience like that of Rubel and his father are necessary for the project to be successful.

“The farmers needed to be patient to yield a better result from Saudi dates, as it takes a little longer period of time to grow the dates,” Rubel said, adding: “It might be a good crop for many of them since the dates are less likely to be attacked by insects.”

