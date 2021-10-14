You are here

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
Getty Images
Ziad Sabbah

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Fitch Ratings agency revised outlook for Saudi banks as it said the impact of the pandemic on their performance has been contained. 

The agency said in a note on Wed. that it revised the outlooks on all Saudi banks’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to "Stable" in second and third quarter of this year to "reflect reduced pressures on the operating environment and the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating."

It also kept weighted average Viability Rating of ‘bbb+’ for all Saudi banks, the highest in the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to the note.

Asset quality and profitability underwent little deterioration and financial metric stabilized, Fitch added. Government support, particularly its interest-free deposits, was key for these improvements in the banking sector.

Additionally, the significant loan growth experienced in 2020 and in the first half of 2021 (14.9 percent and 19 percent respectively) was another factor that enhanced banks’ performance. Loan growth was fuelled mainly by steady retail mortgages.

Rebounds in the global oil demand, falling oil prices and boosts in the non-oil sector are also expected to improve the operating environment for banks, Fitch pointed out.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi banking Saudi banks

London's newest online grocery delivery app comes from Russia with love

London's newest online grocery delivery app comes from Russia with love
Getty Images
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

London's newest online grocery delivery app comes from Russia with love

London's newest online grocery delivery app comes from Russia with love
  • Nasdaq-listed Yandex is Russia's most popular independent internet search engine and largest ride-hailing provider
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Russia's biggest internet company dispatched its yellow-shirted moped riders to deliver groceries across London on Thursday, the latest newcomer to launch in a crowded sector that is forcing Britain's traditional groceries to revamp their business models.


Yango Deli, run by the Russian tech giant Yandex, is opening four London "dark stores" - shops closed to customers, where workers prepare orders for delivery - putting 1.4 million potential customers in range.


At one of its new stores, in an arch under a brick railway viaduct in Battersea, South London, a fleet of bright yellow mopeds and bikes was parked outside for couriers.


Nasdaq-listed Yandex is Russia's most popular independent internet search engine and largest ride-hailing provider.

The "Russian Google" is comparatively little known outside its home market, but says its experience delivering groceries from around 400 dark stores at home and from new ventures in Israel and France will give it a technological advantage.


"We are not really a new company - we have already done it before," said Evgeny Chernikov, General Manager of Yango Deli UK. "(We have a) massive bank of tech talent which means we can do many things much better and on a much larger scale than others."


It launched food delivery services in Paris in August and Israel last year. But London is particularly competitive. Yango's couriers will have to jostle for road space with those from other newcomers with names like Weezy, Getir, Dija and Gorillas, to say nothing of Uber, Amazon and the vans of the traditional grocers.


The Russian formula will need a bit of tinkering in Britain, Chernikov said: it costs more to hire workers, but British customers tend to have more money to spend.


"So it's all about adjusting the business model to the economic conditions."

Topics: #economy #russia Online grocery apps #fooddelivery delivery apps

HSBC, SABB secure Saudi Arabia’s first green deposit

HSBC, SABB secure Saudi Arabia’s first green deposit
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

HSBC, SABB secure Saudi Arabia’s first green deposit

HSBC, SABB secure Saudi Arabia’s first green deposit
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi British Bank (SABB) deposited its first funds with HSBC in the UAE to finance only sustainability linked projects, becoming the first Saudi Arabian institution to make what's called "green deposit", according to a statement.

Funds deposited will be used by HSBC to provide financing for green projects and initiatives such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings and biodiversity conservation.

The first green deposit issued in UAE dirhams is one of the first green deposits made by a financial institution in the Middle East, the banks claimed.

The deal comes just a few months after HSBC launched green deposits in the UAE, it said, adding that it's the third green deposit issued so far.

Mohammed Al-Shaikh, Deputy Managing Director of Treasury at SABB, said: “It gives us great pleasure to announce the Kingdom’s first green deposit which is a true testament of the pivotal role ESG plays in our merged bank’s newly announced strategy.  Our partnership with HSBC puts us in a unique position to expand our offering continuously and provide best in class solutions for our customers and the Kingdom as a whole.”

"Clients of HSBC’s green deposits receive a portfolio-level view of how their funds have been deployed to support sustainable projects, with the ability to manage their green account as simply as a regular deposit account," according to the statement.

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi banks Green Finance sustainability

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 
  • The fund has a target size of SR1.5 billion ($399.9 million).
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems (MIS) has launched a new fund with Saudi Fransi Capital, aimed at building six data centers across the Kingdom. 

The first-of-its-kind, the companies claimed, Saudi Data Center Fund 1 will be used to build the data centers in two areas with a combined initial capacity of 24 megawatts. 

It has a target size of SR1.5 billion ($399.9 million).

MIS will design, construct, and manage the centers. 

Decoder

Topics: Saudi Arabia Data IT technology

Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months

Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months
Updated 20 min 25 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months

Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months
  • The inflation rate in September was 0.6 percent, up from 0.3 percent in August
Updated 20 min 25 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin Ziad Sabbah

MOSCOW/CAIRO: Saudi Arabian inflation rate accelerated in September after hitting the lowest level in 20 months in August, according to official data.

The inflation rate in September was 0.6 percent, up from 0.3 percent in August, the General Authority of Statistics said today.

Topics: Saudi Arabia inflation rate

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project
  • The 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard is one of the Saudi capital’s four projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Developers of Riyadh’s massive sports project have awarded contracts worth SR2.48 billion ($661.2 million) to a number of local companies to complete its first phase.

The first set of contracts include road and infrastructure works in Wadi Hanifa, the bicycle bridge, the Arts District, and the Promenade, Argaam has reported, citing the Sports Boulevard Foundation. 

The 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard is one of the Saudi capital’s four projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz. It will connect Wadi Hanifah Valley in the west with Wadi Al Sulai valley in the east. 

Once completed, the project will feature  green pedestrian pathways, special routes for professional and amateur cyclists, as well as horse-riding routes.

Topics: Riyadh Sports Boulevard Saudi Vision 2030

