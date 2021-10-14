Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months

Saudi Arabia sees first private fund to build data centers in the Kingdom

DUBAI: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems (MIS) has launched a new fund with Saudi Fransi Capital, aimed at building six data centers across the Kingdom.

The first-of-its-kind, the companies claimed, Saudi Data Center Fund 1 will be used to build the data centers in two areas with a combined initial capacity of 24 megawatts.

It has a target size of SR1.5 billion ($399.9 million).

MIS will design, construct, and manage the centers.