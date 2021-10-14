You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih
Khalid Al Falih (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhagb

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Investment Strategy will include 40 initiatives, including the opening of economic zones, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih revealed.

The Kingdom will see the opening of the economic zones soon, Al Falih said during an interview with Al Arabiya, without providing a time frame. 

“We want Saudi Arabia to be able to provide international supply chains and the opportunity is currently available, and we also aim that the Kingdom becomes an essential supplier of vital commodities to the world,” he explained. 

Al Falih pointed out the importance of digital transformation, logistic zones, developing the tourism sector, and developing industry, as well as creating special economic zones for traditional sectors, as an essential element for investment in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom aims to be the headquarters for exporting the products of international companies, he said.

Topics: Khalid Al Falih national investment strategy

Related

Saudi Arabia's crown prince launches National Investment Strategy
Saudi Arabia's crown prince launches National Investment Strategy

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says
Getty Images
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says
  • Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday.


The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming.


"We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering," Zipse told a conference in the town of Nuertingen, near Stuttgart.


"The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it's a good idea is another question... but we will have an offering."


Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.


However, it has said it expects 50 percent of global car sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.

Topics: #economy European Union (EU) electric car #climategoals #netzero auto industry Auto sector #globalchipshortage

Related

Electric car maker Lucid on track for 2022 production target: CEO
Business & Economy
Electric car maker Lucid on track for 2022 production target: CEO

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date

Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date
  • This comes a few months after the Suez Canal was blocked by the 400-meter long megaship Ever Given in March, preventing an estimate of $9.6 billion worth of trade
  • The Canal is prepared to face changes in the global trade movement, the head added, referring to the ongoing area development project
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual revenue from the Suez Canal has gone up by 12.4 percent to $4.9 billion from the beginning of the year to October 12, head of the authority, Osama Rabie, said. 

The first eight months of the year also saw an 11.6 percent growth in the Canal’s revenue. 

“The number of ships that crossed the canal from January to August 2021 amounted to 13.3 thousand ships, compared to 12.5 thousand ships for the same period last year, a growth of 6.7 percent,” Rabea explained. 

The Canal is prepared to face changes in the global trade movement, the head added, referring to the ongoing area development project.

This comes a few months after the Suez Canal was blocked by the 400-meter long megaship Ever Given in March, preventing an estimate of $9.6 billion worth of trade. 

Topics: Egypt suezcanal

Related

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises 11.2 percent in 8 months
Business & Economy
Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue rises 11.2 percent in 8 months
Suez Canal output set to exceed pre-COVID levels, Egypt minister claims
Business & Economy
Suez Canal output set to exceed pre-COVID levels, Egypt minister claims

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li
Getty Images
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li

China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li
  • China's economic growth is expected to slow to 5.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter from 7.9 percent in April-June
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

China has ample tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth, and the government is confident of achieving full-year development goals, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.


China's major economic indicators are within a reasonable range, said Li at the opening ceremony of the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, although he acknowledged growth in the third quarter had slowed, due to a combination of factors.


"The factors challenging the stable economic operations are increasing, while the external environment has plenty of uncertainties and instabilities," Li said.


Affected by high commodity prices and elevated shipping costs, mid- and downstream industries and business are facing a continued increase in operating costs, Li said.


He added that the energy crunch also adds to economic headaches, and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks also deal a blow to the rebound in consumption and services.


"But we are adopting a range of measures to tackle and conquer those challenges and difficulties, and we have relatively ample tools in our reserve toolbox to cope with the challenges."


The government will make sure that the momentum of inflation won't pick up, and will ensure power supply this winter and next spring, Li said.


China's economic growth is expected to slow to 5.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter from 7.9 percent in April-June, as power shortages and supply bottlenecks hurt factories while sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on consumption, a recent Reuters poll showed.

Topics: #economy #china #asia #powercrisis #chinacrackdown US-China trade war #gas #oilandgas

Related

China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis
Business & Economy
China liberalizes coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022
Getty Images
Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022
  • TSMC shares have risen about 8.5 percent so far this year, giving the company a market value of $526.3 billion
Updated 46 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced on Thursday plans to build a new factory in Japan to meet long-term appetite for chips and said, near-term, tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.


TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc, said it would set up a chip plant in Japan that will use older chipmaking technology, a segment currently under a severe supply shortage due to robust demand from automakers and tech companies.

But production from the plant is only likely to begin by late 2024.


The company and Taiwan in general have become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and consumer appliances.


"TSMC is working closely with our customers to plan our capacity and investing in leading edge and speciality technologies to support their demand," Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, after the company posted higher-than-expected profits in the third quarter.


