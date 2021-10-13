You are here

US demands end to Houthi militia siege in Marib

Members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which has surrounded the Abeida district in the battleground Yemeni province of Marib for more than three weeks. (Reuters/File Photo)
Members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which has surrounded the Abeida district in the battleground Yemeni province of Marib for more than three weeks. (Reuters/File Photo)
NOOR NUGALI

  • 35,000 at risk of starvation
  • Yemen’s government also increased the diplomatic pressure on the Houthis, urging the UN to intervene
RIYADH: The US on Wednesday demanded an end to the Houthi siege of Abedia to allow beleaguered civilians access to humanitarian aid.

The Iran-backed militia has surrounded the district in the battleground Yemeni province of Marib for more than three weeks, denying 35,000 people access to food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials.

Civilians in Abedia were suffering from what “looks to be encirclement,” a senior US official said at a briefing in Riyadh.

“This is another example of one side pushing for a military solution and putting great pressure on the Yemeni people,” he said. “We call for this situation to be de-escalated and for humanitarian assistance to be able to flow into Abedia.

“We regard the current Houthi offensive in Marib as contrary to the principle of de-escalation. We believe outsiders cannot impose any solution in Yemen. I want to build on UN efforts and those of neighboring countries to create the best climate for Yemenis to negotiate their own future.”

The Houthis were an obstacle to peace, the official said. “How can a well-armed militia continue to operate inside Yemen and still contribute to a peace effort?” he said. “We believe, 100 percent, there is no military solution to this conflict.”

He said the US was not interested in merely a ceasefire, but in a longterm solution. “A ceasefire is one step we want to see happen in order to turn the corner away from conflict and move toward peace and security.”

He said all issues “can best be resolved when we get to a negotiating phase. Our efforts are really focused on bringing the sides together for dialogue.”

He said the US administration put a high priority on resolving the Yemen conflict. “We know that we can’t do that by ourselves. We have to do that in partnership with the Kingdom,” he said. “And we have to do that in partnership with the government of Yemen and their other regional partners.”

Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia

Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia

Yemeni government intensifies efforts to end Houthi siege in Abedia
  • Yemeni FM has urged the UN to pressure the Houthis to end their siege of Abedia
AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has intensified diplomatic efforts and military operations on the ground to put an end to the Houthi siege of the district of Abedia, in the central province of Marib, where thousands of civilians are at risk of starvation.

Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak on Tuesday called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to alert him about the grave situation in Marib and to urge him to pressure the Houthis to end their siege of Abedia. “On a telephone conversation, I briefed UNSG @antonioguterres on the catastrophic situation in Abedia district which has been under #Houthi siege for more than three weeks now, called UN to condemn this war crime, urgently provide essential needs and evacuate the injured,” the Yemeni minister said on Twitter.

On the behalf of the Yemeni government, the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al-Saadi on Tuesday sent a letter to the UN, highlighting the Houthi crimes against thousands of civilians trapped in Abedia and accusing the rebels of depriving more than 35, 000 civilians of food, drinking water, medicine and other vital necessities. Al-Saadi warned that thousands of civilians face death and starvation as the Houthis intensify their missile and drone strikes on civilian gatherings and targets and block the distribution of life-saving humanitarian assistance to the besieged people.

The Houthis, who had previously failed to roll into the district due to fierce resistance from local fighters and army troops, have held the district of Abedia under siege for more than 22 days.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting broke outside the city of Marib as Yemeni government troops launched counterattacks to recapture areas fallen to the Houthis and reinforced defenses in Al-Kasara and Mashjah, west of Marib.

Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, Yemen’s army spokesman, told Arab News on Wednesday that government forces foiled Houthi attacks on Juba and Abedia as the coalition’s warplanes targeted the militia’s gatherings and locations outside Abedia in a bid to break the siege.

“The coalition’s warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes on the Houthis,” Majili said.

Local media reports said on Wednesday that the Houthis heavily shelled the besieged Abedia district with missiles, mortar fire and explosive-rigged drones after failing to break the loyalists’ defenses.

An unidentified number of civilians were killed and wounded on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Houthis exploded near a petrol station in government-controlled areas in the district of Juba, local media and officials said.

Yemen pressuring Houthis to keep Safer tanker ‘away from political conflict’

Yemen pressuring Houthis to keep Safer tanker ‘away from political conflict’
Yemen pressuring Houthis to keep Safer tanker ‘away from political conflict’

Yemen pressuring Houthis to keep Safer tanker ‘away from political conflict’
  • Decaying oil tanker moored in the Red Sea has been abandoned since 2017 as an estimated 1.1m barrels of crude oil still remain onboard
  • Yemen’s Minister of Transport says the situation no longer requires maintenance, but the tanker now needs to be permanently offloaded
LONDON: Yemen’s Minister of Transport Abd Al-Salam Hamid called on the UN to exert more pressure on the Houthis to keep a decaying oil tanker moored in the Red Sea “away from the existing political conflict” as its looming threat will affect “everyone without exception.”
The Safer tanker has been abandoned since 2017 as an estimated 1.1 million barrels of crude oil still remain onboard. 
Hamid’s comments came during a meeting on Tuesday in the interim capital, Aden, with Samia Al-Duaij, an environmental consultant and a representative of the UN Development Program, Salma Elhag, director of UNDP office in Aden and Mukallah, and Walid Baharoun, program specialist at UNDP Yemen.
They discussed the potentially catastrophic repercussions on the marine environment if the Safer tanker explodes, breaks up, or starts leaking. The rotting vessel holds four times the oil spilled during the Exxon Valdez incident in 1989 in the Gulf of Alaska.
A potential oil spill in the Red Sea would spread well beyond Yemen and cause environmental havoc affecting Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Djibouti, and other nearby countries.
According to The Guardian, the UN has been seeking Houthi permission to inspect the ship, but the Iran-backed rebels want undertakings that the vessel will also be repaired, an exercise that requires money the UN does not have available.
Hamid said the situation no longer requires maintenance, but the tanker now needs to be permanently offloaded.
He added that his ministry was ready to provide the required facilities so experts can deal with the tanker crisis in a way that contributes to containing its potential consequences.
Al-Duaij said the UNDP is very concerned about the floating tanker crisis and added that expert teams have held several meetings and discussions about solutions. They all agreed that the Safer should be offloaded.
She also said that the International Maritime Organization has implemented an urgent emergency plan in the case oil starts to leak from the tanker.

