Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months

Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months
Rinat Gainullin
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months

Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months
  • The inflation rate in September was 0.6 percent, up from 0.3 percent in August
Rinat Gainullin Ziad Sabbah

MOSCOW/CAIRO: Saudi Arabian inflation rate accelerated in September after hitting the lowest level in 20 months in August, according to official data.

The inflation rate in September was 0.6 percent, up from 0.3 percent in August, the General Authority of Statistics said today.

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 
Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom 
  • The fund has a target size of SR1.5 billion ($399.9 million).
DUBAI: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems (MIS) has launched a new fund with Saudi Fransi Capital, aimed at building six data centers across the Kingdom. 

The first-of-its-kind, the companies claimed, Saudi Data Center Fund 1 will be used to build the data centers in two areas with a combined initial capacity of 24 megawatts. 

It has a target size of SR1.5 billion ($399.9 million).

MIS will design, construct, and manage the centers. 

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive 'Sports Boulevard' project

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project
Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project

Riyadh residents to see work starting on a massive ‘Sports Boulevard’ project
  • The 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard is one of the Saudi capital’s four projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz
RIYADH: Developers of Riyadh’s massive sports project have awarded contracts worth SR2.48 billion ($661.2 million) to a number of local companies to complete its first phase.

The first set of contracts include road and infrastructure works in Wadi Hanifa, the bicycle bridge, the Arts District, and the Promenade, Argaam has reported, citing the Sports Boulevard Foundation. 

The 135-kilometer Sports Boulevard is one of the Saudi capital’s four projects launched by King Salman bin Abdulaziz. It will connect Wadi Hanifah Valley in the west with Wadi Al Sulai valley in the east. 

Once completed, the project will feature  green pedestrian pathways, special routes for professional and amateur cyclists, as well as horse-riding routes.

Almarai sells stake in telecom Zain KSA for $21.6m, plans full divestment

Almarai sells stake in telecom Zain KSA for $21.6m, plans full divestment
Almarai sells stake in telecom Zain KSA for $21.6m, plans full divestment

Almarai sells stake in telecom Zain KSA for $21.6m, plans full divestment
  • Almarai is planning to sell the rest of its remaining stake in the next 12 months
DUBAI: Popular dairy producer Almarai has sold some of its shares in the Saudi unit of Zain telecom, for a cash value of SR81.1 million ($21.6 million). 

The company, which also produces a variety of juices, sold 5.6 million shares, according to a bourse filing, lowering its stake in Zain KSA to 0.4 percent by the end of September from 1.1 percent in June. 

Almarai is planning to sell the rest of its remaining stake in the next 12 months, the filing said. It owned 2.5 percent of 35 million shares of Zain KSA when the telecom firm was established in 2008. 

The move comes as Zain KSA aims to refinance its debts through pledging shares to creditors, and extending the debt repayment periods to the founders.

The telecom company owes Almarai a total of SR109.6 million in loans.

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks

Fitch sees limited pandemic impact on Saudi banks
CAIRO: Fitch Ratings agency revised outlook for Saudi banks as it said the impact of the pandemic on their performance has been contained. 

The agency said in a note on Wed. that it revised the outlooks on all Saudi banks’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to "Stable" in second and third quarter of this year to "reflect reduced pressures on the operating environment and the Stable Outlook on the sovereign rating."

It also kept weighted average Viability Rating of ‘bbb+’ for all Saudi banks, the highest in the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to the note.

 

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings
Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings

Finance minister heads Saudi delegation at annual IMF, World Bank meetings
  • Mohammed Al-Jadaan will also attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan will head the Kingdom’s delegation at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which kicked off in Washington on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency announced on Wednesday.
The delegation includes the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, Fahad Al-Mubarak, and a number of specialists in the Ministry of Finance, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Saudi Fund for Development.
Al-Jadaan will attend the meeting of the IMF and its Financial Committee and the World Bank Group’s Development Committee meeting.
On the sidelines of these meetings, he will also attend the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, under the Italian presidency.
The meetings, which will conclude on Friday, will discuss a number of major issues related to the developments and challenges of the global economy, especially health, policies to support the transition to a green economy, support for the most vulnerable countries, issues related to international taxes, in addition to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to the financial sector.