He said the expansion plan in Japan was pending approval from the company's board and declined to disclose details such as expenditure and capacity.


TSMC posted a net profit of T$156.3 billion ($5.56 billion) in July-September, well above the T$149 billion average of 22 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

That was 13.8 percent higher than the same period of last year.


Advanced chips made by TSMC, formally known as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, are used in everything from high-end smartphones like Apple's newly unveiled 5G iPhone 13, to artificial intelligence, cars and a wide variety of lower-end consumer goods.


Wei said TSMC's capacity will remain "tight" this year and throughout 2022, adding its chip pricing will "remain strategic not opportunistic to reflex our value creation".


"Our third quarter business was mainly supported by strong demand across all four growth platforms," Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said, referring to strong chip demand including those for smartphones, cars and "Internet of Things" - the concept of connecting household devices to the Internet.


"Moving into fourth quarter 2021, we expect our business to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5 nanometre technology."


The company lifted its revenue growth forecast for 2021 to about 24 percent, versus an earlier forecast of above 20 percent, citing an "industry megatrend" of strong chip demand.


Wei said the company has entered a period of "higher structural growth" and set a long-term target of "50 percent and higher" for its gross margins.


TSMC's revenue for the quarter climbed 22.6 percent to $14.88 billion, in line with the company's prior estimated range of $14.6 billion to $14.9 billion.


For the quarter ending in December, TSMC forecast revenue of $15.4 billion to $15.7 billion, compared with $12.68 billion in the same period a year earlier.


TSMC shares have risen about 8.5 percent so far this year, giving the company a market value of $526.3 billion, more than double that of competitor and client Intel Corp.


They closed up 0.4 percent on Thursday, broadly in line with a 0.2 percent rise in the broader market. 

Topics: #economy

Related

EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency
Business & Economy
EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semi-conductor self sufficiency

China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices reach an all-time high: Economic wrap

China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices reach an all-time high: Economic wrap
Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices reach an all-time high: Economic wrap

China’s inflation down in September yet producer prices reach an all-time high: Economic wrap
Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Yearly inflation rate in China marginally declined to 0.7 percent in September, decreasing from 0.8 percent in August, official data showed. This is the lowest annual inflation rate since March of this year.

Unlike elsewhere, food prices fell in the country on an annual basis. Prices of non-food items slightly changed — up 2 percent — compared to 1.9 percent in the previous month.

In addition, monthly consumer prices remained unchanged in September from August.

Meanwhile, annual producer prices reached a record high in September, increasing to 10.7 percent from 9.5 percent the previous month.

Means of production costs surged by 14.2 percent in September, with prices relating to extraction and raw materials soaring by 49.4 percent and 20.4 percent respectively.

Australia’s unemployment

The Australian seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached 4.6 percent in September 2021, barely changing from the indicator’s near-13-year low of 4.5 percent in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. This was also the first increase in the unemployment rate since September 2020.

In addition, the country’s participation rate fell by 0.7 percent to reach 64.5 percent.

Spanish Inflation

According to the National Institute of Statistics, yearly inflation in Spain rose for the third consecutive month to 4 percent  in August 2021, the highest level since September 2008.

Inflationary pressures were most visible in the housing and energy markets. Housing prices rose by 14.5 percent while costs of gas and other fuels leaped by a significant 34.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose to 0.8 percent, jumping from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On the other hand, annual core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased slightly to only 1 percent in September, compared to 0.7 percent in August. 

Japan’s industrial production

Japan’s monthly industrial output decreased by 3.6 percent in August, continuing its trend of decline experienced in August when it fell by 1.5 percent. This was partly driven by a rise in Delta variant cases across the country.

Motor production led the decline as its output plummeted by 15.2 percent. Information and communication electronics equipment also plunged by 13.5 percent and electrical machinery production fell by 8.6 percent.

However, on an annual basis, industrial output grew by a noticeable 8.8 percent in August.

Singapore’s GDP 

Singapore's yearly economic growth slowed to a still-high 6.5 percent in the third quarter, preliminary official data showed. In the previous quarter, output soared by an annual rate of 15.2 percent, due to last year’s low base effect.

Topics: China Inflation

Related

Update Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation rate rose in September from its lowest level in 20 months

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih
Saudi Arabia to open economic zones as part of National Investment Strategy, says Al Falih
BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says
BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says
Pakistan airline suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference
Pakistan airline suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference
Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date
Suez Canal records 12.4% increase in revenues to $4.9bn year-to-date
China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li
China has tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth: Premier Li

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.